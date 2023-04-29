Douglas County Past: Young artists earn a trip to Madison; Anglers camp in cold for Brule opener

April 28, 1933

Brule blasting charge put off to afternoon

William Simmi, Andrew Erickson and Wayne Tickkanen, charged with placing dynamite in the Brule river, who appealed their municipal court sentence of nine months in jail or $200 fine, failed to appear in superior court Friday morning and their arraignment was continued until the afternoon.

April 28, 1958

Man receives arm injury in accident

Earl W. Pearson, 26, Poplar, suffered a bruised right arm when the tractor and spreader he was driving was struck in the rear by a car driven by Richard H. Meyer, 52, Hotel Superior. The accident occurred at 8:05 p.m. Saturday, about one mile east of Poplar on U.S. Highway 2, according to the sheriff’s department.

Pearson said there was a light on the tractor when he started, but none on the rear of the spreader. Meyers said he saw no light on either the tractor or the spreader.

Back from Colorado

PATZAU — Rob and Russ Romans returned to their home at Patzau after finishing a six weeks job at Sterling, Colo. on the pipeline. They are awaiting orders to a new job at San Angelo, Texas.

Two county students to be honored

Two students from Douglas County schools will be among the 50 top pupil artists to be honored Saturday at the University of Wisconsin by the Wisconsin School of the Air at the annual “Gathering of the Clan.”

They are Judith Carlson, grade 8, Cloverland School and Roy Roen, Grade 8, Hawthorne School. These children have done outstanding creative work in connection with the “Let’s Draw” broadcasts which provide art instruction by radio to some 90,000 boys and girls in elementary schools in the state.

This is the sixth time a Cloverland pupil’s work has attained state honors. Mrs. Alma Abell is classroom instructor there. It is the second time that a Hawthorne pupil has received the honors with Mrs. Almyra Helwig as instructor.

At Madison, the young artists will meet Prof. James A. Schwalbach, their radio teacher, and will visit the Radio Hall studios of WHA, the university art education department and other places of interest at the university.

The grand march at the annual promenade at Cathedral high school was led by the four couples above, including the prom king, three of his chairmen and their guests. From left to right they are: Jack Baum and Miss Margaret McDonald, fourth in line; George Donley, prom king, and Miss Irene Nagle, queen; William Meyers and Miss Dorothy Gordon, second; Chester Ouellette and Miss Anita Fisher, third. April 29, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

4-H leader honored

BENNETT — Mrs. Erwin Peterson was honored at a surprise party at the Bennett School upon her retirement after 10 years of 4-H leadership of the Bennett 4-H club. A short program included a song by the club, songs by two former 4-H members, Carol Ahlberg and Eleen Garay, reading by Becky Stulen and a tribute to Mrs. Peterson written by a former member, Jacquelyn Dondineau.

April 29, 1933

Hyland admits embezzlement

John C. Hyland, former treasurer of the Town of Gordon, in superior court Friday entered a plea of guilty to a charge of embezzlement and was paroled to the state board of control for two years after he promised to make restitution to the bonding company.

The Gordon treasurer, charged with embezzling $2,587.77 from the township on Oct. 1, 1931, as alleged in a warrant sworn to Roy Guest of Gordon, had been arraigned in municipal court Tuesday morning. He waived examination and was ordered bound over to superior court for trial.

Up and down the street

Ten-year-old Esther Kindel, 2127 East 10th Street, is going in for something new in records. For the fourth consecutive year she was the first Superiorite to report finding the first dandelion of the season to The Telegram.

***

Glenn Harris, 2421 Hughitt Ave., stocked up with 70 used golf balls for the season Thursday afternoon. He lost the pellets Friday evening when someone broke into his car while it was parked at 1811 12th St.

James W. (Jim) McNaughton, Douglas county game warden and one of two black bear cubs which the warden has in his keeping at the forest ranger’s headquarters at Brule. The cubs were taken away from a county resident who said he did not know he couldn’t keep them. The hide of a female bear, evidently the mother of the cubs, was seized at the same time. April 29, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

May 1, 1933

Anglers camp in rain to open Brule season

BRULE — “Out of the trenches by midnight” is the slogan heard up and down the 66-mile long Brule river where since midnight Sunday some 2,000 anglers have carried on their opening day campaign against Wisconsin’s biggest trout under the severe handicaps of high water, intermittent cold drizzles, and complaints of protesting wives who know what a siege of fisherman’s rheumatism means, what with the head of the house hanging around the place and not being able to get to the office.

“The rain didn’t stop ‘em a little bit,” reports Jim McNaughton, warden, busy at the front. “Between 200 and 300 fishermen spent the night along the river between the Winnebojou bridge and the town of Brule. Some had tents and trailers; some had nothing but a tremendous wish to go fishing in the morning. Oh, yes, they got wet, but that’s nothing for those birds.”

Hotel chef guilty of having rainbow trout

Fred R. Rasmussen, chef at the Hotel Superior grill, pleaded guilty in municipal court Monday to a charge of having three rainbow trout in his possession in the grill refrigerator.

Judge F.S. Parker sentenced Rasmussen to pay a fine of $50 and $7.25 dosts or serve 60 days at the workfarm. The three trout weighed 18 pounds.

To test the adaptability of the mutant pheasant in Upper Wisconsin, the Douglas County Fish and Game league received from the Moon lake experimental farm near Milwaukee, 66 mutant pheasants. Coming originally from Russia, the mutant pheasants are expected to thrive better than the ringnecks that were released some years ago. Above is shown George Yale, chairman of the game propagation committee releasing some of the pheasants on the Jones road one-half mile from No. 13. Others were freed one mile from 53 on No. 13, on the Jones road one-half mile from No. 2, on the A.N. Young farm on No. 53, near Amnicon falls and near the workfarm. Aug. 28, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

“Hey fella! You’re spoiling my beauty sleep.” Diane Marie Girzi, 4 weeks old, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Girzi, 1524 E. Fifth St. April 28, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

“Hey Mom! I’m ready for more Pablum.” Sherree Louise, 5 months, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Gambeski, 1810 Missouri Ave. April 28, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Committee members planning the annual Central High School Senior Mothers’ tea are shown above. Left to right, front row, are Linda Goeltz, Cathy Lue, Nancy Sweet, Kay Bjorkman, Carol Erickson and Suzan Conkright. Back row, left to right, Jack Driessen, John Williams, Art Barnard, Andy Rydberg and David Erickson. April 29, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

“Hi. I’m helping Mom feed my hungry brother.” Cynthia Johnson, 3 years and Brian Scott, 5 weeks, son and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Neil Johnson, 1514 ½ E. Sixth St. April 28, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

“I’m all dressed up and ready to go!” Dennis Patnode, 16 months, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Patnode, 1002 N. 17th St. April 28, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Among several business firms that have boosted the “Superior Plan” by presenting employees cash gifts to spend on Thursday in city stores is the Community Bank and Trust Co., 1214 Tower Ave. Shown presenting silver dollars is George Lee, cashier, to, left to right, Alice Beyer, Hazel Radloff, Lois Bickford and Mary Lou Leggate. Almost all Superior business firms will offer outstanding sales attractions Thursday in a big step toward boosting Superior’s economy. “Once in a lifetime” bargains will be available to shoppers. April 30, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Philip Hovenden, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hovenden, 2007 E. Eighth St., in observance of National Baby Week is treated to his first ice cream cone. April 28, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

“That photographer is kind of cute, don’t you think so Donna?” “Scares me a little Diane.” Twin daughters, eight weeks old, of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Johnson, Wentworth. April 28, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Members of Pack 27 of the Pattison School Cub Scouts going through their last phase as Cubs are, left to right, front row, Larry Emberson, William Whitsit, Donald Piper and Steven Lavine. Second row are Robert Finstad, Robert Driessen, Robert Rogers, Mike Field, Tom Cashin and Warren Frost. Standing are, left to right, Ray Piper, Webelos leader, Reuben Emberson, pack leader; Cy Cashin, Webelos leader. April 30, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Members of the Douglas County Bar Association who will act as guides for a tour of the courthouse by students of problems of democracy classes in three city high schools are shown mapping final plans at a conference today. From left to right are William McPherson, Robert Gee, Harold Witkin, co-chairman, Pat McGill, Charles Cadigan, Toby Marcovich and Oscar Johnson Jr. April 30, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Comparing the artist’s drawing with the first highway sign promoting Superior to go up under a program recently initiated by the Association of Commerce are, left to right, Clifford Lue, tourist and convention committee chairman for the AC; Don Davison, AC treasurer, and Richard Pruden, AC executive secretary. The sign is located on U.S. Highway 53 near Rockmont. May 1, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The Arrow Cafe team won the Ladies Commercial League title this season in a thrilling race. Members of the team, left to right, are Jane Jaros, Lucy Nelson, sponsor Emma Isaacson, Leona Meade, Marie Kolbe and Margaret Gotelaere, captain. Mrs. Jaros won the individual league title with a 151 average, one that would compare with most men in the city. May 1, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Like many downtown Superior shoppers Thursday, Mrs. Eino Rantala, left, and Mrs. Emil Granlund, both of Maple, are taking advantage of the reduced prices in various stores in an all-out effort to beat the recession with the Superior Plan. May 1, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Two Douglas County students participating in the School of the Air program in art work broadcast over the FM station at Brule on Tuesdays have been selected to go to the “Gathering of the Clan,” where honor artists will meet their teacher, James Schwalback, at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Judy Carlson, shown above, of Cloverland School, has received an invitation and will be there with her teacher, Mrs. Alma Abell. Roy Roen, lower picture, from Hawthorne School, also has received the invitation and will be there. His teacher is Mrs. Almyra Helwig. May 1, 1958 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

