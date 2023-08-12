Douglas County Past: SS Meteor opens as a museum

Aug. 11, 1973

Area garden club plans flower show; theme is ‘Sing a Song of Season’

Members of the Gladiolus Garden Club will hold their annual flower exhibit on Friday, Aug. 17 at the Superior Town Hall, Highway 35.

Looking at the flowers planted in the garden of Mrs. Fred Bronson, not pictured, during a club planning session for the annual flower exhibit are, from left, Mrs. Mary Javner and Mrs. Grace Metcalfe, members of the decorations committee for the display. Mrs. Marilyn O’Brien, not pictured, is also serving on the committee. Aug. 11, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Committee members working on arrangements for the show are Mrs. Ruth Westlund, club president who is acting as flower show chairman; Mrs. Joan Ramsey, co-chairman; schedules, Mrs. Viola Holub, Mrs. Marge Severson, Mrs. Mary Javner and Mrs. Angie Anderson; entry clerks, Ellen Lagro, Clara Harsvick and Edith Pearson; placing clerks, Mrs. Viola Bronson, Mrs. Perle Brenckle and Mrs. Angie Anderson; judges clerks, Mrs. Ramsey and Mrs. Westlund; decorations, Mrs. Javner and Marilyn O’Brien and Mrs. Grace Metcalfe; program, Mrs. Severson; publicity, Mrs. Holub; posters, Mrs. Gladys Margold and guest book, Mrs. Marie McNaughton and Alma Clough.

Cow found slaughtered

ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of beef in meat counters at supermarkets was probably the cause of a beef cow being slaughtered in South Range.

Walter Hooper, breeder of beef cattle, reported one of his cows was found slaughtered with its hind quarters missing early today. The incident was thought to have taken place during the early morning hours on Friday.

The action was discovered after the cow’s calf was observed running from one end of the pasture to the other in search of its mother. A search revealed the slaughtered 1,000 pound cow valued at $500.

New golf king. Never headed throughout 31 holes, Goodwin “Buckshot” Nelson, 20 years old and a caddy at the Gitchinadji golf club, won the fifth annual city golf tournament Sunday at the Nemadji course, defeating Speaker Benson, first city champion in 1929, 7 up and 5 to go. Details are printed on the sports page. Aug. 14, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

According to Hooper, a neighbor saw a car traveling down the road near the pasture and later heard it returning from the vicinity of the Hooper pasture. Rather than being an alarmist and notifying Hooper, the neighbor decided not to make a phone call to alert him of possible illegal action.

Hooper told The Evening Telegram that cattle breeders in the area are attempting to form a protective group to patrol the area to keep cattle safe from harm. He is offering a $100 reward leading to the arrest of suspects.

Aug. 12, 1933

Uncle Bob’s mailbox

We are sending in several things for you. We hope you will notice them. If I win in the story contest, I wish for a knife. If my sister Sylvia wins, she wants a book. Yours Fair and Square,

Ellen and Sylvia Aho, Maple, Wis.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have not written to you for so long that I am quite ashamed of myself. I did not have any black ink, so I had to use blue black. But it said on the bottle that it would turn black. I am sending in a picture and so is my sister. I hope to win a prize. Sincerely, Anna Mae Murphy, Superior, Wis.

Local RELATED: Remembering Bud Grant, Part 1

Brule youth wins $25 in coach contest

Walter Kukkonen, Brule, won first place in the trimcraft department of the state Fisher body craftsman guild contest, it was learned from Miss Vera C. Rehnstrad, county superintendent of schools, Saturday.

The model coach for which the prize was given contains 2,000 pieces, all but one or two of which were handmade by the youth. One wheel contains 140 pieces alone. The builder received a prize of $25.

Lowell Banks, left, and Nick Baker, right, hold the ribbon as Ralph Knowlton cuts it, officially opening the Meteor as a marine museum. Aug. 13, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Aug. 13, 1973

Local efforts involved in whaleback project praised

Partly cloudy skies prevailed Saturday as the official grand opening of the Whaleback Meteor was held.

Jack Arnold, a representative of the Economic Development Administration, said the people of Superior” are participating in the end of one era and the beginning of another.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The era he was referring to was the one of iron men and ships.

Arnold feels that making the Meteor into a museum “is the beginning of a dream that will become a very widely known tourist attraction. The creation of the museum has started a new history for whalebacks and the city of Superior.”

Nick Baker, president of Head of the Lakes Maritime Society, Ltd., said that he feels the ship is in great shape considering its condition when the group first took it over. He said that as of Aug. 10 some 13,361 persons have toured the meteor.

MORE LOCAL HISTORY:







Shooting in county probed

A 52-year-old Lyman Lake area man remained in serious condition in St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, today following a shooting Saturday night in the Rainbow Inn near Lyman Lake. Being held in the Douglas County jail and charged with attempted homicide is Bruce Bergstrom, 53, South Range. No motive for the shooting was given.

