Former Superior School Board member appears in court

The judge ordered a $2,000 signature bond in the election fraud case. Stupak's next court appearance set for Tuesday, Sept. 5

DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 12:00 PM

SUPERIOR — A former Superior School Board member made his initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court Thursday, Aug. 24.

Steven James Stupak, 65, faces two felony counts of election fraud.

072523.N.St.Stupak.jpg
Steve Stupak
Contributed / Superior School District

When questioned by Court Commissioner Rebecca Lovejoy, Stupak’s attorney Garrett Gondik provided Stupak’s middle name, James, and said his client’s current address is 5740 S. State Road 35 in Superior. A $2,000 signature bond was ordered for Stupak.

The charges are connected to the address Stupak voted under in April 2022 and the address he listed on his December 2020 declaration of candidacy. The criminal complaint alleges that he was not residing at either of the addresses at the time.

Stupak resigned from the Superior School Board Aug. 14. Prior to his decision to resign, the board was looking into what actions could be taken under required statutes and policies to remove Stupak or restrict his authority, according to school board President Steve Olson.

The Superior School Board will discuss options for Stupak’s vacant seat at its Tuesday, Sept. 5 Committee of the Whole meeting, according to District Administrator Amy Starzecki. His term runs through April 2024.

Election fraud, a class I felony, carries a maximum penalty of three years and six months imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000. Stupak’s next court appearance was set for Sept. 6.

Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
