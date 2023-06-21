Eighth grader brightens the Superior Middle School art room
She has made it her home away from home, teacher Willie Moon said.
SUPERIOR — At Superior Middle School, eighth Grader Carly Willis has spent another year building her skills and learning about her own artistic expression.
Already a skilled artist, Willis has made the art room her home away from home and is one of many bright spots in the visual arts department at SMS, according to visual arts teacher Willie Moon.
Here are a few pieces she created this year in a variety of media:
From clay monsters to waterlillies, students find artistic ways to express themselves.
