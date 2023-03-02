99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Federal funding available for Douglas County nonprofits

The priority is to fund food and shelter. Applications/letters of request for Phase 40 must be received by noon on Monday, March 6. 

Full grocery bag - FSA - ADOBE STOCK ART
Full grocery bag / studio photography of brown grocery bag with fruits, vegetables, bread, bottled beverages - isolated over white background
Romario Ien - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
March 02, 2023 03:00 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Federal funds are available through the Dept. of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Douglas County has been chosen to receive $19,288 for Phase 40, according to a news release. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive the funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county. The priority is to fund food and shelter.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

  1. Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
  2. Be eligible to receive federal funds
  3. Have an accounting system
  4. Practice nondiscrimination
  5. Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
  6. If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Those interested in applying for funds can submit an individual letter of interest for each Phase stating total requested and how funds will be used to: Douglas County EFSP Local Board (%Catholic Charities Bureau), 1416 Cumming Ave., Superior, WI 54880.

Applications/letters of request for Phase 40 must be received by noon on Monday, March 6. 

For questions regarding the application process contact Lindsey Grisim at 715-394-6617, ext. 220, or at lsorenson@ccbsuperior.org.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
