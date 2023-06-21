Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Eighth grader brightens the Superior Middle School art room

She has made it her home away from home, teacher Willie Moon said.

Drawing submitted by middle school student
“Four-Style Fan Art” in colored pencil by Superior Middle School eighth grader Carly Willis. Each student chose a character from a novel, movie or video game, they enjoyed. After selecting a reference image to draw from, students split their drawing into four sections and chose three other different styles to portray their subject in each section. In her assignment, Carly chose the following styles: anime, neon, X-ray and pixelated.
Contributed / Willie Moon
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

SUPERIOR — At Superior Middle School, eighth Grader Carly Willis has spent another year building her skills and learning about her own artistic expression.

Already a skilled artist, Willis has made the art room her home away from home and is one of many bright spots in the visual arts department at SMS, according to visual arts teacher Willie Moon.

Here are a few pieces she created this year in a variety of media:

Drawing of a sneaker by a middle school student
Artwork by Superior Middle School eighth grader Carly Willis. Students regularly build their drawing and painting skills through various tasks like this sneaker art.
Contributed / Willie Moon
An artistic rendering of a heart
An artistic rendering of a heart by Superior Middle School eighth grader Carly Willis.
Contributed / Willie Moon
READ MORE IN EDUCATION
Clay monster created by a fifth grader
Local
Cooper Elementary students showcase spring artwork
From clay monsters to waterlillies, students find artistic ways to express themselves.
June 21, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Teacher works with students
Local
Allison Conley: Breaking down walls, building a home
Conley was chosen as one of the Spartan Spin's top five influential people at Superior High School.
June 21, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Lily Holmquist / Spartan Spin
Woman poses at her desk
Local
Elaine Holmberg: Heart of Superior High School
Secretary Elaine Holmberg was named one of the five most influential people at Superior High School by the Spartan Spin.
June 20, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Kennedy Popplewell / Spartan Spin
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
Superior School Board appoints new member
Diana Smith, one of nine applicants, will be sworn in next month and serve until April 2024.
June 13, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
books stock photo.jpg
Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republicans unveil plan to revamp how children learn to read
DPI says retention requirement for third graders makes proposal a 'non-starter'.
June 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Corrinne Hess / Wisconsin Public Radio
File: UW-Superior file
Wisconsin
Bill tweaking tuition reciprocity with Minnesota gains momentum in Wisconsin Legislature
The legislation would send additional tuition revenues from Minnesota students back to the UW campuses that enroll them.
June 09, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Rich Kremer / Wisconsin Public Radio
Student challenges mayor to a chess match
Local
Chess champion challenges Superior mayor to a match
Bryant Elementary School fifth grader Connor Bailey had the mayor on the run initially, but was cornered in the end.
June 08, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Teacher cheers
Local
Northern Lights Elementary School turns 20 years old
Students and families celebrated two decades of learning at the elementary school.
June 08, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Player in white beats blue goalie.
Local
Participation fees jump for Spartan athletics, activities
Students who qualify for free or reduced lunch will continue to pay reduced fees. Interviews with candidates to fill a vacancy on the school board were also moved to Monday, June 12.
June 07, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Instructors and grads pose for a group photo
Local
Graduates blaze trails in health care
Superior's Project SEARCH interns found a new home at Essentia Health.
June 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

This feature is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Building along a city street
Local
Superior council seeks grant to redevelop former Elbo Room
June 21, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Superior's mayor and Wisconsin's governor.
Local
Evers highlights shared revenue law during Superior stop
June 21, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
Superior class of 1973 celebrates 50 years
June 21, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Blatnik2.jpg
Local
Wisconsin's Joint Finance Committee OKs $400M for Blatnik Bridge project
June 19, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Police officer watches as a crane puts a barrier around a former homeless encampment
Local
Superior committee examines closure of homeless encampment
June 19, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Man speaks to another man about advanced regeneration in forests
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Hikers transform into professors
June 20, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone
063021.S.DNT.AutoRacing.jpg
Sports
Sabraski dominates Super Stock feature at Gondik Law Speedway
June 20, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports