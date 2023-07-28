Douglas County Past: Sheriff seeks 500-pound eagle

July 28, 1933

Superior in forefront of NRA campaign

The industrial recovery campaign is on in Superior.

Heads of two grocery firms wired President Roosevelt Friday and promised fullest cooperation. The following duplicate wire was sent to the president by Joseph Ansell, proprietor of the Seventh Street market, and Sam Ansell, proprietor of the Capitol market:

“Our store is pleased to enlist for cooperating in the recovery campaign. We will carry out the code as set up for our employes and assist in every way in making the campaign a success in Superior.”

HAWTHORNE, Wis. — Eighth grade graduates of the Hawthorne graded school motored to Duluth with their teacher, Miss Ruth Hoard and another instructor, Miss Mae Park, recently for a theater party and dinner. They also visited the zoo. Members of the class, left to right, front row: Russell Levine, Sally Vengrin, Lucille Johnson, Hildur Alberg and Roscoe Powell. Standing: Raymond Levine, Miss Hoard and Donald Zimski. Miss Hoard, who has been teaching at Hawthorne for four years, will not return this semester. July 28, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Simultaneously with their announcement of their message to the president, the two Ansells said reduced hours that will go into effect under the recovery act will mean a need for 17 more employes in the two stores, 10 at the Seventh Street and seven at the Capitol.

The post office has not yet received employers’ pledge cards, but expects them in a few days. The employers make a pledge to raise salaries and reduce hours, thereby creating not only new employment, but increasing the buying power of persons they now employ.

Up and down the street

Sheriff Frank Carlson walked into the sheriff’s office Thursday proudly displaying to his deputies a new addition to the force’s arsenal: It was a genuine .44-caliber fly spray gun.

A nine-year-old Duluth lad was picked up near the Omaha station here Thursday night. He was going to hop a freight to the World’s fair, he told police. His sole possessions were two pennies, a fish rod and reel and fish basket. He was going to catch fish to eat while looking over the fair. His father came over to Superior and put an end to any thoughts of the proposed trip.

July 28, 1978

500 pound eagle sought by sheriff

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for a large eagle, weighing over 500 pounds.

Douglas County Sheriff Louis Bannick said that a large cement statue of an eagle was stolen the past weekend from the Berbe residence at Brule. Bannock said that several persons were probably involved in the removing of the heavy ornament from the home. His department is currently investigating.

Attendance at fair is down slightly

Tri-State Fair attendance on Thursday dipped from the 1977 total. Total paid gate attendance on Thursday was 6,495 compared to 7,700 last year.

Total paid gate attendance thus far this year was 15,290 as of closing time Thursday, compared to 16,049 in 1977 for a slight decline of 759.

A special attraction on Saturday will be the free grandstand show at 3 p.m. featuring Neil Simon’s musical comedy, “Little Me,” presented by the Touring Theater of the University of Wisconsin Superior under the direction of John D. Munsell, artistic director, Mike Galloway, music director and Levin Wurz, guest artist.

There will also be free grandstand shows Friday and Saturday nights featuring the Tanglefoot, seven Colorado ski-country singers and instrumentalist; Chicken-Flicker Randy Brown, Texas humorist and king of the paddleball, Miss Loni, glamorous foot juggler, the Village band and Jimmy Lee, master of ceremonies.

Superior woman finds happiness as carnie

She’s happy and proud to be a carnie.

Her life is rough and her job requires long hours, but Wendy Kim Larson, a young Superior woman, has no regrets over her selection of the carnival as a life profession.

Wendy Kim Larson, 20, Superior, calls the midway of Century 21 Shows her home. She has been traveling with the carnival for four years and plans to make the business her lifetime profession. She is pictured with one of the ponies from the live pony ride where she works. July 29, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

“I like people, especially kids and so I decided to join the carnival,” Wendy commented this week as she worked in the kiddieland of Century 21 Shows at the Tri-State fair.

Wendy is one of 10 children in the family of Marge and Leo Larson, 1824 Oakes Ave. She was always fascinated with the carnival as a youngster and at the age of 14 she got a job working with the live pony ride.

“I fibbed about my age and was hired,” she now admits nearly seven years later. Each July when the Century 21 Shows trucks began rolling into Superior from Peoria, Ill., Wendy would be waiting for her job at the pony ride. She worked for three years at the Tri-State Fair and at the age of 17 decided that she wanted to try the carnival life “on the road.” With her bag packed, she left Superior and has been on the road ever since.

Depending on the fair, Wendy’s work day can range anywhere from 12 to 16 hours. During some of the larger fairs on the Century 21 Shows circuit, Wendy will lift anywhere from 800 to 1,100 children onto the horses each day.

July 31, 1933

Grocer picnic attracts 3,000 to S. Springs

Approximately 3,000 persons gathered at Solon Springs Sunday for the 40th annual picnic of the Superior Retail Grocers’ protective association.

Winners of prizes in all events at the picnic Sunday follow, the name of the event, first, second, third, fourth and fifth places in that order:

Misses Lois Peterson and Elgie Mae Tonsberg, two of the younger tennis fans, took first and second honors in the city women’s singles tournament this past week. As the result of her victory, Miss Peterson was named the 1933 champion. July 29, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Free for all running race, Merton Singer, Leo Singer, Ed. Singer, Tom Walsh, Lawrence Berger; proprietors’ race, F. Mayersak, Frand Bugel, Carl Nelson, Ed Niemi; ladies’ running race, Theresa Gotelaere, Ruth Goldfine, Mary Neve.

Grocers’ wives, Mrs. Roy Dickinson, Mrs. J. Pollock, Mrs. Ranchak, Mrs. J.H. Laperre; grocers’ clerks, Merton Singer, Clarence Huber, Albin Erickson; eight-year-old girls, Virginia Laperre, Anna Roscoe, Lenoa Forest, Margaret Gusik, Arlene Merchant, ten-year-old boys, Fred Schuster, Joseph Laperre, Steve Garrity, Donald Ettinger; twenty-on-year-old ladies’ blindfold race, Theresa Gotelaere, Ruth Goldfine, Mary Neve, Vivian Lagae.

Fourteen-year-old boys’ race, Arthur Mason, Walter Pitt, Albert Dumonson; wholesalers, Tom Welch, Wendell Olson, Bud Boardman; fat ladies, Mrs. Gust Talaska, Sylvia Dorf, Mrs. N. Martinson, Francie Grisko, Ann Bubalo; fat men, George Cook, Ray Kavnick, Paul Erickson; boys’ sack race, D. Lagae, Joseph Laperre, Fred Schuster, Ed Laperre, Arthur Lage.

Ladies’ peanut race, Dorothy Zalk, Margaret Rink, Mrs. J. Ronchak, Ruth Gellatly, Vivian Lagae; grocers’ lady clerks, Dorothy Zalk, Ethel Lindismith, Virginia Billmayer, Lorraine Mawdsley; eight-year-old girls, Dorothy Zalk, Virginia Webb, Florence Capp; married ladies, Mrs. S. Bersell, Mrs. Ray Dickenson, Mrs. John Pollack; butchers’ and grocers’ clerks, Lawrence Levens, Herbert Barnum, John Calvert.

Meat market proprietors, E. Vanhaven, Frank Bugel, R. MacKenzie; judges’ race, Wendell Olson, M.C. McGrath, L.L. Dungan, Carl Nelson; largest family on the grounds, Mrs. L.E. Gagnon’s, Mrs. Melvin Danielson’s, Mrs. George Munnings’; lucky number event, Dorothy Hanson, R. Zalk, Mrs. Rooth Hooker, John F. Brock, Ed. Falk, Carl Bendnar. The retailers won the tug of war with the wholesalers.

Up and down the street

Harvey Buchanan, Palace theater manager, who, with Frank Buckley, manager of the Princess theater, is making a tour of Europe, postcards from Algeria that he got his copy of The Telegram July 3 at Gibraltar. It was then 15 days old. “Plenty warm here in Algiers,” says Mr. Buchanan. “Sail this morning for Naples. The Telegram sure was welcome.” His postcard was dated July 19.

Both police and Frank Vanderbergh, 4106 East First street, would like to get their hands on what they describe as the honest-to-goodness meanest thief. Vanderbergh went out to his garden Sunday to find that someone had dug up 51 hills of potatoes and carted them away.

LAKE NEBAGAMON — Volmer Anderson, president of the Lake Nebagamon Lions Club, crowns Miss Deborah Evered as Lake Nebagamon Lumberjack Queen. The runner-up is Geraldine O’Brien. July 28, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

If you’d like to take a delightful Sunday afternoon motor ride, consult this map before starting. It’s a map of the new American Legion scenic drive, which is shortly to be designated by special markers to be provided by Superior post No. 65, American Legion. It starts at Belknap and Tower, takes one through Billings Park, Billings drive, out to Manitou Falls, across county trunk “B” to No. 53 to Amnicon Falls, Osaugee beach and back into the city on No. 2 and 53 to Belknap and Tower. July 29, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

George Constance, Wentworth, caught this 45-inch musky while fishing on the Chippewa Flowage in the Hayward area. The fish weighed 26 pounds, 9 ½ ounces and was 20 inches in girth. He used a top water lure. Constance landed the musky on his final try on the last day of his vacation. July 29, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Delegates to the annual convention of the Wisconsin County Boards’ association, and their wives, photographed in front of the Androy hotel Tuesday, the second day of the three-day session of the association here. County board members and chairmen from various parts of the state were in Superior Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the convention, held at the Androy hotel. July 28, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Mmes Ben Galliger, Bruce Campbell, J.C. Ryan Jr. and Ortie Selden composed one of the several hostess committees for the annual flower show sponsored Tuesday and Wednesday by Auxiliary No. 3 to the Superior Garden club. July 29, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Posing with their trophies are the winners of the UW-Superior Alumni Association golf tournament held Wednesday at the Nemadji Golf Course. From the left, they are Dick Palm, men’s overall winner (37); Rosemary Cronk, faculty women’s blind bogey titlist; Joe DeVinck, alumni men, blind bogey; Carol Marshall, women’s overall winner (47); Mary Meierotto, alumni women, blind bogey, and Arnold Wade, faculty men, blind bogey. July 31, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Ted Hawkins, one of very few remaining sideshow talkers, attracts a crowd in front of his Vegas Revue at the Tri-State Fair. The showman goes through many animated motions as he gives his pitch to try and attract fair patrons to the show which features exotic dancers. July 29, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Contracts have been signed with the Superior-Douglas County Development Association Inc. for the construction of an 18,000-square-foot shell building in the SDCDA’s industrial park south of N. 28th Street on Hill Avenue. Shown participating in the signing are, left to right, Kenneth Strauman, SDCDA president; Carl Anderson, association secretary; Marvin Dobberman, Doberman and Helske Architects, and Keith Jensen, representing JMC Inc., which will build the structure. The facility will be available for lease or purchase by any manufacturing business, according to Strauman who noted the project is the first of its kind in the state. The cost of the project is $120,000 with 80 percent provided in a loan from the State Department of Business Development and the remaining 20 percent raised locally. July 31, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

A boy braves the foamy waters to fish in the Black River near Pattison Park. July 31, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.