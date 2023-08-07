Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Douglas County to fund mobile home park cleanup

American Rescue Plan Act dollars will be used for asbestos abatement, demolition and the removal of mobile homes.

072622.N.ST.Country Acres sign.JPG
A sign along Douglas County Road E in the town of Parkland marks the Country Acres South mobile home park on July 25, 2022. The owners failed to renew permits in 2021, and Douglas County took possession of the property through the tax deed process in June 2022.
Maria Lockwood / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Douglas County plans to clean up two mobile home parks in Parkland using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Administration Committee on Thursday, Aug. 3 recommended spending up to $200,000 to remove 23 mobile homes that remain on two sites that served as the north and south Country Acres Trailer Parks on Douglas County Highway E. The money will be used for asbestos abatement, demolition and the removal of mobile homes.

The decision came after the county twice attempted to sell the property under the condition the trailers would be removed from the sites. In June, the county received no bids for the property, and county officials rejected two bids in July that fell short of meeting those requirements.

“We have to clean this up,” said County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert. “The public has been very supportive of giving us the time to try to remove those trailers out there.”

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Man pulls weeds.
Local
Superior officials consider splitting landscape work
An additional contract for landscape maintenance would allow Embark to focus on Belknap Street while Easy Living tackles weeds on Tower Avenue.
4m ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Douglas County Circuit Court Gavel 2
Local
Former coach pleads no contest to child sex assault charges
The proposed agreement would put George Francis Deppa, 50, in prison for 20-25 years.
2h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
kitesurfers on Lake Superior
Local
Lake Superior dropped in July, a month when it usually rises
The ongoing drought has reduced the flow of incoming water to the big lake.
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Stamps, socks stolen from Foxboro post office
Headlines from Douglas County's past.
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police squad cars at the scene of a shooting.
Local
2 charged in Duluth homicide; victim ID'd
One suspect allegedly "emptied a whole clip" while the other fired at least two rounds in a drive-by confrontation with a rival group.
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Singer performs for crowd.
Local
Photos: Bayside Sounds fill Central Park
The concerts, which change locations in Superior weekly, are Wednesday evenings through Sept. 6.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Jack pine and aspen trees were damaged by heavy, wet snow that fell in western Douglas County on Dec. 14, 2022.png
Local
Douglas County chooses Barko equipment to treat damaged forest
A winter storm Dec. 14 left Douglas County with about 19,830 acres of damaged forest affecting trees planted in 2005.
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
A DTA bus travels along North Fifth Street on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Starting Aug. 27, the route will move to North Sixth Street as part of the Duluth Transit Authority's Better Bus Blueprint.jpg
Local
Duluth Transit Authority offers more service, but to fewer Superior neighborhoods
The Better Bus Blueprint will provide greater frequency, later stops and holiday service, but Billings Park and South Superior will no longer have bus services.
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
080423.N.St.NNO 4 family 2.JPG
Local
Neighbors meet for National Night Out at 4 Corners Store
The gathering was also a time to say goodbye to 4 Corners Store shop dog, Odie. He grew up alongside children in the community.
4d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Head of the Lakes Fair and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports

The committee took no action on a letter submitted about six hours before the meeting that proposed giving Justag LLC an opportunity to test for asbestos and inspect manufactured homes and infrastructure in the site for a right of first refusal to purchase one or more of the available parcels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about this letter in an open meeting situation when no one else was alerted to it,” said Supervisor Alan Jaques.

Justag LLC was one of the bidders rejected in July because plans for the properties included creating a mobile home park or manufactured home community with 59 sites.

Creating a mobile home park on the sites again would require a zoning change, which is unlikely to gain support from Parkland town officials or the county, Liebaert said. The mobile home parks preexisted zoning regulations adopted in the 1970s, he said. The property is currently zoned for residential development and a mobile home park would require commercial zoning, he said.

“I’m almost positive — 100% — that this would not be allowed,” Liebaert said.

“I think we go for it; we’ve got to get it done,” said Supervisor Nick Baker, who made a motion to approve funding for the project. Initially, he proposed capping spending at $150,000.

If it costs $8,000 per trailer, Liebaert said the cost would be over $170,000 and it would require the matter to come back to committee.

Baker changed his motion to set the cap at $200,000, which was seconded by Supervisor Sam Pomush.

The Douglas County Board will consider the recommendation at its Aug. 17 meeting.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
police
Local
Pedestrian fatally struck by Bayfield police officer
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
080423.N.ST.NNO helicopter girls.JPG
Local
Bennett serves up high-flying fun for National Night Out
4d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 4, 2023
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
starry st
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers needed across Minnesota, Wisconsin to search for invasive species
5h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Wisconsin deer
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin deer hunters: Time to get involved with county advisory councils
9h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake Superior trout
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin DNR tallies fish stocking in Lake Superior, Lake Michigan
21h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
large fenced garden with many rows of green plants
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Is kale the servant or master?
1d ago
 · 
By  Emily Stone