Douglas County Past: Sisters celebrate 78-year tie to Poplar School; Dog shot in Gordon

June 2, 1933

Superior news in brief

Brewery waits license – All that is preventing the Northern brewery from mixing its first batch of beer is the lack of a federal license. Louis McKinnon, brewery secretary, said application has been made and that a federal inspector is expected here in a few days.

June 3, 1933

Started here

Harry Holsclaw June 3, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

If Dave Bancroft brings his Minneapolis baseball team of the American association here for an exhibition game with the Superior Blues sometime this season, as the former Superior player has promised to do “if at all possible,” there will be added interest attached to the game should Harry Holsclaw take the mound for the Millers.

For the Minneapolis right-hander started his career in Superior, hurling for the South Superior box factory team in 1919, in the old Twilight league, composed of South Superior, Allouez, Pease hardware, Superior Laundry and Whitney shipyard aggregations.

Harry’s brother, Andrew, who was catcher for Harry at that time, lives at Patzau, Wis. and occasionally plays with the present Patzau team.

June 3, 1998

Dog shot near home in Gordon

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting involving a pet dog in Gordon.

According to sheriff’s reports, a German short-hair pointer belonging to Heidi Begley, 1414 S. Country Circle, was shot in a front leg sometime Monday afternoon outside the residence. The 18-month-old dog – named “Crocket” – was brought to a Superior veterinarian for surgery.

Begley discovered the shooting when the wounded dog returned to the house after she let it outside for about 10 minutes, reports said. The dog limped up the stairs and then collapsed.

Sisters’ ties with school spans 78 years

The School District of Maple has built the new Northwestern Elementary School midway between Poplar and Maple on U.S. Highway 2. This facility, which will replace the Lakeside, Lake Nebagamon, Maple Corner and Richard I. Bong (Poplar) schools, is scheduled to open in August.

Sisters Gertrude Bergsten and Marion Olson attended the first day of Poplar School in 1920 and its closing celebration in 1998. June 3, 1998 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

As a farewell tribute to the present building, on May 21, the children of Poplar School held their spring concert with a theme celebrating nearly eight decades of public education in Poplar. Michael Goodlet, elementary music specialist, produced and directed the program while Gary Swanson, elementary art specialist and the school children provided decorations.

In attendance were Marion Lundberg Olson and Gertrude Lundberg Bergsten. These sisters attended the present Poplar School on its first day of operation in 1920, both in the fifth grade. Their brothers, Richard and Robert, who began their formal schooling at Poplar a few years later, also attended the celebration.

Mrs. Olson has lived in Douglas County all her life with most of those years spent in a house on the original Lundberg homestead. Mrs. Bergsten has always lived in Poplar and continues to reside within sight of the home place.

This fall, on opening day, Mrs. Bergsten’s great-grandson Jonathon Pearson, will attend first grade at the new Northwestern Elementary School.

Solon Springs golfer to state

Superior Senior High School, St. Croix High of Solon Springs and Northwestern High of Maple were all represented at sectional golf meets Tuesday and only one individual was able to advance to the state tournament which will be held next Monday and Tuesday in Madison.

Junior Ben Swanson of St. Croix High will be in the WIAA Division 3 state tournament after firing an 80 Tuesday at the Hidden Greens-North golf Course, site of the Solon Springs Sectional meet.

At the New Richmond sectional, Northwestern’s only entry, sophomore Cody Fechtelkotter, fired an 81, but was three strokes short of earning a sectional top five finish and an individual state berth.

For the Spartans, senior Aaron Grossman fired an 81, one stroke higher than the fifth and final golfer going to state as an individual. Jon Griglak had an 84, John Peterson, an 86, Andy Koehler an 89 and Jake Krieg a 92.

Superior tot shines in front of camera

Victoria Mackey beams for the camera while showing off the photo of her first birthday that won a grand prize. The contest results were in the May issue of American Baby magazine and was sponsored by Cheerios. June 3, 1998 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Modeling success doesn’t seem to have gone to Victoria Mackey’s head.

Even when a local “paparazzo” visited her home Tuesday, the grand prize winner in a national contest willingly turned on her smile and dimple almost every time a camera pointed in her direction.

She even helped identify her photo in the magazine spread with the contest winners, chosen out of thousands of entries.

