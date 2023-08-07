Douglas County to fund mobile home park cleanup

SUPERIOR — Douglas County plans to clean up two mobile home parks in Parkland using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Administration Committee on Thursday, Aug. 3 recommended spending up to $200,000 to remove 23 mobile homes that remain on two sites that served as the north and south Country Acres Trailer Parks on Douglas County Highway E. The money will be used for asbestos abatement, demolition and the removal of mobile homes.

The decision came after the county twice attempted to sell the property under the condition the trailers would be removed from the sites. In June, the county received no bids for the property, and county officials rejected two bids in July that fell short of meeting those requirements.

“We have to clean this up,” said County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert. “The public has been very supportive of giving us the time to try to remove those trailers out there.”

The committee took no action on a letter submitted about six hours before the meeting that proposed giving Justag LLC an opportunity to test for asbestos and inspect manufactured homes and infrastructure in the site for a right of first refusal to purchase one or more of the available parcels.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about this letter in an open meeting situation when no one else was alerted to it,” said Supervisor Alan Jaques.

Justag LLC was one of the bidders rejected in July because plans for the properties included creating a mobile home park or manufactured home community with 59 sites.

Creating a mobile home park on the sites again would require a zoning change, which is unlikely to gain support from Parkland town officials or the county, Liebaert said. The mobile home parks preexisted zoning regulations adopted in the 1970s, he said. The property is currently zoned for residential development and a mobile home park would require commercial zoning, he said.

“I’m almost positive — 100% — that this would not be allowed,” Liebaert said.

“I think we go for it; we’ve got to get it done,” said Supervisor Nick Baker, who made a motion to approve funding for the project. Initially, he proposed capping spending at $150,000.

If it costs $8,000 per trailer, Liebaert said the cost would be over $170,000 and it would require the matter to come back to committee.

Baker changed his motion to set the cap at $200,000, which was seconded by Supervisor Sam Pomush.

The Douglas County Board will consider the recommendation at its Aug. 17 meeting.