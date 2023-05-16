99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Flea market to open south of Superior

A South Range woman will host Thursday morning flea markets on her property starting June 15.

Woman holds rabbit in barn.
Jane Aleckson holds one of her angora rabbits in the barn on her property in South Range on Thursday morning, May 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 7:00 AM

TOWN OF OAKLAND — A flea market is opening this summer in the town of Oakland.

The first South Range Flea Market runs 8 a.m. to noon starting June 15, and runs every Thursday through Sept. 14 at 6269 E. Rice Farm Road. Direct sellers, artists and antique collectors are welcome to sell their wares every Thursday through the summer.

Vendors can begin to set up at 6 a.m., said Jane Aleckson, owner of the 80-acre parcel where the South Range Flea Market will take place.

“I’ve been told it’s going to take time to catch on, maybe even a couple of years, but that’s all right,” Aleckson said. “I’m dedicated.”

Aleckson sought a permit that will allow her to use some of the vast open space on her property just off Douglas County Highway K for a flea market.

“We’re permitted to have concerts out here, too,” Aleckson said. Musicians will be welcome to perform original music for tips, but there are no immediate plans to have musicians on-site this year until a pavilion is built to serve as a small venue for events, including weddings.

“I think I have room for 40 vendors,” Aleckson said.

Vendors will form a circle in the field, with two rows in the middle of the field. Parking for patrons will be near the entrance to the property. She said if the area fills up, she has room along a road on the property to add vendors to the mix.

Woman shows off land.
Jane Aleckson presents the area that will host her weekly flea market on her property in South Range on Thursday morning, May 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Aleckson said she’s had some artists and a direct sales person sign up for the market so far.

“I don’t have antiques or vintage yet and that’s one of the fun things at flea markets,” Aleckson said. “We really want antique, vintage, collectables right now.

She said she plans to head to Hayward and Trego to hand out cards to vendors at flea markets there.

Vendors can sign up at starsandseedsfarm.com.

In addition to the flea market, Aleckson said they will be having concerts in the barn with live music performances. The concerts are free to attend with a freewill offering that goes to the performers.

Aleckson said she performs herself with the Jane Gang, Lioness, Donny Buck and the Rockabilly Review, and Tom Cawcutt Trio.

Upcoming performances are on the calendar at the starsandseedsfarm.com website.

Woman stands with sheep
Jane Aleckson is greeted by one of her sheep near one of her found-material sculptures while she explains future plans on her property in South Range on Thursday morning, May 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Woman poses by piano on a stage
Jane Aleckson poses near a piano on the stage inside the barn on her family property in South Range on Thursday morning, May 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Sheep graze.
Sheep graze on part of the area that Jane Aleckson will host a weekly flea market on her family property in South Range on Thursday morning, May 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Woman walks past sculpture.
Jane Aleckson walks past some of her found-material sculptures while giving a tour on her property in South Range on Thursday morning, May 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Pig sticks snout out of pen.
Oscar the pig sticks his snout through the fence on Jane Aleckson’s property in South Range on Thursday morning, May 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006.