Victoria Mackey earned top place, a $5,000 savings bond and a full page of a four-page advertising spread in American Baby magazine’s May edition for the First Food Bloopers Contest sponsored by Cheerios. She also won $100 worth of Cheerios-related products, ranging from a variety of cereal to “sippy cups, spoons … we even got coupons,” said Tori’s mommy, Kelly Mackey. “Thank goodness she loves Cheerios.”

June 4, 1998

Fairlawn up and touring

After about seven months closed to the public, the Fairlawn Mansion and Museum is back open on a limited basis.

Starting this week, visitors can see first hand how a $1.6 million renovation works by simply taking the once-a-day tour. The tours will continue daily into October, almost one year from when the doors were closed to the public on Oct. 15, 1997.

“This is not an ordinary tour, it is a construction in progress,” said Rachael Martin, executive director of the Douglas County Historical Society.

“The public should be prepared to wear their walking shoes, comfy clothes and be prepared to duck.”

A new manufacturing plant was announced this morning for Connor’s Point by, from left, Ken Stubbe, executive director of the Superior-Douglas County Development Association; Andrew Richey, chief executive officer of Partridge River Inc.; Superior Mayor Margaret Ciccone and Jeff Vito, the city’s public works director. June 3, 1998 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

NHS foursome goes for the gold

In keeping with school tradition, the Northwestern Tigers will send four athletes to this weekend’s WIAA State Track & Field Meet at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Heading the foursome from the high school in Maple is senior Josh Lee, who will be participating in his fourth consecutive state meet. Lee will compete in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Adrrienne Jondreau, above, along with Josh Lee, Charlie Dunbar and Jeff Polkoski, will represent the Northwestern Tigers in this weekend’s WIAA State Track and Field Meet at UW-La Crosse. June 4, 1998 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Lee is already leaving his mark n the record book at Northwestern as he tied Jeff Anttila’s record in the 100 at 10.8, broke his own record in the 100 with a time of 22.1 and broke Steve Tekippe’s record in the 400 with a time of 50.1 he is also a member of the record-holding 400-meter team.

Another Northwestern athlete that has done nothing but improve is shot put specialist Jeff Polkoski. Polkoski took first place at sectionals with a toss of 56-5, a major improvement of 48 feet in his first meet of the season.

Josh Lee, left, Charlie Dunbar, middle, Jeff Polkoski, right, and Adrienne Jondreau will represent the Northwestern Tigers in this weekend’s WIAA State Track and Field Meet at UW-La Crosse. June 4, 1998 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

June 5, 1933

Bonfire burns fatal to Genevieve Lukas, age 5

Five-year-old Genevieve Barbara Lukas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Lukas, 15 East Third street, was fatally burned Sunday evening while playing with a group of children near her home.

She died at St. Mary’s hospital at 3 a.m. Monday from painful burns received about her body when her clothing caught fire as she and her friends attempted to start a bon fire.

County forest camp location near hatchery

Douglas county’s forestry camp, one of 29 approved for Wisconsin last Friday by President Roosevelt, will be located along the banks of the Little Brule river within 100 yards of the Brule hatchery, it was learned Monday.

Edward Vanderwall, district forest ranger with headquarters at Brule, said that he has already started a four-acre camp site in preparation for the influx of about 200 members of the federal conservation corps within the next two weeks.

Lakeside girl high in county school rating

Mildred Oakes of Pine Central school, Town of Lakeside, with an average of 95.7 percent, won scholastic honors among 300 children graduating from the eighth grade of rural and state graded schools of Douglas County this June.

Graduation exercises were held Friday at State Teachers College. The honor roll of the 1933 graduating class contains 33 names: Nora L. Brokke, Wentworth; James R. Hicks, Howard M. Martin, Rockmont; Adeline Heiland, Irma Nelson, Donald Torsssen, Bennett; James William Denny, Brule; Lucille B. Strohman, Lakeside; Donald E. Zimski, Hildur E. Ahlberg, Hawthorne.

Delores L. Anderson, June E. Liljegren, Carl Von Linne; Helen Aro, Eugene Erickson, Mildred Oakes, Pine Central; Francis B. Everall, Blueberry; Paul E. Niemi, Maple; Marjorie W. Jacob, Lloyd L. Smith, Elwood O. Smith, George W. Peterson, Mary Rivord, Washington.

