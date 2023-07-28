Douglas County Past: Sheriff seeks 500-pound eagle
July 28, 1933
Superior in forefront of NRA campaign
The industrial recovery campaign is on in Superior.
Heads of two grocery firms wired President Roosevelt Friday and promised fullest cooperation. The following duplicate wire was sent to the president by Joseph Ansell, proprietor of the Seventh Street market, and Sam Ansell, proprietor of the Capitol market:
“Our store is pleased to enlist for cooperating in the recovery campaign. We will carry out the code as set up for our employes and assist in every way in making the campaign a success in Superior.”
Simultaneously with their announcement of their message to the president, the two Ansells said reduced hours that will go into effect under the recovery act will mean a need for 17 more employes in the two stores, 10 at the Seventh Street and seven at the Capitol.
The post office has not yet received employers’ pledge cards, but expects them in a few days. The employers make a pledge to raise salaries and reduce hours, thereby creating not only new employment, but increasing the buying power of persons they now employ.
Up and down the street
Sheriff Frank Carlson walked into the sheriff’s office Thursday proudly displaying to his deputies a new addition to the force’s arsenal: It was a genuine .44-caliber fly spray gun.
A nine-year-old Duluth lad was picked up near the Omaha station here Thursday night. He was going to hop a freight to the World’s fair, he told police. His sole possessions were two pennies, a fish rod and reel and fish basket. He was going to catch fish to eat while looking over the fair. His father came over to Superior and put an end to any thoughts of the proposed trip.
July 28, 1978
500 pound eagle sought by sheriff
Residents are asked to be on the lookout for a large eagle, weighing over 500 pounds.
Douglas County Sheriff Louis Bannick said that a large cement statue of an eagle was stolen the past weekend from the Berbe residence at Brule. Bannock said that several persons were probably involved in the removing of the heavy ornament from the home. His department is currently investigating.
Attendance at fair is down slightly
Tri-State Fair attendance on Thursday dipped from the 1977 total. Total paid gate attendance on Thursday was 6,495 compared to 7,700 last year.
Total paid gate attendance thus far this year was 15,290 as of closing time Thursday, compared to 16,049 in 1977 for a slight decline of 759.
A special attraction on Saturday will be the free grandstand show at 3 p.m. featuring Neil Simon’s musical comedy, “Little Me,” presented by the Touring Theater of the University of Wisconsin Superior under the direction of John D. Munsell, artistic director, Mike Galloway, music director and Levin Wurz, guest artist.
There will also be free grandstand shows Friday and Saturday nights featuring the Tanglefoot, seven Colorado ski-country singers and instrumentalist; Chicken-Flicker Randy Brown, Texas humorist and king of the paddleball, Miss Loni, glamorous foot juggler, the Village band and Jimmy Lee, master of ceremonies.
Superior woman finds happiness as carnie
She’s happy and proud to be a carnie.
Her life is rough and her job requires long hours, but Wendy Kim Larson, a young Superior woman, has no regrets over her selection of the carnival as a life profession.
“I like people, especially kids and so I decided to join the carnival,” Wendy commented this week as she worked in the kiddieland of Century 21 Shows at the Tri-State fair.
Wendy is one of 10 children in the family of Marge and Leo Larson, 1824 Oakes Ave. She was always fascinated with the carnival as a youngster and at the age of 14 she got a job working with the live pony ride.
“I fibbed about my age and was hired,” she now admits nearly seven years later. Each July when the Century 21 Shows trucks began rolling into Superior from Peoria, Ill., Wendy would be waiting for her job at the pony ride. She worked for three years at the Tri-State Fair and at the age of 17 decided that she wanted to try the carnival life “on the road.” With her bag packed, she left Superior and has been on the road ever since.
Depending on the fair, Wendy’s work day can range anywhere from 12 to 16 hours. During some of the larger fairs on the Century 21 Shows circuit, Wendy will lift anywhere from 800 to 1,100 children onto the horses each day.
July 31, 1933
Grocer picnic attracts 3,000 to S. Springs
Approximately 3,000 persons gathered at Solon Springs Sunday for the 40th annual picnic of the Superior Retail Grocers’ protective association.
Winners of prizes in all events at the picnic Sunday follow, the name of the event, first, second, third, fourth and fifth places in that order:
Free for all running race, Merton Singer, Leo Singer, Ed. Singer, Tom Walsh, Lawrence Berger; proprietors’ race, F. Mayersak, Frand Bugel, Carl Nelson, Ed Niemi; ladies’ running race, Theresa Gotelaere, Ruth Goldfine, Mary Neve.
Grocers’ wives, Mrs. Roy Dickinson, Mrs. J. Pollock, Mrs. Ranchak, Mrs. J.H. Laperre; grocers’ clerks, Merton Singer, Clarence Huber, Albin Erickson; eight-year-old girls, Virginia Laperre, Anna Roscoe, Lenoa Forest, Margaret Gusik, Arlene Merchant, ten-year-old boys, Fred Schuster, Joseph Laperre, Steve Garrity, Donald Ettinger; twenty-on-year-old ladies’ blindfold race, Theresa Gotelaere, Ruth Goldfine, Mary Neve, Vivian Lagae.
Fourteen-year-old boys’ race, Arthur Mason, Walter Pitt, Albert Dumonson; wholesalers, Tom Welch, Wendell Olson, Bud Boardman; fat ladies, Mrs. Gust Talaska, Sylvia Dorf, Mrs. N. Martinson, Francie Grisko, Ann Bubalo; fat men, George Cook, Ray Kavnick, Paul Erickson; boys’ sack race, D. Lagae, Joseph Laperre, Fred Schuster, Ed Laperre, Arthur Lage.
Ladies’ peanut race, Dorothy Zalk, Margaret Rink, Mrs. J. Ronchak, Ruth Gellatly, Vivian Lagae; grocers’ lady clerks, Dorothy Zalk, Ethel Lindismith, Virginia Billmayer, Lorraine Mawdsley; eight-year-old girls, Dorothy Zalk, Virginia Webb, Florence Capp; married ladies, Mrs. S. Bersell, Mrs. Ray Dickenson, Mrs. John Pollack; butchers’ and grocers’ clerks, Lawrence Levens, Herbert Barnum, John Calvert.
Meat market proprietors, E. Vanhaven, Frank Bugel, R. MacKenzie; judges’ race, Wendell Olson, M.C. McGrath, L.L. Dungan, Carl Nelson; largest family on the grounds, Mrs. L.E. Gagnon’s, Mrs. Melvin Danielson’s, Mrs. George Munnings’; lucky number event, Dorothy Hanson, R. Zalk, Mrs. Rooth Hooker, John F. Brock, Ed. Falk, Carl Bendnar. The retailers won the tug of war with the wholesalers.
Up and down the street
Harvey Buchanan, Palace theater manager, who, with Frank Buckley, manager of the Princess theater, is making a tour of Europe, postcards from Algeria that he got his copy of The Telegram July 3 at Gibraltar. It was then 15 days old. “Plenty warm here in Algiers,” says Mr. Buchanan. “Sail this morning for Naples. The Telegram sure was welcome.” His postcard was dated July 19.
Both police and Frank Vanderbergh, 4106 East First street, would like to get their hands on what they describe as the honest-to-goodness meanest thief. Vanderbergh went out to his garden Sunday to find that someone had dug up 51 hills of potatoes and carted them away.
Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.
