Fireworks, parade to brighten Billings Park Days

SUPERIOR — Billings Park Days return to Superior on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5. The weekend lineup includes a car show, dog show, fireworks, live music and much more.

Visit the Billings Park Days Facebook page for more information.

Friday events

Rummage sales all day.

Billings Park Days Car Show , 5-8 p.m. Registration begins at 4 p.m. at North 19th Street and Iowa Avenue.

Live music from DeepWater Music, 4-7:30 p.m., main stage.

Live music from Stone, 8 p.m., Charlie Brown’s.

Fireworks at dusk at the Billings Park Civic Center.

Saturday events