Herbert k. Ferguson, McKinley; Elizabeth S. Lemieux, Clarence E. Helland, Marjorie H. Hendry, Clara L. Bednar, Solon Springs; Ruth E. Sloan, Billings; Russell O. Newman, Elna Nordley, Black River; Warren L. Engstrom, Boylston; Edward Edgette, Lake Nebagamon.

The Superior City Council will consider a special use permit to allow an antique store to be put into the old library building. June 2, 1998 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

For rating highest in scholarship service, leadership, honor and companionship, 18 ninth grade students, two from each school, shown above, were awarded medals and certificates by American Legion Superior Post No. 65, as part of its Americanism program. In the picture, back row, left to right, Betty Anderson, Blaine; Carl Young, Carpenter; Irene Osgood, Carpenter; Louis Carlson, Pattison; Frances Engstrom, East high; Chester Meyers, Pattison; Gerald Haack, East high; Arthur Mueller, Ericsson; Richard Smith, McCaskill; W.R. Davies, superintendent of schools, and Val T. Hoehne, state department Americanism committeeman. Front row, George Linder, Blaine; John Slettum, Bryant; Vernal Masterson, Bryant; Helen Karlstrom, Ericsson; Fay McKenzie, Cooper; George Reuter, Cathedral; Charlotte Cournoyer, Cathedral; Harold Allen, Cooper; Virginia Van Arman, McCaskill, and Herbert C. Smith, commander of American Legion post No. 65. June 3, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Jackie Salo of Superior stands in front of the old post office on Tower Avenue on Monday. Members of Laborers Local 1050 and Painters Local 106 are protesting the use of non-union labor by two construction firms hired to remodel the building. June 2, 1998 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The principal roles in the children’s play, “Pandora and the Box,” one of the three one-act plays which the Superior Children’s Theater will present Friday night and Saturday afternoon at the Androy hotel, are being taken by Frances Lucille Mawdsley, as Pandora, and Emerson Jones as Epimetheus. June 2, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Thursday was the last day of school for these youngsters attending the day school of religious education sponsored by the Union Gospel mission, 1426-28 Fifth street. The school is composed of children of all denominations. This picture was taken Thursday night at graduation exercises. In the picture are H.G. Wright, mission superintendent; Miss Emily Shereda, missionary, Mrs. Gilbert Fossum, Mrs. E.T. Laub, Miss Hennie Theien, Miss Evelyn Theien, Miss Helen Brisco, Mrs. Lillian Chillman, Mrs. H.G. Wright, Mrs. S.E. Anderson, Miss Leta Scheldroup, Miss Marie Tanner, Mrs. C.A. Gabriel, Miss Alvina Nault, Mrs. William Cronstrom, Miss Opal Knight and Mrs. William Hanson. Virginia Axelson, Elvina Hanson, Alice Johnson, Hulda Magnuson, Helen Nissinen, Violet Ojala, Mildred Osgood, Irene Peterson, Rosalle Peterson, Helen May Reiten. Gloria Reiten, Lillian Trolson, Lauraine Trolson, Dorothy Androsky, Edith Cummings, Engrid Groven, Ellen Korkella, Virginia Bergman, Jewel Perry, Hazel Crist, Emma Korkella, Violet Worthington, Margaret Moe, June Nelson, Mary Noffsinger, Mary Okash, Dorothy Reed, Florence Seversen, Delphine Bergman, Virginia Boutin, Dorothy Gustafson, Agnes Marken, Deloria Nault, Marian Gabriel. Eugene Saile, Lester Nelson, Jack Higgins, Ralph Hill, Robert Markinson, John Olaf, Ray Anderson, Emmert Johnson, Victor Perry, David Zank, Eugene Nault, William Mackey, Joe Turoski, Gordon Sutherland, John Samuelson, Joe Grenier, Ervin Olson, Virgil Cummings, Laurence Tideman, Carl Swanson, Roy Colburn. Billy Ford, Harold Gustafson, Robert Hull, Stanley Loza, Richard Moder, Ralph Olson, Vernon Johnson, Harvey Reed, Dan Rajachich, Harold Scheldroup, Sigferd Groven, Eugene Murphy, Robert Noffsinger, Walter Ojala, Ceci Pecard, Francis Reed, Edwin Johnson, Gerald Cummings, Danny Martinson and Danny Gragas. June 3, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.

