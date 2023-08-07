Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Former coach pleads no contest to child sex assault charges

The proposed agreement would put George Francis Deppa, 50, in prison for 20-25 years.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 1:00 PM

SUPERIOR — A former Superior gymnastics coach has pleaded no contest to child sexual assault charges in Douglas County Circuit Court.

George Deppa

George Francis Deppa, 50, on July 24 pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of exposing genitals to a child. A third count of second-degree sexual assault of a child was dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 13. The state is requesting no more than 25 years initial confinement and the defense is requesting no less than 20 years as part of a joint recommendation, according to online court records. The proposed sentence, which includes 15 years of extended supervision, would run concurrent to any other sentence. Among the conditions being recommended are lifetime sex offender registry and no contact with minors without agent approval.

Deppa pleaded guilty to a federal pornography charge in June before U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez. He has yet to be sentenced. Deppa is also facing child sex assault charges in St. Louis County.

Deppa in May was found competent to proceed in court after being ordered in November to undergo a competency evaluation.

The former gymnastics coach was first charged in Wisconsin in May 2021 with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and one count of exposing genitals. He is accused of sexually touching two teenage students and trying to "make out" with them while they were out for rides in his boat and during sleepovers at his Superior home, according to a criminal complaint.

A third count of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age was filed roughly two and a half weeks later. It alleges that Deppa, a coach at Twin Ports Gymnastics, sexually touched a third student during a private coaching session. The victim reported the incident to her parents after seeing news coverage of Deppa's arrest for sexual assault.

Second-degree sexual assault of a child is a class C felony punishable by up to 40 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000. Deppa remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Monday, Aug. 7.

To get help

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

National Sexual Assault Hotline:24/7 hotline: 800-656-4673

Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA):serves Duluth, Superior and Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties; 24/7 hotline 800-649-2921; submit a help request at casda.org/get-help

Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA):serves southern St. Louis County; 24/7 hotline 218-726-1931

Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County:serves northern St. Louis County; 218-749-4725; leave a message and an advocate will be contacted 24/7

Family Pathways:serves Carlton and Pine counties; 24/7 hotline 800-338-7233

Support Within Reach:serves Aitkin and Itasca counties; hotline 866-747-5008

North Shore Horizons:serves Lake County; 24/7 hotline 218-834-5924

Violence Prevention Center:serves Cook County; 24/7 hotline 218-387-1237

Friends Against Abuse:serves Koochiching County; 24/7 hotline 888-344-3264

Fond du Lac Reservation:24/7 hotline 218-348-1817

Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa:Grand Portage Human Services 218-475-2453

Bois Forte Tribal Government–Victim Services Program:emergency cell 218-248-0067

