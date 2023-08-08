Former members speak out at Superior School Board meeting

SUPERIOR — The Superior School Board's Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Aug. 7, started with roughly 18 minutes of public comment centered on board member Steven Stupak, who is facing two felony counts of election fraud in Douglas County Circuit Court.

The charges were filed July 20. Stupak’s initial appearance in court is set for Aug. 23.

Steve Stupak Contributed / Superior School District

Among the former school board members who spoke were Christina Kintop, Rob Morehouse, Mary Smith-Johnson, Laura Gapske, Craig Peterson and Jonathan Asp. Olson read an email letter sent by Joshua Christie, as well.

They requested that Stupak resign or be removed, saying it appears he is not a resident of the school district. The criminal complaint and Minnesota property records were referenced to back up that claim.

“Under the policy the seat is currently open and we urge you to move forward with working towards filling the seat,” Kintop said.

It’s Stupak's due process right to challenge the criminal charges in the court system, Gapske said.

“But when it comes to the school district, I hope you do what’s right,” Gapske said.

She said she had a lot of respect for Stupak, who stressed taxpayer responsibility when they served on the board together, but the charges call into question the legitimacy of the votes he’s made.

Peterson said the policy on residency requirements was in place when he was elected to the board in 1978. Stupak’s choices, he said, are clear.

“You can try to work to change the policy or you can just say ‘I will comply with the policy,” Peterson said.

The board did not respond to the comments made regarding Stupak during the meeting. The meeting proceeded as normal following public comment. Stupak was present at the meeting.

Redrawing boundaries

The district will be changing elementary school boundaries for the 2024-2025 school year. The move includes consolidating the district’s six elementary schools into five. The board voted in April to close Lake Superior Elementary School at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Consultants from Cooperative Strategies, the same company that conducted a capacity study showing the district’s elementary schools were being underutilized, sat down for one-on-one interviews with board members in July to discuss criteria.

During those meetings, board members stressed that they didn’t want to make certain communities or neighborhoods feel like they’re being singled out or targeted. Other goals included providing cost effective, feasible transportation for students; taking into account travel times; maintaining a diverse population among schools; and planning for the future so the boundaries won’t have to be adjusted again in two or three years.

Now, public feedback is needed.

A website for comments will be set up by Aug. 16 so a link can be put in the school newsletter. An online survey will be released about a week later, according to the consultants. The survey will be open for about a month and a half. Feedback from the survey will be presented to the board at its regular September meeting.

Policy updates

A raft of policy updates will be voted on at the board's Monday, Aug. 14 meeting, including 11 from the Committee of the Whole meeting and eight from the July board meeting. New policies up for adoption include: conduct in a virtual classroom, animals on district property, naming rights and naming school facilities and student mental health services.

Visit the Superior School District’s Board of Education page for links to the agenda and recorded sessions of board meetings, which are posted on the district's YouTube channel.