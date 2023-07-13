Explore the waters around Superior with UWS

SUPERIOR — The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Superior Adventures will offer a series of Community Paddle events, opportunities for community members to enjoy a leisurely evening paddling the waters around Superior.

Trips, which take place from 6-8 p.m., will take place July 19 and Aug. 2 at Billings Park; Aug. 16 and 30 at Barker’s Island; and Sept. 13 and 27 at Wisconsin Point.

Guided by Superior Adventures staff, a $10 registration fee includes canoe or kayak rental package with personal flotation device, paddle and instruction. Register online at recstore.uwsuper.edu.

Contact Sean Monnier, UW-Superior recreation program manager, at 715-395-4651 or smonnier@uwsuper.edu for more information.