Douglas County Sheriff Fred Johnson said the shooting occurred when Sam Bossard, the wounded man, entered the tavern with his wife. Bergstrom, who was in the establishment at the time, talked briefly to Bossard, then allegedly fired five shots at him with a .32 caliber revolver.

Anti-rustling protective group formed

The slaughtering of a cow in the South Range area recently has led to the formation of what is called a protective group, according to a South Range source.

ADVERTISEMENT

This newly-formed group will patrol the roads in the area at night, effective immediately, it was stated.

A breeder of beef cattle in the area, Walter Hooper, reported Saturday that one of his cows was found slaughtered with its hind quarters missing. The animal was valued at $1,000. It was reported that a “suspicious car” was seen in the area.

Aug. 14, 1933

Drowned boy funeral set

Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning for John Edward Murphy, 7-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Murphy, 412 Twenty-third avenue East, who was drowned late Saturday afternoon while playing at the Peabody ferry dock in East End.

Young Murphy was drowned about 4:30 p.m. and his body was recovered an hour and a half later by Mrs. Dolly Peabody, ferry operator, near her dock in East End.

Admonishing the drowning victim and Gene Martineau, 6, the only witness to the drowning, to keep away from the dock as she started on a trip to the point, Mrs. Peabody returned to the dock about an hour later to find the Martineau boy in tears.

“Jackie fell in,” he told her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 14, 1973

County old timers game huge success

The annual Douglas County Old Timers baseball game, held Sunday at Oliver, was termed a huge success by Arne Anderson, everlasting manager and promoter of the event.

John Metetich, left, and Donald Plesko were among the 110 players in the annual Douglas County Old Timers Baseball game held Sunday at Oliver. Any players from the old Douglas County League or the defunct Vacationland League were invited to play. Metetich and Plesko, both from Oliver, were on the committee for this year’s game. Proceeds of the event were turned over to the Morrie Arnovich Memorial Fund. Aug. 14, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

A total of 100 old timers signed up and played in the game, which featured two teams – the Whites, captained by Bud Day, and the Blues, captained by Frank Sajec. The Blues won the nine-inning game, 6-3.

Outstanding performers for the Whites were Koskovich, Plesko, Lintula, Bergquist, Johnson, Nystrom, Craft, Thorssen, Bayard and Bong. Leaders for the Blues were Carl Day, Bud Day, Seegar Swanson, Quam, Parsell C. Day, Tollers, Steen, Midbon, Rasmussen and Finstad.

The oldest old timers who registered and received special awards were Helmer Bloomquist, Rudy Tollers, Harvey Doherty, Hig Sedin, Herb Hautala, George Larson, Earl Nindorf, John O’Brien, Roly Bong, Einard Aho, Al Bruland, George Burgner, Carl Day and Frank Sajec.

Here are seven of the 10 girls contesting for the title of Queen of the Tri-State fair and for the automobile which is to be given to the queen. Miss Marie Larson, Miss Mildred Bergstrom and Miss Elsie May Chase, all of Superior, are leading the race. Other queen contestants are the Misses Evelyn Skadsberg, Beatrice Berthiaume and Evelyn Sundquist, Duluth and Lucille Megawa, Vernon Hinsch, Lena Carlson and Zada Burling, Superior, and Miss Elsie Manninen, Maple. Pictured are, from left, Misses Skadsbrg, Chase, Berthiaume, Bergstrom, Carlson, Manninen and Larson. Aug. 11, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The Daily Vacation Bible school held at the Itasca Presbyterian church, with an enrollment of 55 children, came to a close Friday evening. The school was in charge of Miss Lydia Jasa, South Range, and Miss Maurine Phillips, Worthington, Minn. assisted by Miss Ruth Snow and Hazel Priggi. Rev. Alvin O. Carlson is pastor of the church. Children enrolled are: Leatrice Anderson, Grace Snow, Margaret Edeyvean, Phyllis Kurrasch, Ellen Corbett, Mariluise Zetterberg, Jannet Corbett, Eileen Hoffman, Carrine McLeod, Lloyd Zetterberg, Richard Hoffman, Roy Wellman, John Thomas, Robert Lindquist, Kenneth Corbett, Robert Haack, Russell Laffard, Hazel Leland, Blaine Hawley, Dale Bleendel, Beatrice Noonan, Lorraine Scanlon, Arlington Hawley, Marlyn Miller, Eileen Swanstrum, Eleanor Olson, Nilla Buxton, Clarence Peterson, Chester Johnson, Pearl Zetterberg, Betty Snow, Bertha Mae Edyvean, Yvonne Smith, Irene Wellman, Ruby Zetterberg, Arvilla Pine, Milo Soremba, Earl Leland, Robert Soremba, Lawrence Eudnick, Howard Anderson, Eugene McLeod, Roger Blundel, Donald Olson, Gerald Hawley, James Priggi, Wallace DeBruin, Billy Laffarc and Cari Zetterberg. Aug. 11, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Garden parties have been the vogue of late and Miss Geraldine Nickel’s party last Saturday in the garden of her parents’ home, 1202 East Fifth street, was of interest to the younger set. In the picture are Miss Lillian Fagerlin, Mrs. Norman Lundberg, Miss Elizabeth Gillett, Miss Mary Ryan, Miss Betty Ward Smith, Miss Blanche Lindquist, Mrs. Carl Freed, Miss Mildred Armstead, Miss Laddie McDermott, Miss Margaret Fagerlin, Miss Doris Petersen, Miss Jeanette Ekstrom, Miss Nickel, the hostess, Miss Margaret Munro, Mrs. Fred Thompson, Miss Geraldine Doll, Miss Vivian Cole, Miss Mildred Grimsrud, Miss Margaret Lynch, Mrs. J.E. Brown, Mrs. Raymond Russell, Miss Florence Yale, Mrs. Lester St. John (Luella Larson), Miss Grace Walsh and Miss Florence Olsen. Aug. 12, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

