Firefighters respond to house fire in Amnicon

TOWN OF AMNICON — A fire damaged a home in the town of Amnicon Thursday, March 30. No injuries were reported, and no one was home at the time of the fire, according to a Douglas County Sheriff's Office report.

Volunteer firefighters work to allow smoke to exit near the roof at the home at 8229 East Middle River Road as they work to put out the fire on Thursday, March 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Deputy Cory Fossum with the sheriff’s office responded to 8229 E. Middle River Road for a structure fire at 6:35 a.m. Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office report. When he arrived, smoke was coming from the eaves of the entire house. By the time the fire department arrived, Fossum reported, there were visible flames inside the building.

Firefighters from numerous volunteer fire departments, including Amnicon, Maple, Hawthorne, Oakland, Bennett, Lake Nebagamon and the town of Superior, responded to the blaze.

"The fire departments in rural Douglas County, WI rely on mutual aid agreements to help when the call comes out," the Amnicon Fire Department posted on its Facebook page. "For some that do not know, many fire departments in Wisconsin are volunteer departments, which means many of these volunteers work during the day or night, so call response can be light at times. That is where the mutual aid agreements come into play. Which we are truly thankful for."

Mutual aid from other departments is crucial because weekday fires pose a staffing challenge, according to a Facebook post by the Town of Superior Vol Fire page following the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fossum was able to contact the homeowner, who was in Green Bay at the time of the fire. The owner said he left an electric heater going in the basement as well as several fans in the residence when he was at the property the prior weekend, according to the report.

The home is insured. Fossum reported that nothing suspicious was observed. A damage estimate was not included in the sheriff's office report.

A firefighter walks a hose back to his rig along Middle River Road. Several volunteer departments responded to help fight a fire at 8229 East Middle River Road on Thursday, March 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Crews from multiple volunteer fire departments battle a fire on Thursday, March 30, at 8229 East Middle River Road. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A volunteer firefighter exits the home at 8229 East Middle River Road near a charred door as they work to put out the fire on Thursday, March 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Firefighters from several volunteer departments help fight a fire at 8229 East Middle River Road on Thursday, March 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram