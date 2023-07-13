Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Explore the waters around Superior with UWS

Superior Adventures offers a series of Community Paddle trips this summer.

051520.n.st.Arrowhead2.jpg
A couple glides across the waters of the St. Louis River as they canoe past people fishing from the Arrowhead Pier in Superior on May 12, 2020.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Superior Adventures will offer a series of Community Paddle events, opportunities for community members to enjoy a leisurely evening paddling the waters around Superior.

Trips, which take place from 6-8 p.m., will take place July 19 and Aug. 2 at Billings Park; Aug. 16 and 30 at Barker’s Island; and Sept. 13 and 27 at Wisconsin Point.

Guided by Superior Adventures staff, a $10 registration fee includes canoe or kayak rental package with personal flotation device, paddle and instruction. Register online at recstore.uwsuper.edu.

Contact Sean Monnier, UW-Superior recreation program manager, at 715-395-4651 or smonnier@uwsuper.edu for more information.

Woodstock Bay parking lot and boat launch
Local
Superior council considers bid to improve Woodstock Bay
Park capital improvement funds would fill the $180,000 gap to fund the project that has been years in planning.
Jun 5
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Lake Superior Day celebration and more
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Players greet player that hit home run at home plate.
Local
Preseason meetings required for Superior athletics, activities
5h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
091021.n.st.GBLeighton1.jpg
Local
Park concert series kicks off in Superior
6h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A historic image of a high school
Local
Listen: Stories from Superior Central
1d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Tattoo artist works on hand tattoo for customer
Business
Sorry Dad Tattoo opens in downtown Superior
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Twin Ports Interchange Ramps.JPG
Local
Impact uncertain after human remains found at Twin Ports Interchange project
6h ago
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
Player gets hit by a pitch.
Sports
Photos: Summer ball floods Superior
9h ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson