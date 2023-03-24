Four Corners students share art

SUPERIOR — Visual art teacher Shanna Lancour shared some of the work done by Four Corners Elementary School students.

A self portrait by Vance A., a fourth grade student at Four Corners Elementary School. Students learned about common design characteristics of the artist Tim Burton and used those as inspiration to create their own self portrait. Contributed / Superior School District

Zodiac and planet symbols by Isabelle H., a third grade student at Four Corners Elementary School. Students learned about zodiac and planet symbols and how using various symbols in their artwork can tell a story about themselves. Contributed / Superior School District

Hockey sticks 13 by Jordy S., a fourth grade student at Four Corners Elementary School. Students learned how to create prints using styrofoam and markers. They were inspired by Pop Artist Andy Warhol for this project and were instructed to choose an "everyday" object of importance for themselves to use as their subject matter. Contributed / Superior School District

