Duluth man charged in double stabbing makes court appearance

SUPERIOR — A Duluth man accused of stabbing two men in Superior made his initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday, May 10.

Tyler Anthony Lee Hanson, 24, faces felony charges of first-degree reckless injury, aggravated battery and battery, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.

A cash bond of $30,000 was set for Hanson, and he was ordered to have no contact with one victim or their residence; no use or possession of a dangerous weapon; and no use or possession of a controlled substance or drug-related paraphernalia without a valid prescription. The Duluth man remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Thursday, May 11.

Tyler Anthony Lee Hanson Contributed / Douglas County Jail

Superior police officers responded to a reported stabbing at approximately 12:52 a.m. Monday, May 8, according to the criminal complaint. They met a victim outside who had been stabbed several times and a victim inside the residence who had been stabbed on his front left side, in the rib area. Both men were hospitalized following the incident and were in stable condition, according to a press release sent by Superior Police Department Lt. Michelle Pope on Monday. The news release said the double stabbing took place in the 10 block of North 24th Street in Superior.

One victim told Superior Police Detective Chris Woolery that a man wearing rubber gloves and brass knuckles knocked on the door of the residence and asked for pills, according to the criminal complaint. The man who answered the door told him he had the wrong place and called for the other man inside the home to come help.

“And then it was just a flurry of fists,” the victim told Woolery.

At some point, a second man wearing a mask entered the home and joined the fight. He reportedly pulled a knife and stuck the victims with it.

Security camera footage provided by a neighbor showed two men go to the door wearing dark clothing, masks, and hoodies with the hoods up. The front door opens, they go inside and a struggle ensues near the entryway, the complaint said.

The neighbor told police officers that he heard commotion at the residence and saw a man crouching behind a motorcycle. The man ran away from the complex, got into a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a round purple sticker in the rear window and drove off. The neighbor followed in his own vehicle and was able to provide a Minnesota license plate number to police officers, according to the criminal complaint.

The vehicle was registered to Hanson’s mother, who agreed to speak with detectives. As she was talking with them, Hanson called her and she put him on speaker, according to the complaint.

Woolery asked Hanson why he thought police needed to speak with him and he said it was about “last night.” He reportedly told the detective that he got scared and started swinging a knife.

A search warrant was executed on the truck. Detectives found two hooded sweatshirts with suspected blood on them, as well as blood stains on the rear passenger seat, door panel and exterior door handle, the criminal complaint said.

The most serious charge, first-degree reckless injury, is a class D felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. Hanson’s next court appearance was set for Wednesday, May 17.