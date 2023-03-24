99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Four Corners students share art

Ranging from colorful circles to Tim Burton-style self portraits, students at Four Corners are diving deep into the art world.

ArtWINGs.jpg
Colorful circles by Audrey L., a fifth grade student at Four Corners Elementary School. Students learned about artist Sonia Delaunay and used compasses and rulers to create concentric circles. They also learned about creating unity and balance in their artwork and colored using warm and cool color schemes.
Contributed / Superior School District
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Visual art teacher Shanna Lancour shared some of the work done by Four Corners Elementary School students.

Four Corners 2.jpg
A self portrait by Vance A., a fourth grade student at Four Corners Elementary School. Students learned about common design characteristics of the artist Tim Burton and used those as inspiration to create their own self portrait.
Contributed / Superior School District
Four Corners 3.jpg
Zodiac and planet symbols by Isabelle H., a third grade student at Four Corners Elementary School. Students learned about zodiac and planet symbols and how using various symbols in their artwork can tell a story about themselves.
Contributed / Superior School District
Four Corners 4.jpg
Hockey sticks 13 by Jordy S., a fourth grade student at Four Corners Elementary School. Students learned how to create prints using styrofoam and markers. They were inspired by Pop Artist Andy Warhol for this project and were instructed to choose an "everyday" object of importance for themselves to use as their subject matter.
Contributed / Superior School District

This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
