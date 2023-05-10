99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Feminine products provided in Northwestern High School bathrooms

The initiative was organized by National Honor Society members at the high school.

051223.N.ST.Youth NHS.jpg
National Honor Society President Katie Kyle shows off one of the baskets with feminine products that are now available in the ladies’ rooms at Northwestern High School.
Contributed / Northwestern High School Language Arts Instructor Katie Thompson
By Brinley Tonn / The Octagon
Today at 3:00 PM

MAPLE — When some staff and students saw a need for feminine hygiene products at Northwestern High School, girls in the National Honor Society took action and found a way to provide emergency sanitary pads and tampons in the girls’ bathrooms through generous donations from two local organizations.

For the current year, located in each girls’ bathroom you can find a basket of free feminine products. Please reach out to Mrs. Thompson or any female NHS member if you notice that the supply is getting low.

How did it all come about?

Last winter, Mrs. Pflug was working the concession stand when a visiting student asked her where there were feminine products available because she needed one. Unfortunately, the answer was unhelpful — the only place in the building to get some was in the nurse’s office, which is locked after hours. Moreover, there is no convenience store nearby to help in situations like these, which are not uncommon. The conversation sparked the realization among a few staff and students that something needed to change.

While the high school nurse’s office does keep a donated stash of products that students can ask for or find in the bathroom in the nurse’s office, it is rather invasive and intimidating to have to ask for a tampon or pad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We keep the products in the nurse's office because the school doesn't want to install a dispenser to make students pay for pads or tampons," said school nurse's aid Mrs. Burhans.

Some students have come to the office, looking for any feminine products, but why should girls have to ask?

This is when Mrs. Thompson and the NHS girls realized the need was actually pretty common because of how many times they have been asked or had to ask someone else for a spare tampon or pad.

Senior Reese Smith even claimed to be the “dealer” for feminine products for her friend group.

READ MORE IN EDUCATION
KaylaPaulsen.jpg
Local
Inspiration sparks student art in Maple
Northwestern High School seniors share the background behind their pieces.
May 10, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
051223.N.ST.NHS grad speakers.jpg
Local
Graduation countdown begins at Northwestern High School
Graduation speakers for the class of 2023 have been chosen, and seniors have received honors.
May 09, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
042123.N.ST.Consolidation board.JPG
Local
Wanted: Superior School Board member
School board member Michael Meyer resigned due to work and scheduling conflicts. Candidates have until May 24 to submit applications.
May 09, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Student teacher helps students.
Local
Home school students jump into physical education with UWS class
Children ages 4-17 can take part in free weekly sessions.
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Forensics team watches performance.
Local
Superior, Northwestern forensics teams bring home awards
Students say the activity boosts confidence and interpersonal skills.
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Chancellor speaks at ceremony
Local
UWS to host 2023 spring graduation ceremony
Speakers will include the UW System Board of Regents president and the chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, among others.
May 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cast performs in rehearsal.
Local
Superior High School students fill stage with dance during 'Newsies'
Inspired by the newsboys strike of 1899, the show includes a cast and crew of 67.
May 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
050223.N.ST.Crockpot group.JPG
Local
Young cooks serve up family dinner
The Superior Middle School Crockpot Cooking course runs for six weeks after school.
May 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
050523.N.ST..jpg
Local
Solon Springs students study nature
A timber sale gave students a first-hand look at logging and forestry work, while a group of Cub Scouts built birdhouses.
May 03, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Julie Fromm / Solon Springs School
050523.N.ST.Solon bees3.jpg
Local
Solon Springs art is for the bees
Students painted colorful boxes for a local beekeeper.
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Becky Semborski / Solon Springs School

This then brought up the question: “Why aren’t there tampons and pads readily available for use in the bathrooms?”

National Honor Society president Katie Kyle and adviser Thompson reached out to a few organizations in the area to inquire about funding and provisions to establish a basket of free items in each of our four bathrooms. One email was sent to the Health Officer Kathy Ronchi at the Douglas County Department of Health and Human Services, who quickly responded that they would be happy to help.

“The Health Department recognized the access issue for your students in the rural district. While we did not have specific funding available, we felt it was something we could help with," Ronchi said. "We generated a feminine product collection (Tampon Drive) within the Health & Human Services department and the city offices here in the Government Center.”

Ronchi dropped off two big boxes of donated tampons and pads, which were used to get the initiative off the ground. Thompson also requested funding from Essentia Health and their Community Contributions organization, which works to positively impact the health equity of the area; fortunately, our request was granted for a one-time funding for the current school year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel so appreciative of organizations like Essentia Health that recognize the challenges that girls encounter, especially those in rural settings who do not have ready access to essential hygiene supplies," Thompson said. "Their contribution to the National Honor Society's feminine products initiative was essential in getting this effort off and running.”

However, this need raises a few deeper questions.

Pads and tampons are essential to personal care, just as soap, toilet paper and paper towels. So why are the only ones available to us donated to the school or by charitable organizations that recognize need when asked by groups such as the National Honor Society? We're not looking for donations of toilet paper from the school — so why feminine products?

According to Girls Help Girls. Period, $5 per student per year products can be made available in bathrooms, where they are most needed to help students deal with a natural function (not an illness) and get back to class.

School budgets have their limits, but perhaps menstrual products should be provided the same way that toilet paper is: through the budget and in the bathrooms.

Brinley Tonn is a senior at Northwestern High School. This article was first printed in the Dec. 2, 2022 issue of The Octagon.

This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

What To Read Next
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Superior man faces homicide charge following overdose death
May 10, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Government Center in Superior
Local
Superior panel recommends repealing short-term rental license
May 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Mural showing a cargo ship and people at a shipyard, including quintuplet girls.
Local
Listen: Quintuplets help launch 5 cargo ships in Superior during World War II
May 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
anchor bar anchor burger.jpg
Lifestyle
Food review: Anchor Bar and Grill's Anchor Burger
May 10, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
high school boys playing lacrosse
Prep
Prep report: Despite ‘good ball,’ Wolfpack falls to Chisago Lakes
May 09, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth mayor holds up proclamation.
Health
Mayor proclaims Nurses Week in Duluth
May 09, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Player hits ball.
Prep
Prep report: Hermantown boys tennis sweeps Superior
May 08, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports