Douglas County Past: Stamps, socks stolen from Foxboro post office

Aug. 4, 1913

Superior shipyard does rush job in repairing damaged 'Laughlin'

The James Laughlin has been undergoing repairs on her port bow in the Superior shipyards the past two weeks. Her injury was received in a collision with the Cowie during a fog at Presque Isle, Lake Huron July 17. The two boats collided with a glancing blow.

The repair work consisted of replacing 18 shell plates, 16 side frames and 2 deck and bulkhead plates. Over 150 men were employed on the job.

This picture in the Aug. 4, 1913, Telegram shows the extent of the work necessary to repair the Laughlin. The job was of a rush nature and the local shipyards made a record in tearing off the damaged plates and putting on new ones. Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Tony Lund one of crack shots

Sgt. Tony Lund, pictured in Aug. 4, 1913, Telegram. Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Superior’s delegation of crack Company I marksmen who were entered in the competition at Camp Douglas have returned home. In the local party were Sergt. A. Lund, Sergt. Martin Ackerson, Captain P.B. Clemens, Priv. Wm. Hoover and Sergt. Otto Zieman.

Sergt. Lund will be one of the 16 crack shots of the state who will make up the “Wisconsin team” that goes to Camp Perry to the national shoot Aug. 17.

Aug. 4, 1933

Rob Foxboro post office

FOXBORO, Wis. — Robbers late Thursday night or early Friday morning broke the night lock on the back door of the Emil Magnuson general store here and took a quantity of clothing, groceries, tobacco and miscellaneous articles and a number of stamps from the postoffice located in the store.

The theft was discovered by Mr. Magnuson about 6 a.m. Friday and Sheriff Frank Carlson was notified. Deputy Arthur Sedin was sent to the scene but at a late hour no clues had been found.

LISTEN: Stories from Superior Central



The building itself made history in 1928 when it became the Summer White House for President Calvin Coolidge. Despite a grassroots effort to save the historic building, it was torn down in 2004.



Telegram reporter Maria Lockwood is joined by retired librarian and local historian Teddie Meronek as they look back at the history and impact that the school, it’s staff and students had on the community. Meronek co-wrote a book titled “Central A to Z - The History of a Superior School.” While not a student at Central, she was one of many supporters who tried to save the building.



“I thought it was important to support it because the Wisconsin Historical Society doesn’t put up a marker in front of a building unless it’s important, and there was (one) in front of Central designating it as the Summer White House,” says Meronek. “There was something so iconic about it when you knew the history of it and you knew the people who had gone to school there and you’re thinking, what did they have in the water there at Central where there are just all these amazing people that came out of that school?”



Meronek also felt the architecture made the building stand out.



“When you think about it, there is some of the best architecture in Superior on Belknap (Street). There was Central, there is the old courthouse, there’s the Hammond Avenue Presbyterian Church, there is the Masonic Lodge which is now the Elks, there’s that great Belknap Electric building which was built as a duplex back in the 1890s and then, you go down to Belknap and Tower (Avenue) and there is Globe News. I just thought that this is a stupendous piece of real estate here that has all these great buildings and so, to see Central go was really, really sad.”



Also during this episode, Maria and Teddie discuss how Earl Barber won the competition to design the building and why well-known architect Carl Worth didn’t; what name did the school start out as, the additions in the 1920s and 1930s; the contributions from Webster Chair Factory owner Andrew Webster, the significance of the James J. Hill statue out front; the story of Lulu Dickinson and a strike; Principal Clifford Wade and the tributes after his death; the Summer White House and what other future presidents visited Central High School; how was Central used after Superior High School was built; the Central and East rivalry; and much more.



New episodes of Archive Dive are published monthly. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.







There was a wide variety of loot taken, Mr. Magnuson reported. It included:

Fifty three-cent stamped envelopes, 55 pennies, two three-cent stamps, five cartons cigarettes, 30 pounds sugar, four pounds coffee, one can of lard, dozen men’s socks, two dozen women’s stockings, two pounds of butter, two hams and a large cheese.

Up and down the street

An ad for a Telegram Excursion on the steamer Plow Boy from the Aug. 4, 1913, Telegram. Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Teddy Roth and his sister, Barbara, children of Mr. and Mrs. Neil Smith, vacationing at Solon Springs, did their daily good turn last Sunday when they stuck out a fishpole to an unidentified swimmer who was in the water near a raft they were fishing from. The swimmer was nearly exhausted and hauled himself onto the raft by means of the pole. The children, unsuspecting good samaritans, refuse to reveal the name of the swimmer, and are not sure whether he could have made the raft or not. The fact that they won’t “tell who” ought to rate some kind of medal.

Four Douglas game arrests during June

Arrests for conservation law violations in Wisconsin totaled 108 in June, of which seven were four hunting violations, 93 for fishing, one for a trapping violation, four for setting fires without permit, one for carrying loaded gun in car, one for carrying loaded gun in deer territory and one for shooting and mounting song birds.

There were only four arrests in Douglas county. All four were found guilty. The charges were Ludwick Carlson, Foxboro, setting fire without permit; Minor Shaw, Solon Springs, possessing parts of deer carcass; John Stonkiewies, Superior, William Vaun Wave, Solon Springs, setting fire without permit and possessing parts of deer carcass.

Aug. 5, 1913

Lovers’ quarrel ends in court

Orton Markel charged with assaulting sweetheart — rival is involved

Because he assaulted Agnes Dedo, his sweetheart, when she refused to order a rival suitor to leave when he came to call on her, Orton Markel, a cook at the Hotel Superior, was arraigned in the municipal court this morning charged with assault and battery.

