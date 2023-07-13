Family business serves up Asian cuisine

SUPERIOR — William Asian Food to Go, a new restaurant at 1908 Tower Ave., is focused on family.

It starts with the business name. William, 4, is the son of owners Dung Tran and Nguyet Ho.

It continues with the decor. The bright artwork hanging on the walls was made by their daughter Ngoc, 9.

“The reason we opened this one is not for me and my wife, it’s for them,” Tran said.

The new restaurant, located in the former Stop and Go Pizza space next to A Plus Computers, opened July 2. Customers can expect to be treated as one of the family as well, Ho said.

The Superior couple, who come from Vietnam, offer a wide range of dishes inspired by the flavors of Vietnam and China. The menu includes fried rice, spring rolls, stir fry, rice vermicelli dishes, Vietnamese sandwiches, shaken beef, Vietnamese grilled sausage and more, made fresh to order.

Nguyet Ho, left, makes spring rolls, while her husband Dung Tran prepares rice at William Asian Food to Go, 1908 Tower Ave., on Tuesday, July 11. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

One fusion item that William Asian Food to Go offers is a Swiss cheese egg roll. Tran said the appetizer offers a blend of cultures — American inside, Asian outside.

The new restaurant serves up large portions and family recipes, whether customers dine in or take food to go. During the first week of business, the owners offered a number of free samples to share their flavors with the public.

Tran brings almost 15 years of cooking experience to the business, as well as a local connection. His brother ran the Pho Cali restaurant in Superior from 2017 to 2022. William Asian Food to Go does not currently offer pho, but it does serve up beef stew and curry chicken in flavorful broth. Customers can choose rice, rice noodles or bread with either dish. With noodles, Tran said, they taste much like pho.

Opening a business has been stressful, Ho said, but they are looking forward to picking up steam. And they’re keeping their eyes on family and the future.

The new restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There are two tables for eat-in dining, and customers can order food to go. Call 715-718-0407, visit the William Asian Food to Go Facebook page or email William.foodtogo.2023@gmail.com for more information.

A grilled pork chop with rice dish, shown on Tuesday, July 11, is one of the menu options at William Asian Food to Go, a new restuarant at 1908 Tower Ave. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Dung Tran, left, serves a bowl of chicken curry with rice noodles to Kelly Peterson, executive director of the Superior Business Improvement District, at William Asian Food to Go, 1908 Tower Ave., on Tuesday, July 11. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Shrimp spring rolls, seen on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, are one of the appetizers offered at William Asian Food to Go in Superior. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram