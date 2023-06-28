Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Douglas County struggles to give land away

No one bid on the former Country Acres trailer parks on Douglas County Highway E in Parkland.

Empty mobile home park
Country Acres North trailer park, pictured on Friday, June 2, after Douglas County did an initial cleanup of the property. Officials plan to advertise the property for sale with no minimum bid again in July with the southern trailer park. The properties were last assessed in 2013 and valued at $33,600 for the land.
Shelley Nelson / Superior Telegram
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 4:02 PM

SUPERIOR — Douglas County was willing to give land away and found no takers.

Now officials are going to try it again.

The county's Land and Development Committee on Tuesday, June 27, directed the County Clerk’s Office to advertise parcels that once housed the north and south Country Acres trailer parks for sale again.

No bids were received after the property was advertised in June.

County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert said he anticipated receiving three bids on the property, which was valued at $33,600 during the last assessment in Parkland in 2013. Tuesday, he was worried the lack of bids would leave Douglas County to bear the cleanup costs for the property with no way to recoup the expenses.

Douglas County officials took the property last year for unpaid taxes and worked with residents of the trailer parks to vacate the properties.

The county has already spent $39,313.74 removing trash and debris from the two trailer courts on Douglas County Highway E and a property on County Highway C. That doesn’t include $17,769 in landfill fees the city of Superior suspended for cleanup of the trailer park property.

The property will go up for sale again at no cost to the purchaser. However, the new owner will have to agree to demolish and remove dilapidated mobile homes that remain on the nearly six acres of land. To ensure the new owner meets that obligation, the county is requiring a performance bond in the amount of $212,500. The bond would allow the county to do the demolition and removal in the event the new owner failed to live up to the agreement.

County Clerk Kaci Lundgren said officials will essentially go through the same process they did in June because the normal remedy of lowering the price when the county receives no bids is unnecessary when the minimum bid price is zero.

In anticipation of receiving bids on the property, the Douglas County Board authorized a special meeting for Thursday, June 29. With no bids to consider, Lundgren said she would notify supervisors the meeting will not be held.

In other business, the committee was notified that Douglas County won’t take any improved properties this year among tax-deeded properties.

“They’re all vacant land, which is great because we don’t want to displace anyone out of their home,” Lundgren said. The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program and property tax payment programs offered by the county treasurer’s office have helped the county reach this milestone, she said.

Supervisor Alan Jaques said the programs are working as intended and commended county officials for the work they are doing.

“No one wants to sit up here and take anyone’s property,” Jaques said. “That’s the last thing anyone wants to do.”

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
