Evers highlights shared revenue law during Superior stop

SUPERIOR — Douglas County and its 22 communities will see a collective $3.6 million increase in shared revenue after Gov. Tony Evers signed bipartisan legislation Tuesday, June 20 to increase funding provided to local governments by the state.

After signing 2023 Wisconsin Act 12 in Wausau, the governor made a stop in Superior to tour the police department and meet with local officials to talk about the newly created law.

“To me, the issue of shared revenue has always been about doing the right thing for Wisconsin,” Evers said. “I began working on this when I took office four years ago, and that effort began for me with this simple truth … for far too long, our local communities have been expected to do more with less. Local partners for years have had to make impossible decisions, forced to choose between paying for first responders, addressing PFAS, fixing the roads, and other critical priorities that affect the health, safety, and well-being of folks across our state.”

Under the new law, Superior will receive more than $1.7 million in additional shared revenue, a 23% increase to its current state aid of $7.55 million.

For the city, that’s good news, according to Mayor Jim Paine.

“It’s actually going to make government cheaper,” Paine said. “We’re going to invest in things that make our infrastructure last longer, make our vehicles more efficient, make the cost of doing business lower and make a more beautiful, sustainable community.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers arrives at the Government Center in Superior on Tuesday, June 20. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

As a town supervisor in Amnicon, County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert said the money towns receive will be game changers; however, as a county board supervisor, he said the impact will be short-lived and will only address a limited number of the challenges the county faces.

Towns will receive increases ranging from 47% in Parkland to 551% in Highland, as towns that currently receive the smallest amounts of state aid will see the largest increases. Villages are similar, with additional funds ranging from 43% in Solon Springs to 324.7% in Lake Nebagamon.

In Amnicon, which will receive $95,918 — a 111.4% jump from its current $45,371 in state aid — Liebaert said the town could hire an additional worker part-time to help with road maintenance.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, center, listens during a conversation with Superior Mayor Jim Paine, left, outside of the Government Center in Superior on Tuesday, June 20. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The county is expected to receive an additional $960,236, a 44.9% increase over its current state aid allocation of $2.1 million.

“It’s better than a poke in the eye,” Liebaert said, but added that the impact won’t be far reaching for the county. “You can’t put $1 million on the county roads and have it be noticeable.”

For years, county officials lobbied the Legislature to allow them to increase sales tax to pay for roads. County officials anticipated raising about $4 million annually through a 0.5% sales tax increase.

Liebaert said the new law would have been better if counties would have been allowed to increase sales taxes like the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County, which will be allowed to raise sales taxes to avoid insolvency.

Superior Chief of Police Nicholas Alexander speaks while giving a tour of the Superior Police Department to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and other visitors on Tuesday, June 20, at the Government Center in Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The final bill adopted by the Legislature was the result of a negotiated compromise among Evers, state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

In a statement released Thursday, June 15, Vos highlighted the impact the law will have on Wisconsin's School Choice program, which he called "the largest expansion of School Choice since the program was originally founded."

The law included a historic investment in K-12 schools and education:



Providing more than $1 billion in spendable revenue for K-12 education to maintain two-thirds funding, including a $325 per pupil increase in each fiscal year on revenue limits.

Setting aside $50 million to improve reading and literacy outcomes for K-12 students.

Providing a per pupil aid increase for choice and independent charter schools.

Investing $30 million over the biennium to continue the governor’s initiative to support school-based mental health services statewide.

Reaching 33.3% reimbursement for special education.

Increasing the low revenue ceiling from $10,000 to $11,000 per student.

“I will never stop fighting to do the right thing for our kids because I believe, as I’ve often said, that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state,” said Evers, a former state superintendent.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, left, listens during a tour of the Superior Police Department at Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Government Center. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The governor also said he supports other budget measures approved by the Joint Finance Committee that will benefit the region, including plans to invest in Pattison and Amnicon Falls state parks, and $400 million for the Blatnik Bridge replacement project.

“I was here on a cold day when President Biden was here, and we were looking at the bridge … obviously neither one of us are engineers but we could certainly tell it needed work and we’re behind this,” Evers said. “I’m glad the Legislature made that a priority.”