Former coach pleads no contest to child sex assault charges

SUPERIOR — A former Superior gymnastics coach has pleaded no contest to child sexual assault charges in Douglas County Circuit Court.

George Deppa

George Francis Deppa, 50, on July 24 pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of exposing genitals to a child. A third count of second-degree sexual assault of a child was dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 13. The state is requesting no more than 25 years initial confinement and the defense is requesting no less than 20 years as part of a joint recommendation, according to online court records. The proposed sentence, which includes 15 years of extended supervision, would run concurrent to any other sentence. Among the conditions being recommended are lifetime sex offender registry and no contact with minors without agent approval.

Deppa pleaded guilty to a federal pornography charge in June before U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez. He has yet to be sentenced. Deppa is also facing child sex assault charges in St. Louis County.

Deppa in May was found competent to proceed in court after being ordered in November to undergo a competency evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former gymnastics coach was first charged in Wisconsin in May 2021 with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and one count of exposing genitals. He is accused of sexually touching two teenage students and trying to "make out" with them while they were out for rides in his boat and during sleepovers at his Superior home, according to a criminal complaint.

A third count of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age was filed roughly two and a half weeks later. It alleges that Deppa, a coach at Twin Ports Gymnastics, sexually touched a third student during a private coaching session. The victim reported the incident to her parents after seeing news coverage of Deppa's arrest for sexual assault.

Second-degree sexual assault of a child is a class C felony punishable by up to 40 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000. Deppa remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Monday, Aug. 7.