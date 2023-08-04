Duluth Transit Authority offers more service, but to fewer Superior neighborhoods

SUPERIOR — Mayor Jim Paine says the Duluth Transit Authority’s Better Bus Blueprint is a big expansion of transit services in Superior.

The plan will add route frequency, later hours and holiday service for the first time in Superior; people going to or coming from Duluth will be able do so after 10 p.m. Currently, all buses in Superior stop running before 8 p.m.

However, the new routes didn’t come without sacrifice, said Chris Belden, DTA director of planning and grants.

Service to Billings Park and South Superior will be eliminated when the new routes go into effect Aug. 27.

For people like Marsha Adams, who lives in Billings Park and uses the bus almost every day to get to appointments or downtown, the new routes leave her feeling stranded.

A bus stop on North 21st Street and Banks Avenue is posted to notify the public that the DTA is eliminating the stop Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Shelley Nelson / Superior Telegram

“We have no grocery store, no restaurants,” Adams said. “Everything we have is on the other side of the viaduct … it’s not fair.”

There are some folks who are going to lose transportation, but in the long run, many more people will gain access who have been locked out for a long time, Paine said.

“A lot of people just don’t work traditional schedules,” Paine said. “That’s a final element that’s going to open it up, even for casual bus riders.”

The new routes in Superior include the Superior Circulator route , which runs from downtown Superior to the Itasca neighborhood, running through the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Superior High School, the Mariner Business and Retail Center on Hill Avenue, the East Fifth Street business district and along East Second Street hourly.

The route to and from the Duluth Transit Center crosses the bridge to North Sixth Street, travels east to Catlin Avenue, then south to Belknap Street, before traveling west to Tower Avenue and south on Tower Avenue. The bus turns on Henry Cohen Drive at North 37th Street, running past businesses along the frontage road to Aldi.

The earliest bus on weekdays leaves the transit center for Superior at 4:55 a.m. and the latest leaves at 10:55 p.m. weekdays. The earliest Duluth-bound bus leaves the Aldi stop at 5:30 a.m. and the last bus leaves at 11:30 p.m. The buses run on a 30-minute schedule from 6:25 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Belden said with plans to run service between Duluth and Superior every half-hour for a big chunk of the day, and offering service until almost midnight has been well received by the community.

The buses no longer meet on Tower Avenue, and the transfer hub will move to Belknap Street and Fisher Avenue, Belden said.

“We timed it so the connecting bus should only be a five-minute or less difference,” Belden said. He said making connections under the current system in Superior has been unreliable.

The city will likely add extra amenities such as bike racks and solar-powered lighting at the Belknap and Fisher hub when it begins construction to install new bus shelters in 2024, said Chris Carlson, assistant public works director.

With the DTA’s plan to change its routes, Paine said the city delayed plans to replace them this year. Waiting until next year will give the city time to determine what new stops are used most, he said.

“What’s happened is it’s a bus system that is trying to do too much with too little resources and not doing any of it well,” Belden said. “By trying to do too much and not doing any of it well, that results in low ridership and low return on investment from the city, state and federal partners.”

Belden said that has resulted in Superior coming in dead last among similar size cities in Wisconsin when it comes to fare collections.

A variety of surveys have revealed that what the DTA is doing is not meeting a lot of needs and later service has been requested most, Belden said.

“There’s never been holiday service in Superior and very little weekend service,” Belden said. “In order to meet those needs and at the same time not having additional funding from the state, we had to reorganize our service to meet that demand.”

The Better Bus Blueprint will reduce the number of routes, streamline bus stops to keep the buses moving and use technology to create efficiency.

Belden said the biggest positive impacts will be in Superior of all the route changes in the system. He said the new routes created a 400% increase in access to jobs.

“That didn’t come without trade-offs,” Belden said. “The two neighborhoods in particular, Billings Park and South Superior, had performed very poorly and much lower than the state or other metrics would consider acceptable. Billings Park … had the highest subsidy per passenger trip out of the entire system. South Superior was very similar, where we found very little ridership and cost a lot of resources to keep buses running out there.”

Adams said she doesn’t understand why the DTA is making Billings Park a no-mans-land because it seems like there are sufficient riders to support the service. She said the change is going to affect seniors and people with disabilities.

Ending bus service at Aldi rather than in South Superior is a concern for Krystal Brandstatter, executive director of Harbor House Crisis Shelters, a member of the DTA board. With Harbor House's homeless shelter for women and families located in South Superior, she said most of the people they serve don’t have a car and rely on the bus.

“We’re going to have to come up with funding for cab fare,” Brandstatter said.