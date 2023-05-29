Douglas County Past: Wentworth school destroyed by fire; Stolen safe found near cemetery

May 26, 1933

Plaster falls at old Nelson Dewey

Drawings and specifications for the proposed new school building to replace the condemned Nelson-Dewey school will be completed shortly after June 1, R.C. Buck, engineer, announced Friday morning. He said a sketch of the proposed building would be ready before June 1.

W.R. Davies, superintendent of public schools, reported Friday morning that plaster in one of the rooms in use at the Nelson-Dewey building fell from the ceiling.

May 26, 1948

Judy Burdick, 7, makes older fly casters take notice

One of the most accomplished fishing enthusiasts of the younger set — and a girl, at that — who is amazing guides and old-timers frequenting the Brule waters is 7-year-old Judy Burdick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Burdick, Superior.

What makes the veteran trout fishermen sit up and take notice is the expert manner in which young Judy fly casts — she uses a special 3 ounce rod that has been cut down to a 7 foot length to be adaptable to her. Her father, who taught her the science of correct fly casting, admits that she is better than he is — and that’s saying a lot coming from a man who was born and raised near a trout stream in Pennsylvania.

Judy has been trout fishing since she was 3 years old, and has achieved her prowess through experience. Her skill has paid off in good dividends, her father will testify, as she has gotten some excellent catches.

A typical scene at Central high school is this one with J.G. McBride, veteran mechanical drawing instructor, as he has a few of his students grouped around him while he points out the fine techniques of the art which he has mastered in his 39 years of teaching at the school. Mr. McBride will retire next week from his teaching duties after his long, continuous service in the public school system. Shown here with him are Eugene Pescatore, Wayne Jones and Robert Nelson from one of his mechanical drawing classes. May 29, 1948 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Board supervisors “chip in” to pay $8 relief bill

Members of the Douglas county board welfare committee, together with Dist. Atty. Andy Borg, each “forked over” a dollar each rather than wrangle over an $8 bill which had been presented to the welfare department.

“We don’t want this to become a regular habit,” explained Supervisor Elmer Olsen, chairman of the welfare committee. “However, under the circumstances and rather than to spend an afternoon arguing about it, we decided it would be the easiest way out.”

Supervisors who were on hand for the meeting in addition to Olsen included Harry Clark and John Donlin, from Superior, Albin Hanson, town of Superior, and R.P. Carnes, Wentworth. Also “nicked” were Supervisor Carl Peterson, of Superior, who brought the matter to the board’s attention, Dist. Atty. Borg and John S. Patten, director of the welfare department.

The Polin Trucking and Fuel company had delivered a load of fuel to a relief client, and the client had died before receiving her check from the welfare department, and left no funds with which to pay for the coal.

City men to testify in burial probe

The new state anti-trust division has started an investigation of the “uniform and high cost of burials” in Douglas and other northern counties, Attorney General John Martin informed the United Press Wednesday at Madison.

How would you like to meet this friendly little fellow and his pet dog? We would like to introduce you this week to Donald Featherly of Minong, shown here with his pet, “Tiny.” This excellent snapshot was taken by Edna Featherly, Minong, who said she snapped it last summer and had a hard time getting it because both Don and Tiny did not want to stay quiet long enough to have their picture taken. We will send Edna one dollar in cash as the award for the prize photograph of the week. May 28, 1948 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The attorney general said that Coad A. LeSage, president of the Superior and Douglas County Funeral Directors association, and William H. Downs, the association’s secretary, have been subpoenaed to appear before Circuit Court Commissioner L.R. McPherson in the Douglas county courthouse Friday, June 4, for questioning.

May 27, 1933

$15,000 loss in school blaze at Wentworth

Only part of the brick exterior wall of the Wentworth school remained standing Saturday after fire Friday night completely destroyed the two-story structure.

The building which burned Friday night was built 12 years ago at a cost of $15,000 to replace the previous building, which was also burned. Insurance covers the loss up to $10,000.

The fire was discovered at 11 p.m. and it is believed that it started a full hour before it was noticed. Villagers were helpless to combat the flames when discovered because the fire had too much of a start.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Some residents of Wentworth think, however, that it may have been caused by electric wiring. The school was wired for electric lights last fall. The fire which destroyed the schoolhouse 12 years ago started from a defective furnace.

But one more day of school remained for the 87 pupils enrolled in the Wentworth school. The students were scheduled to attend school Monday to make up a day lost during the regular school year, which ended Friday.

May 27, 1948

Truck smashes window at Bridgeman store

The window in the east door leading to the milk counter of the Bridgeman Dairy store, 1106 Belknap street, was smashed Wednesday night about 5 p.m. when the brakes on a truck being parked there failed to work. No one was injured.

May 28, 1948

Safe, stolen from Duluth cafe, is found in Pokegama River

A 300-400 pound safe, stolen from the Pekin cafe, 330 North Central avenue, Duluth, which Ging F. Joe is the manager, on May 10 was found Friday morning in the Pokegama river which runs adjacent to Calvary cemetery in South Superior.

