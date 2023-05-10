Feminine products provided in Northwestern High School bathrooms

MAPLE — When some staff and students saw a need for feminine hygiene products at Northwestern High School, girls in the National Honor Society took action and found a way to provide emergency sanitary pads and tampons in the girls’ bathrooms through generous donations from two local organizations.

For the current year, located in each girls’ bathroom you can find a basket of free feminine products. Please reach out to Mrs. Thompson or any female NHS member if you notice that the supply is getting low.

How did it all come about?

Last winter, Mrs. Pflug was working the concession stand when a visiting student asked her where there were feminine products available because she needed one. Unfortunately, the answer was unhelpful — the only place in the building to get some was in the nurse’s office, which is locked after hours. Moreover, there is no convenience store nearby to help in situations like these, which are not uncommon. The conversation sparked the realization among a few staff and students that something needed to change.

While the high school nurse’s office does keep a donated stash of products that students can ask for or find in the bathroom in the nurse’s office, it is rather invasive and intimidating to have to ask for a tampon or pad.

“We keep the products in the nurse's office because the school doesn't want to install a dispenser to make students pay for pads or tampons," said school nurse's aid Mrs. Burhans.

Some students have come to the office, looking for any feminine products, but why should girls have to ask?

This is when Mrs. Thompson and the NHS girls realized the need was actually pretty common because of how many times they have been asked or had to ask someone else for a spare tampon or pad.

Senior Reese Smith even claimed to be the “dealer” for feminine products for her friend group.

This then brought up the question: “Why aren’t there tampons and pads readily available for use in the bathrooms?”

National Honor Society president Katie Kyle and adviser Thompson reached out to a few organizations in the area to inquire about funding and provisions to establish a basket of free items in each of our four bathrooms. One email was sent to the Health Officer Kathy Ronchi at the Douglas County Department of Health and Human Services, who quickly responded that they would be happy to help.

“The Health Department recognized the access issue for your students in the rural district. While we did not have specific funding available, we felt it was something we could help with," Ronchi said. "We generated a feminine product collection (Tampon Drive) within the Health & Human Services department and the city offices here in the Government Center.”

Ronchi dropped off two big boxes of donated tampons and pads, which were used to get the initiative off the ground. Thompson also requested funding from Essentia Health and their Community Contributions organization, which works to positively impact the health equity of the area; fortunately, our request was granted for a one-time funding for the current school year.

“I feel so appreciative of organizations like Essentia Health that recognize the challenges that girls encounter, especially those in rural settings who do not have ready access to essential hygiene supplies," Thompson said. "Their contribution to the National Honor Society's feminine products initiative was essential in getting this effort off and running.”

However, this need raises a few deeper questions.

Pads and tampons are essential to personal care, just as soap, toilet paper and paper towels. So why are the only ones available to us donated to the school or by charitable organizations that recognize need when asked by groups such as the National Honor Society? We're not looking for donations of toilet paper from the school — so why feminine products?

According to Girls Help Girls. Period, $5 per student per year products can be made available in bathrooms, where they are most needed to help students deal with a natural function (not an illness) and get back to class.

School budgets have their limits, but perhaps menstrual products should be provided the same way that toilet paper is: through the budget and in the bathrooms.

Brinley Tonn is a senior at Northwestern High School. This article was first printed in the Dec. 2, 2022 issue of The Octagon.

