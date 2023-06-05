99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Douglas County plans $7.2 million for capital projects

No funding is planned to remove mobile homes at trailer parks in Parkland as the county prepares to sell the property.

Government Center in Superior
The Government Center complex in Superior will receive more than $3.3 million for projects at the 20-year-old facility and courthouse, including a new roof expected to cost about $1.6 million.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 9:30 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Lucius Woods County Park could be repaved and a boat marina is in the works for the park located on Upper St. Croix Lake in Solon Springs.

Douglas County residents could soon have their private wells tested at a reduced cost as the land conservation department works to build a water quality database.

And new equipment and vehicles, and facility updates are among the almost $7.2 million in capital projects approved by the county’s administration and executive committees Thursday, June. 1.

Projects this year are receiving a shot in the arm with about $5.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding received by the county. Despite the boost, the county wasn’t able to fund all the projects requested this year.

A total of $12,183,166 was requested for projects, not including a $4 million to $6 million request from the highway department to build a new storage facility.

In addition to the storage facility, county administrator Ann Doucette said some vehicles, an HVAC system and highway project designs; a radio tower in Solon Springs; and a replacement of the sheriff’s office Bear Cat couldn’t be funded this year. However, they were all lower priority proposals.

Supervisor Alan Jaques asked if there were any requests that were denied that departments sought reconsideration of the funding decision.

Doucette said there was no reconsideration requested.

The plan does include replacement vehicles for several departments; facility improvements at the highway department in Hawthorne, satellite highway facilities and the Government Center Complex; security enhancements at facilities; and a remodel of the county clerk’s office to enhance privacy for people seeking a passport or marriage license.

The county also plans to provide Senior Connections with $45,000 for a new Meals on Wheels van. The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse will receive a $30,000 grant, and the Health Care Clinic, a reproductive health clinic founded in 1976 and located at 1406 Belknap St., will receive a grant for $7,800.

The projects will be presented to the full county board for consideration June 15.

No trailer park funding

Empty mobile home park
Country Acres north trailer park remains vacant on Friday, June 2, after Douglas County did an initial cleanup of the property. The county plans to advertise the property with the southern trailer park for sale in June.
Shelley Nelson / Superior Telegram

However, none of the funding proposals included money to pay for further cleanup of the former Country Acres trailer parks in Parkland. Both parks have dilapidated mobile homes on-site despite county efforts to remove trash and debris.

"This is my concern," said Supervisor Sue Hendrickson. "I'm getting calls about the trailer park sites. We want to know where we are with that. If it’s for sale, somebody suggested … for sale signs."

The county's Land and Development Committee on May 30 approved selling the property without a minimum bid but requiring an $8,500 performance bond for each of the mobile homes that remain on the propertY.

Supervisor Nick Baker said he's also heard a lot of comments about the trailer parks in Parkland.

"I think it's a critical issue," he said. "I don't care what we make on selling it. Give it to them as long as the bond is posted, and they tear it all down. We will make money off the taxes if they develop it."

County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert said the performance bond would allow the county to take the money to remove the trailers if the purchaser fails to clean up the site.

County Clerk Kaci Lundgren said the plan is to start advertising the availability of the property this month.

While the county board typically goes on hiatus in July, Liebaert said the board will meet if the Land and Development Committee approves bids on the property.

"We don't want to wait until August," Liebaert said.

Liebaert said three people have expressed interest in the property.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
