Douglas County Treatment Court paves a road home

SUPERIOR — The graduation season kicked off in a Douglas County courtroom Thursday, May 18.

Before colleges and high schools celebrated commencement, it was Jonathan Crabtree’s turn. When he stood up for the ceremony, there was a drum roll from the benches as friends who understood his journey celebrated.

Crabtree, 41, graduated from Douglas County Treatment Court after 14 months in the program. With 290 days of sobriety under his belt, he was looking toward a future that led home to Kentucky.

“I want to accomplish something. That’s a goal for me. I want to get back home to my family and have a career and just enjoy life,” Crabtree said.

On Memorial Day, Crabtree is slated to travel to Sun Prairie for the first step on that road — three weeks of training as a heavy equipment operator.

“I’ll be at school for three weeks; I’ll learn six pieces of equipment, be DOT certified for the rest of my life, so I can go anywhere in the United States,” Crabtree said.

Trevor Hartling, left, who graduated from the Douglas County Treatment Court in January, celebrates with new graduate Jonathan Crabtree outside Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Thimm's courtroom on Thursday, May 18. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Treatment Court Case Manager Jessy Prokosch said Crabtree was setting himself up for success.

“I know people accomplish a ton in this program, but you went above and beyond and set yourself up for an educational priority that will open doors for you. I wish you luck,” she said.

Trevor Hartling, 31, hugged Crabtree after court ended.

“Oh, I’m so proud of him. I knew he could do it from the start,” said Hartling, who graduated from the treatment program in January. “We’ve been through this together.”

It teaches you to deal with everyday life and what everyday life is supposed to be like, but with structure, so if you do have a slip or something — you get way overwhelmed — you got somebody to fall back on. Jonathan Crabtree, Douglas County Treatment Court graduate

Taking a chance

Facing new criminal charges, Crabtree took an offer from the prosecution to join the treatment program.

“Honestly, this program was amazing for me. I mean, if I hadn’t had the structure and you guys backing me when I got out of jail and had somewhere to go to start my life over again, I probably would have never done it,” he said.

The Kentucky man, who has lived in Superior for 12 years, said he struggled with addiction to methamphetamine and benzodiazepines, a depressant — what he called “speedballing.”

Asked where he would be without the program, Crabtree said “Probably dead or in hell or in jail or prison for the rest of my life, something. I mean, honestly and truthfully, the road I was taking was not a good road.”

Instead, he has his driver’s license back after 13 years, is buying a car, paying his own rent and insurance, and has a job at Central Pub.

Judge Kelly Thimm said Crabtree talked about getting a Commercial Driver’s License, but when he ran into a roadblock he was able to adapt and pivot.

“You didn’t get frustrated; you just did it,” the judge said.

“A door closed on me; God opened another door,” Crabtree said.

Past and present Douglas County Treatment Court participants congratulate Jonathan Crabtree, center, following his graduation in Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Thimm's courtroom on Thursday, May 18. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

He appreciated the program’s structure and learning process. The work included graduating from the Superior Treatment Center, graduating from MRT — a 12-step process that “opens up a broader band of perspective of how life is supposed to be in sobriety” — and community service.

"And that's the best part about the program because it teaches you to deal with everyday life and what everyday life is supposed to be like, but with structure, so if you do have a slip or something — you get way overwhelmed — you got somebody to fall back on," Crabtree said.

Ready for success

Hartling, who spent 15 months in the program, had a similar experience. Born and raised in Superior, he chose to enter the program when facing criminal charges connected to opiate use.

“It was this or going to prison,” Hartling said. “I wanted the hel. It’s been a long time coming and I was ready for it. I just didn’t have the resources for it. So I took full advantage of this and it did nothing but help me.

Today, he’s working, checking in with his probation officer, laying low and “pretty much adulting.”

“We’ve become really good friends and we go fishing together, we do a lot of stuff together, you know. And he’s still sober. He’s been out of the program three months. He’s still working, doing good, buying a boat, got a car. It shows you if you really put your heart into it and believe, God will open doors for you,” Crabtree said.

Hartling appreciated the resources available through the program.

“You have people to reach out to. You have support,” he said. “If you have any issues, they’ll help you through it. So I think that’s huge. It’s not like you’re doing it on your own, so that makes a huge difference.”

The Douglas County Treatment Court, established in 2008, expanded in 2017 when it began receiving grant funding from state Treatment Alternative and Diversion Programs. It has the capacity to take up to 12 participants at a time, Prokosch said, but averages closer to 10. From September 2017 to April, 19 participants had graduated from the program. Another 16 either were terminated for non-compliance, voluntarily withdrew or were discharged for other reasons.

Contact Prokosch at 715-395-1247 or Jessy.Prokosch@douglascountywi.org for more information.

