Douglas County sets new requirements for nonmetallic mines

SUPERIOR — Douglas County is adding new requirements for nonmetallic mines.

The new requirements are designed to address the stability of rock highwalls left behind by mining operations. A rock highwall is a vertical or nearly vertical face of consolidated or unconsolidated rock material that is steeper than a 3-1 slope.

The Douglas County Zoning Committee on Tuesday, June 6, approved a requirement that rock highwalls must be certified by a professional engineer to meet a stability factor of 1.3, or the site must have safety fencing installed before reclamation is considered complete. The action does not require county board approval.

To ensure the county can address rock highwalls in the event of abandonment or bankruptcy, the mine operator will be required to provide financial assurance for the estimated expense of stabilizing the highwall.

Supervisor Scott Luostari said county taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for mine reclamation.

“Most of our mines have highwalls when they are operating,” said Ashley Strabel, land conservationist. She said in a sandpit, the highwall can be addressed with construction equipment, but in a bedrock mine that requires blasting to get the material out, it can be more expensive to address.

The new requirements will be included in reclamation plans for nonmetallic mines.