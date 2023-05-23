Five people rescued from Superior apartment fire

SUPERIOR — Superior firefighters rescued five people from a third-floor window of the Nottingham Apartments during an early morning fire Tuesday, May 23.

Two adults were transported to the hospital by Mayo Ambulance, according to a news release by Battalion Chief Joe Tribbey with the Superior Fire Department. The other people affected were evaluated on scene and refused transport.

The fire department responded to a structure fire at 1719 N. 19th Street at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Fire was coming from an apartment on the third floor of the building when they arrived, Tribbey said. Occupants of the 35-unit mixed use structure were leaving the building with the help of Superior Police officers.

The five residents were rescued by firefighters due to smoke and heat conditions that blocked their exit. Firefighters also rescued numerous pets.

Due to the large amount of smoke, heat and water damage sustained during the blaze, residents were not able to return to their apartments. Firefighters helped people get essential items from their units. The American Red Cross has been notified and is helping residents as needed.

All units cleared the scene at 4:34 a.m. Damage is estimated to be $150,000 dollars. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A total of four Superior Fire Department vehicles were on scene with 10 firefighters. Two firefighters were called in to cover the city during the fire. The Superior Police Department and Mayo Ambulance also assisted.

Yellow caution tape can be seen blocking the courtyard entrance to the Nottingham Apartments, 1719 N. 19th St., on Tuesday, May 23. Smoke, heat and water damage from an early morning fire in a third floor apartment has displaced residents from the building. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram