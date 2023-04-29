Douglas County Past: Young artists earn a trip to Madison; Anglers camp in cold for Brule opener

William Simmi, Andrew Erickson and Wayne Tickkanen, charged with placing dynamite in the Brule river, who appealed their municipal court sentence of nine months in jail or $200 fine, failed to appear in superior court Friday morning and their arraignment was continued until the afternoon.
April 28, 1958
Man receives arm injury in accident
Earl W. Pearson, 26, Poplar, suffered a bruised right arm when the tractor and spreader he was driving was struck in the rear by a car driven by Richard H. Meyer, 52, Hotel Superior. The accident occurred at 8:05 p.m. Saturday, about one mile east of Poplar on U.S. Highway 2, according to the sheriff’s department.
Pearson said there was a light on the tractor when he started, but none on the rear of the spreader. Meyers said he saw no light on either the tractor or the spreader.
PATZAU — Rob and Russ Romans returned to their home at Patzau after finishing a six weeks job at Sterling, Colo. on the pipeline. They are awaiting orders to a new job at San Angelo, Texas.
Two county students to be honored
Two students from Douglas County schools will be among the 50 top pupil artists to be honored Saturday at the University of Wisconsin by the Wisconsin School of the Air at the annual “Gathering of the Clan.”
They are Judith Carlson, grade 8, Cloverland School and Roy Roen, Grade 8, Hawthorne School. These children have done outstanding creative work in connection with the “Let’s Draw” broadcasts which provide art instruction by radio to some 90,000 boys and girls in elementary schools in the state.
This is the sixth time a Cloverland pupil’s work has attained state honors. Mrs. Alma Abell is classroom instructor there. It is the second time that a Hawthorne pupil has received the honors with Mrs. Almyra Helwig as instructor.
At Madison, the young artists will meet Prof. James A. Schwalbach, their radio teacher, and will visit the Radio Hall studios of WHA, the university art education department and other places of interest at the university.
4-H leader honored
BENNETT — Mrs. Erwin Peterson was honored at a surprise party at the Bennett School upon her retirement after 10 years of 4-H leadership of the Bennett 4-H club. A short program included a song by the club, songs by two former 4-H members, Carol Ahlberg and Eleen Garay, reading by Becky Stulen and a tribute to Mrs. Peterson written by a former member, Jacquelyn Dondineau.
April 29, 1933
Hyland admits embezzlement
John C. Hyland, former treasurer of the Town of Gordon, in superior court Friday entered a plea of guilty to a charge of embezzlement and was paroled to the state board of control for two years after he promised to make restitution to the bonding company.
The Gordon treasurer, charged with embezzling $2,587.77 from the township on Oct. 1, 1931, as alleged in a warrant sworn to Roy Guest of Gordon, had been arraigned in municipal court Tuesday morning. He waived examination and was ordered bound over to superior court for trial.
Up and down the street
Ten-year-old Esther Kindel, 2127 East 10th Street, is going in for something new in records. For the fourth consecutive year she was the first Superiorite to report finding the first dandelion of the season to The Telegram.
***
Glenn Harris, 2421 Hughitt Ave., stocked up with 70 used golf balls for the season Thursday afternoon. He lost the pellets Friday evening when someone broke into his car while it was parked at 1811 12th St.
May 1, 1933
Anglers camp in rain to open Brule season
BRULE — “Out of the trenches by midnight” is the slogan heard up and down the 66-mile long Brule river where since midnight Sunday some 2,000 anglers have carried on their opening day campaign against Wisconsin’s biggest trout under the severe handicaps of high water, intermittent cold drizzles, and complaints of protesting wives who know what a siege of fisherman’s rheumatism means, what with the head of the house hanging around the place and not being able to get to the office.
“The rain didn’t stop ‘em a little bit,” reports Jim McNaughton, warden, busy at the front. “Between 200 and 300 fishermen spent the night along the river between the Winnebojou bridge and the town of Brule. Some had tents and trailers; some had nothing but a tremendous wish to go fishing in the morning. Oh, yes, they got wet, but that’s nothing for those birds.”
Hotel chef guilty of having rainbow trout
Fred R. Rasmussen, chef at the Hotel Superior grill, pleaded guilty in municipal court Monday to a charge of having three rainbow trout in his possession in the grill refrigerator.
Judge F.S. Parker sentenced Rasmussen to pay a fine of $50 and $7.25 dosts or serve 60 days at the workfarm. The three trout weighed 18 pounds.
Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.
