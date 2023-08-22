Douglas County Treatment Court sees continued success

SUPERIOR — When Sara Brown called the Superior Treatment Center for help, counselor Brandon Zacher-Hunter was the one who picked up the phone.

“He saved my life,” said Brown, who graduated from Douglas County Treatment Court on Thursday, Aug. 17, five days before she turned 43 years old.

She recalled him making jokes and being funny on the call.

“He made me laugh at a time when I certainly wasn’t laughing. You know, I think I needed that,” Brown said.

The former counselor, who now works for Douglas County, attended the graduation.

“I’m very proud to be a part of your story, to watch what you were meant to do. You accomplished that; it’s awesome,” Zacher-Hunter said.

“I am so incredibly proud of what you’ve accomplished, and I want you to know that you have a spot in the recovery field,” said Debbie Rybos, clinical supervisor for the Superior Treatment Center.

A Superior native, Brown used meth for about a decade until getting sober in 2013. She stayed sober for nine years, but wasn’t going to meetings or in active recovery when COVID-19 hit.

“I relapsed during the pandemic, which landed me eventually here,” said Brown.

The phone call to Superior Treatment Center and resulting assessment spurred Brown into action. She put herself in inpatient treatment in Eau Claire — the closest facility to Superior — followed by the adult partial hospitalization program for mental health in Superior. Then came outpatient treatment with the Superior Treatment Center, something she still attends.

Douglas County Treatment Court graduate Sara Brown, left, poses with Circuit Court Judge Kelly Thimm in the Douglas County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 17. The judge called Brown, who completed the program in 422 days, inspirational. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“They discharged me some time ago, but I just kept going,” Brown said. “I was just at a group last week.”

She also runs Reclaim Recovery, a non-faith-based recovery group that meets every other Saturday at indiGo in Superior, with fellow treatment court graduate Brittany Miller.

“Not doing it alone is the most important,” Brown said. “There’s always something to learn every meeting. It’s almost uncanny, but you almost always hear what you need to hear at a meeting.”

Fighting for a chance

Treatment court wasn’t an option for Brown initially.

“The prosecution opposed it until the very end. It was never offered to me as a diversion. I fought to get into it,” Brown said.

She wanted the accountability the program offered, accountability that would span every aspect of her life. That meant a life change.

“She started living like she was in drug court before she ever got into it,” Miller said.

“I started following them around and doing what they were doing,” Brown said.

Once she was accepted into the program, she moved full speed ahead. Graduating from Douglas County Treatment Court requires a minimum of 420 days. Brown completed it in 422, according to treatment court case manager Jessy Prokosch.

"You really challenged yourself to go above and beyond to set yourself up for success," Prokosch said.

Judge Kelly Thimm said the word that best describes Brown is "inspirational."

In addition to the support of her family, treatment court provided new supports for Brown.

“Someone from the police department, someone from probation that I trusted, someone from drug court that I trusted, someone from the sheriff’s office that I trusted. Just building relationships with every facet of the community,” she said.

Miller wore a shirt listing Brown's accomplishments, from starting college and getting her driver's license to choosing recovery.

Douglas County Treatment Court graduate Sara Brown reacts to a quote she pulled from a bowl following her graduation on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 in the Douglas County Courthouse. It read "I am not what I have done. I am what I have overcome." Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“Sara has always credited her recovery to staying uncomfortable in situations because that’s when growth happens,” Miller said.

“I have stayed very uncomfortable throughout this process,” Brown said.

The two work together at Harbor House Crisis Shelters; executive director Krystal Brandstatter said she's lucky to have them.

“I’m just so happy to see you on the other side and being able to help others. I feel like as a case manager, you can take what you’ve been through and truly tell them that ‘You can do this,’” Brandstatter said.

Brown started classes at Northwood Technical College this summer to earn a human services degree.

"I want to work in the substance abuse field," Brown said, and she intends to keep sharing her story.

After tears, hugs and cupcakes, she fished an inspirational quote out of a glass bowl to cap off the graduation.

"I am not what I have done. I am what I have overcome," she read.

Successes

Since late 2018, Douglas County Treatment Court has celebrated 22 graduations, including three in 2023. There have also been a total of 18 participants who have left the program for various reasons. The 55% success rate is consistent with the national average of 58%, according to Prokosch.

There is a need for additional mental health providers and recovery group options in the area, she said. Currently, there is only one Narcotics Anonymous group in Northern Wisconsin.

"There should be an NA meeting every day of the week," she said.

The treatment court program plans to partner with the Superior Police Department's Pathways to Hope program to hire a full-time certified peer specialist, a professional who utilizes their personal lived experience to provide support to others. It will be contracted through indiGO. Watch for the posting online at https://indigowi.org/.

Douglas County Treatment Court graduate Sara Brown, front left, pulls an inspirational quote out of a fishbowl held by Treatment Court Case Manager Jessy Prokosch, front right, following her graduation on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Douglas County Courthouse. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram