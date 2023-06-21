Eighth grader brightens the Superior Middle School art room

SUPERIOR — At Superior Middle School, eighth Grader Carly Willis has spent another year building her skills and learning about her own artistic expression.

Already a skilled artist, Willis has made the art room her home away from home and is one of many bright spots in the visual arts department at SMS, according to visual arts teacher Willie Moon.

Here are a few pieces she created this year in a variety of media:

Artwork by Superior Middle School eighth grader Carly Willis. Students regularly build their drawing and painting skills through various tasks like this sneaker art. Contributed / Willie Moon

An artistic rendering of a heart by Superior Middle School eighth grader Carly Willis. Contributed / Willie Moon

