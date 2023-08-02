Fireworks, parade to brighten Billings Park Days
The Aug. 4-5 event includes a car show, dog show and kids carnival.
SUPERIOR — Billings Park Days return to Superior on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5. The weekend lineup includes a car show, dog show, fireworks, live music and much more.
Visit the Billings Park Days Facebook page for more information.
Friday events
- Rummage sales all day.
- Billings Park Days Car Show , 5-8 p.m. Registration begins at 4 p.m. at North 19th Street and Iowa Avenue.
- Live music from DeepWater Music, 4-7:30 p.m., main stage.
- Live music from Stone, 8 p.m., Charlie Brown’s.
- Fireworks at dusk at the Billings Park Civic Center.
Saturday events
- Rummage sales, all day.
- Craft show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- One-block parade, 10 a.m. Participants can line up behind Smooch-A-Pooch Salon, 1827 Iowa Ave., at 9:30 a.m.
- Pass Foundation kids carnival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Ventriloquist Jeremy Lepak, 12:30 p.m.
- Cornhole tournament for ages 21 and older, starts at noon, Jimmy’s Saloon and Charlie Brown’s.
- Smooch-A-Pooch Dog Show, 11:30 a.m., main stage. Sign-up at 11 a.m.
- Live music from Shane Nelson, 1-3 p.m., main stage.
- Live music from Douglas County Mafia, 3:30 p.m., main stage.
- Live music from Revved Up, 7:30 p.m., Jimmy’s Saloon.
