Elaine Holmberg: Heart of Superior High School

Editor's note: Secretary Elaine Holmberg was named one of the five most influential people at Superior High School by the Spartan Spin.

SUPERIOR — Every Tuesday I make my way to the main office and get granted access to make it to my therapy appointment. They greet me at the door and walk me back to the designated office to make sure I settle in comfortably. On busy days, they bust out a walkie talkie to call a dean or principal to let me in.

Elaine Holmberg is a strong single mother, who inspires me to keep going.

As a student who struggles with anxiety and depression, Elaine has been a huge support. I’ve been doing online therapy for over two years now. She supports me most by preparing me for before and after my therapy appointments. also, whenever I need it. She provides a distraction for me and helps me stay present in the moment. This is important so I can come back to my day and be productive.

My first time meeting her, I just got done speaking at a school board meeting. She came up to me, gave me the biggest hug, and showered me with compliments. From that point on I knew I could confide in her and that she would always have my back.

Elaine was born and raised in Superior, attending all of our past schools. She’s a mother of a beautiful daughter and son with two little fur babies as well. First semester I was lucky enough to be a pass runner and hang out with Elaine for one period a day. After spending a semester with Elaine, I learned a lot about her, and the role she plays in the school.

Elaine has worked for the school district since 2013, two years at the middle school, and seven years at the high school.

“My main duty is attendance. There’s actually a lot that goes into it. I’m not going to bore you with the details,” said Elaine.

Being a secretary means that her days fill up with editing announcements, minor truancy work, and even organizing the buses for field trip transportation.

As she completes her daily tasks, she answers the phone and deals with students walking in. Also distributing tardy passes to students walking into the building.

Working as a secretary means being conscious of those coming in and out of the building for the safety of those inside the school. This includes someone dropping things off, visitors, parents, also to answer questions people might have.

Elaine is responsible for posting and creating the announcements every day. Whether it’s updating it or completely changing it, you can depend on Elaine for the daily announcements.

Elaine’s job can be difficult, but there’s one thing that keeps her going.

“I’m reminded of a student who made me promise that I would stay until they graduate, so I stick around,” she said.

Elaine loves spreading her cozy personality with the world. She enjoys spending her free time thrifting, and any ounce of time she can get is spent with her kids. She loves listening to live music and attending concerts. She spends her down time relaxingl.

The school year is coming to an end. I asked Elaine to give a piece of advice for students as they make their way through high school.

“Growing up can be so hard. Some of you are enduring things that are unimaginable for me even as an adult. I applaud the fact that you are still out there getting through it and not giving up. So don’t feel bad if you aren’t super involved in school, or if you hate it. High school isn’t for everyone. Just finish strong and get on with your life. Always make good choices!”

Kennedy Popplewell is a sophomore at Superior High School and a member of the Spartan Spin.

This feature is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.