Among those to take part in the Memorial Day services to be held at soldiers circle in Greenwood cemetery Tuesday morning are Dr. Jim D. Hill, president of Teachers college who is to give the Memorial Day address; Col. C. L. Hooker, commander of Alonzo Palmer post No. 70, G.A.R., who will decorate the cannon in memory of the unknown soldier; J.A. Jones, commander of Hector R. Swift camp No. 26, United Spanish war veterans and chairman of the Douglas county commanders council, sponsor of the exercises; and Rev. A.G. Riggle, who will deliver the benediction. May 29, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Discovery was made by Walter Smith, 44-D Park Place, cemetery sexton, who said he saw a corner of a steel safe protruding out of the water. It was found about two blocks off of highway 105 which runs past the cemetery.

The heavy object, with the door missing, was empty.

Duluth authorities said that about $400 in cash was in the safe when it was stolen. They also said that the burglars took a heavy meat cleaver to pry open the door of the cafe and pushed the strongbox outside the cafe and into a waiting vehicle.

May 29, 1933

$800 blaze at masonic hall

The Masonic temple at Belknap street and Hughitt avenue was damaged $800 by fire which broke out at 8 a.m. Monday.

The blaze started in a janitor’s storeroom under the first floor stairway, according to Assistant Fire Chief James Sweeney, and gained considerable headway before it was discovered by James Quimby, the janitor.

Janitor Quimby had been in the storeroom to get his supplies shortly before the fire broke out. He then went into the card room to mop the floor, he told Assistant Chief Sweeney. A few minutes later he heard the crackle of flames. He called fire headquarters and then obtained a pail of water. He singed his hair and suffered burns about his hands attempting to put it out, but the flames were too much for him.

May 29, 1948

Pulpwood loader, child hurt in Saturday mishaps

Falling 12 feet from the top of a gondola Saturday while loading pulpwood at the Omaha depot in Itasca, Murdock MacClellan, Solon Springs, suffered leg injuries, according to attendants at St. Francis hospital where he was taken by county ambulance.

Mr. MacClellan and his son were loading pulpwood onto the gondola from a truck when he lost his balance and fell.

Another accident at 11th street and Tower avenue occurred when Grant Miller, 5, 2305 Maryland avenue, ran into the rear fender of a car being driven by Donald Dudley, 1823 Twenty-third street, according to hospital attendants. He was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital where the extent of his injuries were undetermined.

Fifteen new citizens were welcomed by Superior post No. 65, American Legion in ceremonies at Memorial hall Wednesday evening. Rudolph Hanson, director of the Superior vocational school handed out the diplomas. Herbert Smith, commander of the Superior post acted as master of ceremonies. In the picture are the members of George Shaw’s citizenship class, board of education members and the American Legion committee. They include: Carl Victor Backman, Axel Theodore Brelin, Patrick Christianson, Joseph Peter Girzic, Mrs. Florence Griska, Erick Ingemanson, Erling Klungness, Charles F. Larson, Hilding Larson, Joseph Lesark, Otto Laine, Mrs. Minnie Ellen Nichols, Peter A. Nyberg, Ernest Schwiering and Michael Worrow. Board of education members and the American Legion committee: Jack La Rose, W.J. Sleeman, Harry Fletcher, George Lee, A.W. McTaggart, Rudolph Hanson, A.E. Westlund, E.L. Moran, George Shaw, Val T. Hoehne, Dr. M.H. Wall, W.R. Davies, Jack Hoehle and S.S. Curtis. May 26, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The third graders of Miss Daisy Fulton’s class at the McCaskill training school presented a play Wednesday, “Uncle Ben Visits Japan,” for the benefit of their parents. The play was written by the children. Shown in the picture with Fujiyama, the sacred mountain of Japan rising in the background, are, front row, left to right: Marcella Shannon, Faye Goldstein, Gloria Swanson, Dorothea Ullan, William Craddick, Grace Aasland, John Connell, Teddy Smith, Eugene Murphy and Donald Walsh; second row: Bob Strause, Calvin Miller, Alice Carey, Joanne Martin, Robert Emerson, Dorothy Martin, Dorothy Link, Beverly Vince, Leighone Bonsall, Kenneth Dixon and Gordon Skowlund. Teachers: Mildred Altaer, June Hoard, Beth Muller, Mary Ellen Albee and Daisy Fulton. May 26, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Girls of the third, fourth and fifth grades of the Claude Allouez academy will present a gypsy song and dance at a program to be given at the academy auditorium. In the dance are, front row, left to right: Ann Marie Olson, Kay Louise Bogan, Sharon Dungan, Katharine Scharte, Patsy Rock and Mary Conness; back row, Rose Mary Anderson, Kay Francis Stack, Maryann (Leacy), Joan Marie Staupe, Judith Anderson, Marlys McLaggan and Jean Kileen. May 27, 1948 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Recipients of $50 checks, donated by the Lake Superior Education association, were the Superior Children’s Home and Refuge association and the St. Joseph’s Children’s home. Shown here as the checks are handed out are seated, left to right, the Rev. Fr. Leo Block, superintendent of St. Joseph’s home; Jack Bergstrom, treasurer of the education association; and Mrs. Frank Mahan, financial chairman of the Home and Refuge association. Standing, LeRoy Jacobson, past president of the education group; and Maurice Hennessy, now the president. May 27, 1948 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