Markel demanded an examination which was set for Aug. 9. He furnished bail to ensure his appearance in court at that time.

Aug. 5, 1933

Superior news in brief

Year-old bull shot — Deputy Sheriff P.H. McDermott Saturday morning went to Wascott to investigate the shooting of a one-year-old bull. The owner, a Mr. Ottune, a summer resort proprietor, found the animal dead and reported Friday afternoon.

Aug. 6, 1913

Douglas county spuds on market

R. Boucher of Wentworth yesterday brought in a load of early potatoes, said to be the first new Douglas county potatoes to be delivered in Superior this year. They were raised on the farm of R. Filteau at Wentworth and were unusually fine.

Reports from all parts of the county indicate that the Douglas county potato crop will be exceptionally large this year, and of a high grade.

City news

Venison out of season — For having venison in his possession out of season Bernie Larabee was fined $25 and costs in the municipal court yesterday afternoon.

Used gill nets — Charged with the illegal use of gill nets for fishing at the mouth of the Middle River, A.J. Lylean and H. Hylean were arraigned in the municipal court yesterday afternoon. They pleaded not guilty and will be given their examination tomorrow morning. The men have been arrested three times before on the same charges.

Is found guilty — John Haney, grocer at 1425 Belknap street was found guilty of selling goods under weight by a municipal court jury yesterday afternoon. He was fined $25 and costs.

Aug. 7, 1913

Three highway robbers taken

John Clark, aged 49, a laborer, Michael Remington, aged 42, a printer and Edward Martin, aged 40, a metalworker, were arrested at 12:30 o’clock this morning charged with highway robbery.

Patrolman Paul Johnson placed the trio under arrest as they were going through the pockets of Herman Hanson, a coal hoister employed on the Hanna dock, in the alley in the rear of the Bank saloon, Tower avenue and North Fourth street.

The men secured about seven dollars of Hanson's money but overlooked $40 in bills in one of his pickets.

According to Hanson the men jumped out and grabbed him as he was passing the alley. One of them tried to choke him while a second knocked his feet out from under him. The third went through his pockets for money.

Advertisement for the Tri-State Fair, pictured in the Aug. 5, 1933, Telegram. Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Aug. 7, 1933

Superior news in brief

Boy wins coach prize — William Sislo, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Sislo, 2602 Twenty-eighth street, took first place in the junior metal craftsmanship department of the state Fisher body Craftsman guild contest, W.R. Davies, superintendent of public schools, has been notified. William’s entry was the model of a Colonial coach, complete with upholstery and folding steps. By merit of the same model he took second place in the paintcraft contest, held in connection with the other, getting $40 in cash for the two prizes, $25 for the first and $15 for the second.

The youth put in 1,500 hours of work on his model.

Medical men, pictured in the Aug. 4, 1933, Telegram, who attended the gathering of physicians and surgeons in Superior Thursday. From left to right are Doctors Shapiro, Ashland; William Ryan, Duluth; F.J. Elias, Duluth; John Baird; M.H. Wall; L.W. Beebe, C.H. Mason; George Crownhart, Madison, state secretary of the association; C.L. Haney, Duluth; T.J. O’Leary, president of the Wisconsin state medical society; J.H. Weisberg; J.W. McGill; Stanley Seeger, Milwaukee; N.L. Young, Ashland; F.D. Murphy, Milwaukee; C.W. Lockhart, Mellen; J.W. Prentice, Ashland, retiring president of the 11th Wisconsin district of the state medical society; C.H. Christiansen, retiring secretary and president-elect; Marvin Averbook; W.H. Zwickey; H.J. Orchard; W.T. Tucker, Ashland; P.G. McGill; J.K. Schumate, Bayfield; C.W. Giesin; H.G. Hilliard, Minong; W.E. Ground; F.C. Sarazin; C.J. Smiles, Ashland; J.R. Goodfellow; E.A. Myers; Frank Johnson, Iron River; W.E. Hatch, Duluth; E. Charbonneau; V.E. Ekblad; Walter Fansler, Minneapolis, and G.J. Hathaway. Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Thousands at Nebagamon for homecoming festival

LAKE NEBAGAMON, Wis. — The week-end third annual homecoming celebration witnessed a gathering of home folks from far and near, friends, relatives, sightseers, tourists and regional visitors coming from points as far west as the Pacific coast states, as far south as Louisiana and east to Pennsylvania, hundred of cars bringing in more than 12,000 people over the two-day period.

The only water events that succeeded in spite of bad weather conditions were the swimming and high diving contests. In the ladies’ free-for-all swimming event, Miss Mae Larson placed first; Miss Mary Vaughn, second; men’s free-for-all, O. Franzier, first; Gene Butters, second; high diving, Gene Butters, first; F. Amundson, second.

Lake Nebagamon won the baseball game with Iron river by a score of 12 to 4, coming from behind and taking the game in the seventeen inning.

Other sporting events, held on the pavilion grounds and in the street, resulted as follows:

Foot races: boys under 10, first, Roy DeMere; second, Gordon Bergren. Boys under 16, first, Hugh Finkler; second, Gordon Thompson.

Men’s free-for-all, 100 yards, first, Leo Singer; second, Edward Singer; third, Tom Higgins.

Girls under 12 first, Luella Sherman; second, Lorraine DeMere.

Girls under 16, Pat Logie, first; Dot mattson, second.

Ladies’ free-for-all, first, June Buros; second, DeBrock.

Ladies’ slipper-kicking contest, first June Buros; second, Dorothy Buros.

Largest family on the grounds, Anton Anderson, with 11.

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.