There are more important aspects to a good baseball team than just getting out on the diamond and playing ball. John Zawacki, shown above, president of both Telegram Juniors leagues, is seated at the typewriter in The Telegram’s editorial offices doing some heavy headwork. At his left is Joe Salus and at his right looking on, Chester Zawacki, both Badger players. John is getting to be almost as good with the typewriter as he is with the bat. Aug. 12, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Rohde, 1210 Banks Ave., are the lucky winners of Superior’s city-wide treasure hunt. Presenting the couple with their treasure certificate worth $218.50 in merchandise is Mrs. Bobbi Wallin, an employe of The Evening Telegram. The treasure was found in the hallway near the Superior Chamber of Commerce office on the mezzanine floor of the Androy Hotel. Aug. 11, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Tour guides aboard the Meteor anxiously await the arrival of tourists to guide them around the vessel and point out interesting facts to them. Left to right are Kim Trenary, Deniese Plaisted, Patsy Dunphy, Kim Viggiano, Kacy Moran, Mary Lou Vincent, Loni Gonser, Shawn Kinney, Kathy Kending, Candy Hemmeriling, Terri Homsey and Brent Casey. Aug. 13, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Discussing some of the grand opening activities to be held today at the Meteor are left to right, Harold Andresen, Mrs. Andresen, Mrs. John Wedow, Mr. Wedow and Ted Gozanski. Andresen is chairman of the former Ship Acquisition Committee, which was responsible for getting the Meteor back to Superior. Wedow is president of the Cleveland Tankers, the firm which gave the Meteor to Superior. Aug. 11, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Harold Andresen, left, accepts a plaque from Nick Baker, president of the Head of the Lake Maritime Society Ltd., on behalf of the original acquisition committee. The group was honored for their part in helping obtain the Meteor for the city. Aug. 13, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Visitors from Belgium are currently renewing acquaintances with relatives and friends in Superior. Picture from left are Mrs. Mary Brown, Mrs. Edward Dumonsau, both of Superior, Mrs. Oscar Van Remoortere, Beveren, Belgium, Mayor Charles Deneweth and Mrs. Constant Oellibrandt, Melsele, Belgium, who returned to her native city after an absence of 51 years. The Superior residents and their visitors are photographed in front of a dwelling contracted to be built by Mrs. Ollibrandts’s father at 4411 E. Second St., where the family resided before moving to Belgium in 1922. Aug. 13, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The 1973 Ice Capades world premier performance will be held Tuesday night at the Duluth Arena and will provide vivid color and glamor for thousands of spectators. Margie Hobbie, left, and Jackie Carroll, advance publicists for the traveling ice show, are shown with some of the dolls in replicas of the costumes to be seen. The costumes are first made in miniature and tested before going to the expense of crafting the full-size costume. Millions of sequins, miniature mirrors and other glittering fabrics will provide a colorful scene. Aug. 13, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Taking time out for a relaxing break during a recent planning session for the Gladiolus Garden Club flower show are Mrs. Perle Brenckle, seated and standing from left, Mrs. Fred Bronson, whose home the meeting took place at, and Mrs. Angie Anderson. The women are placing clerks for the show. Aug. 11, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Mrs. Gladys Marigold, in charge of posters for the Gladiolus Garden Club flower show, holds one of the posters which were placed in various business establishments throughout Superior and the surrounding area announcing the event. Aug. 11, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

In preparation for the Galdiolus Club flower show Friday, Aug. 17, two members of the guest book committee, Mrs. Alma Clough, left, and Mrs. Marie McNaughton, prune flowers to be used in the artistic floral arrangements. The public is invited to enter the competition and to view the flowers from 2 to 9 p.m. that day at the Superior Town Hall on Highway 35. Aug. 11, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.