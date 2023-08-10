Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Felony charges filed following shooting incident

A Glidden man is accused of ramming another vehicle and shooting at it from his own vehicle.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — A Glidden man who allegedly shot at another vehicle and rammed it multiple times with the vehicle he was driving made his initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday, Aug. 7.

Gabriel Carl Basner, 46, faces felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and strangulation and suffocation, all as a repeater.

A $50,000 cash bond was set for Basner and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims, no firearms or dangerous weapons and no use or possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The alleged incidents took place in rural Douglas County between Brule and Lake Nebagamon along Wisconsin Highway 27 and Douglas County Road B the evening of Aug. 1, according to the criminal complaint. Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a report from a woman who said a man tried to run her and a friend off the road and shot at them with a shotgun.

The victims told deputies that Basner showed up at a Superior residence where they were meeting someone and threatened them. They left and traveled out of Superior on U.S. Highway 2 to Brule and turned south onto Highway 27. At the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road B, they passed Basner’s vehicle. He attempted to cut them off at a stop sign, according to the complaint, then rear-ended them and rammed the driver side of the vehicle.

At one point, the vehicles stopped and Basner approached the victims with a shotgun, the complaint said. He reportedly assaulted one of the women. Basner then fired what one victim described as a "warning shot" outside the car.

The victims told deputies they fled the scene, and Basner followed and rear ended them. At one point he reportedly pulled up alongside their vehicle and fired a shot at them out of his window. He rammed the victims’ vehicle again multiple times and shot at them a third time, hitting the vehicle, before they were able to get through to 911.

Douglas County deputies located a shotgun with a broken stock and several spots of blood on it in the middle of the northbound lane of Highway 27. Skid marks were observed on the roadway a short distance from where the shotgun was found, the complaint said. A golf club that appeared to have blood and a bloody fingerprint smear on it was found a short distance from the firearm.

Law enforcement searched the victims' vehicle and found projectile damage in the driver’s side front panel above the wheel well. It appeared a projectile had punched through the panel from the vehicle’s exterior toward the engine compartment. The vehicle’s battery was severely damaged due to a projectile passing through it.

When questioned by Det. Ed Gallagher with the sheriff’s office, Basner said one of the women had robbed him of $750 and he admitted to firing the shotgun three times.

“He said shooting at another vehicle was not as easy as it looked in the movies,” the complaint said.

He told Gallagher that they had gone to Superior to buy methamphetamine, and that the women had run out the back door with two ounces. Basner said he was trying to scare them to get his money back.

The most serious charges Basner is facing, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, are class F felonies punishable by up to 12 years and six months imprisonment and a fine of up to $25,000. Basner’s next court appearance was set for Monday, Aug. 14.

