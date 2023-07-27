Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Embark takes on Superior landscape

Landscaping along Tower Avenue, Belknap Street and the roundabout is getting much needed care from Embark Supportive Employment.

Woman cuts down overgrown grasses.
Embark crew chief Tia Poverud cuts down some of the overgrown grasses along North Tower Avenue on Monday, July 24, in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Dollops of sunscreen, sturdy gloves, trash bags, buckets, and a trailer full of mulch are the tools of the trade for Embark Supportive Services these days.

Their mission: To improve the overgrown landscape along Belknap Street, Tower Avenue and the roundabout in Superior.

Man pulls weeds.
Embark employee Gabe King pulls weeds before adding wood chips to the landscaping along North Tower Avenue in Superior on Monday, July 24.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The nonprofit organization that helps people with development disabilities gain employable skills was awarded the city contract to maintain the landscape installed over the last decade during reconstruction of Superior’s major corridors.

The work includes pulling weeds; trimming overgrown ornamental grasses; pruning low-hanging branches; and placing new mulch to prevent the weeds from coming back again.

“It helps our community,” said Britney Shankle, who has worked for Embark for about 1½ years. Shankle was part of the five-member crew working Monday, July 24 on the west side of the 500 block of Tower Avenue.

“We have other participants that come out,” said crew chief Tia Poverud. “We at least have everybody try a different array of stuff they can do to give them skills out in the community. This is one skill that everyone can come out and do to see how they like it.”

The landscaping project gives workers more opportunities than cleaning businesses would provide, said Poverud, who’s worked with people with developmental disabilities for more than 20 years.

Crew chief moves hair from the face of her employee.
Embark crew chief Tia Poverud, left, wipes hair from the eyes of her employee Jackie Oberfors as they work on landscaping along North Tower Avenue on Monday, July 24, in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I like helping the community … and making a difference,” Gabe King said. The work is helping him build skills to engage with the public.

Jackie Oberfors said she enjoys the opportunity to earn money on her own and pulling out weeds.

When they are not sure if something is a plant or a weed, Poverud said they just pull out a cell phone to identify the plant.

Worker pulls weeds.
Embark employee Jackie Oberfors pulls weeds as she works on landscaping along North Tower Avenue on Monday, July 24, in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I like it,” King said. “It’s hands-on.”

Shankle said she enjoys the work because it allows her to meet new people and continue relationships with people she’s known for years, like Poverud. Before working at Embark, Shankle said they worked together at the Challenge Center.

“It’s all about being hands on, being personal and engaging with the community and job skills,” said Poverud, who recruited her son, Tylan Nelson Scaggs to be part of the crew for the summer. She said it gives him the opportunity to work with people with developmental disabilities.

Nelson Scaggs, an incoming sophomore at Superior High School, said the job gives him the opportunity to earn money over the summer and allows him to put something good on his resume.

He’s learning more about plants and weeds and gaining more experience by doing the work.

Worker pulls weeds.
Embark employee Tylan Nelson Scaggs smiles as he pulls weeds with Jackie Oberfors while they work on landscaping along North Tower Avenue on Monday, July 24, in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Before we even started this, it (the landscaping) did not look very good,” Nelson Scaggs said. “We’ve been getting a whole bunch of compliments about how good it looks.”

The weeds had a chance to become established by time the contract was signed, said Linda Cadotte, the city's parks, recreation and forestry director.

Embark was the city’s second choice and was contracted for the work after the low bidder, Sunrise Holdings, withdrew their bid. The contract approved by the City Council is based on service levels, which are estimated to cost the city $77,590.

While it’s a slow and detailed process, and well-established weeds are a challenge, Cadotte said the difference is night and day when the group finishes a garden bed.

“I think the work that they are doing is good, and when they are done working on a garden bed it looks good,” Cadotte said. “We’ve had people give compliments to us.”

Workers do landscaping work.
Embark employees Gabe King, left, and Tylan Nelson Scaggs work on removing weeds along North Tower Avenue on Monday, July 24, in Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
