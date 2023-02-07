Entrepreneurship Center welcomes Superior Effect Marketing

SUPERIOR — Superior Effect Marketing is leaving its mark on the Twin Ports.

The agency’s work runs the gamut from the Lester River Rendezvous website and a drone’s-eye-view video of Legendary Waters Resort and Casino to social media pages and brochures for businesses such as Superior Ceramic Coatings and Superior Packaging Company.

“There’s no business we will not take on,” said founder and CEO Summer Nitsch, and the agency offers customized strategies for everything from a YouTube channel to graphic design.

“We allow business owners to do what they do best and then we can do what we do best and continue to bring their ideal customers through their doors, to their website, whatever it might be,” Nitsch said.

The agency has worked with the Village of Superior, as well.

“I think she’s doing an excellent job, and I would recommend her to anybody,” Marsha Wick, village clerk and treasurer, said of Nitsch.

About a year ago, the village board chose Superior Effect Marketing to build a new website that would allow residents to pay their quarterly sewer bills online without charging a convenience fee. Nitsch continues to maintain and update the site and meets with Wick monthly. About 50% of village residents now pay their bills online.

“So they’re using it not only for the sewer utility to pay their bill, but for dog licensing, doing building permits, whatever monies that would need to come in for revenues for the village, so it’s been pretty handy,” Wick said.

Nitsch, who has more than 25 years of experience in the marketing field, founded Superior Effect Marketing in January 2020. Her multi-generational team of six moved into a suite in the Superior Entrepreneurship Center in December.

A decal on the door identifies the offices of Superior Effect Marketing on Friday, Feb. 3. The agency moved into the Superior Entrepreneurship Center, 1401 Tower Ave., in December. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“I was feeling a need for office space, so we could actually pull the team together, to better collaborate and come up with effective, creative marketing strategies,” Nitsch said.

It also made “150% sense” to be based in the center at 1401 Tower Ave., Nitsch said, since she leads the marketing component of the Entrepreneur Training Program.

“Summer has been collaborating with our Entrepreneur Training Program for about four years now and brings a wide array of digital, brand and traditional marketing experience,” said Andy Donahue, director of the Small Business Development Center, which is also based in the building. “She has partnered with a variety of our participants and clients over the last few years to understand their marketing needs, determine a strategic strategy and be that go-to person with ways to enhance their business model.”

Having an on-site marketing team is a bonus for the entire center, he said.

“It further enhances the work that we are all doing to build a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs in Superior,” Donahue said. “Having someone located in the building that understands entrepreneurs and the community will build a long standing partnership for years to come.”

Superior Effect Marketing founder and CEO Summer Nitsch talks about the agency in her office at the Superior Entrepreneurship Center, 1401 Tower Ave., on Friday, Feb. 3. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

As a new business owner herself, Nitsch said she’s in a unique position to help other entrepreneurs.

“I’ve been in their shoes, and not that long ago, so I can easily relate in that manner as well. And it’s very much a team collaborative. I don’t have all the answers, and so you surround yourself and you build a team that can help put together the best plan,” Nitsch said.

The new office opens up opportunities for collaboration.

“I think it helps to better connect my business with kind of the heartbeat of Superior and the Twin Ports,” Nitsch said. “We love to work with new businesses or established businesses that just want a fresh, new perspective.”

An open house for Superior Effect Marketing, located on the third floor of the Superior Entrepreneurship Center, will take place from 3-7 p.m. Feb. 23. Call 715-919-7048, email summer@superioreffectmarketing.com or visit the Superior Effect Marketing website or Facebook page for more information.

Superior Effect Marketing founder and CEO Summer Nitsch pulls up a drone video segment the agency shot for Legendary Waters Resort and Casino in Bayfield on Friday, Feb. 3, in her office on the third floor of the Superior Entrepreneurship Center, 1401 Tower Ave. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram