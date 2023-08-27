6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Douglas County Past: Record low temps leave 'frost on the pumpkin'

From the Aug. 27, 1968 Telegram: "The temperature dipped to a chilly 35 degrees at the Weather Bureau. The previous record low for August was 36 degrees on Aug. 14, 1964."

Douglas County Past graphic
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM

Aug. 25, 1933

Jane Webb breaks Nemadji course record for women

A new course record for women at the Nemadji 18-hole municipal links was established by Jane Web, 1932 city champion, in qualifying this week for the second annual women’s city titular meet, which will get under way with match play Sunday.

Miss Webb shot a brilliant 89, one under the score which qualified men players for the championship flight of the men’s city tourney earlier this summer.

Qualifying scores already turned in include Jane Webb, 89; Mrs. J.H. Cummings, 96; Elizabeth Turney, 100; Mrs. Ruth Frost, 113; Verna Marcoe, 118; Mrs. Rila Grieve Uthus, 126.

Aug. 26, 1933

Booster story by Margaret Olsen, winner

Margaret Olson, South Range, is the winner of the story contest this week. Margaret’s subject is a booster story for the Fair and Square page. A story does not win a prize because it is a booster story, but because it is well written.

Neatness, good English and all around good general execution are the factors that determine a prize winner.

Aug. 26, 1968

Paint thrower sought here

A bottle of paint was thrown against the front of Hudy’s Bar at 2126 E. Fifth St. sometime between 3-6 a.m. Sunday and the owner has offered a reward in connection with the incident.

The paint was apparently contained in a bottle that was thrown against the front door.

A reward of $50 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

082523.N.St.Past.Dahlia.jpg
Ernest Ellison of Poplar was rightly impressed when giving flowers in his garage a second look the other day … realized a maroon dahlia had two sides of petals. The twin is very similar on both contours, the centers being almost identical and extending a good three and three-quarters inches out. Ellison, who resides in the community near the Bong Memorial corner, has a garden spot that throws out an array of color at this season. Aug. 27, 1968 Telegram
Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Several held after thefts here

Two safe burglaries, a home entry and a stolen car were under investigation by police Monday.

An estimated $150 to $200 was taken from the safe of the Larson Chevrolet Co. at 1420 Ogden Ave. after the knob was broken off the safe. A small hole was cut in a window at the rear of the building to open an entry way.

The safe at the Kapus-Erickson garage, 1318 Ogden Ave., was also robbed. A cutting torch was used to make entry. The amount taken had not been determined. A car was also stolen from the lot. Police said three Superior juveniles are being held in Carlton, Minn., in connection with the stolen car case.

Aug. 27, 1968

Temps dip to all time low for August

Many Superior and area residents may have found a little “frost on the pumpkin” Tuesday morning as the U.S. Weather Bureau at Duluth recorded the all time low temperature for the month of August.

The temperature dipped to a chilly 35 degrees at the Weather Bureau. The previous record low for August was 36 degrees on Aug. 14, 1964.

The disposal plant weather station in Superior recorded an overnight low of 37 degrees. Some areas of the city reported light frost on plants and windows.

082523.N.ST.Footbal Doug Sutherland.png
Doug Sutherland is slated for another season as the Superior State University punter after averaging 40 yards per boot in his sophomore year in 1967. Punting will be one of several jobs to be handled by Sutherland, a former Superior Senior High gridder. SSU Coach Americo Motorelli plans to switch Sutherland into the line on occasions on defense this year after the Yellowjacket junior chalked up two top-flights as a linebacker. Aug. 27, 1968 Telegram
Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Burglar goes through ceiling to get $70

A burglary by a person or persons who went through the roof door of the Millard Berg building at 1310 Tower Ave., netted $70 from the cash register, according to police Tuesday. Some ceiling tile was also knocked off.

Jackets open workouts

Pre-season practice for the Superior State University football team got underway Tuesday with morning and afternoon sessions under the guidance of Head Coach Americo Mortorelli.

Over 75 candidates were on hand, including 45 holdovers and 30 freshmen.

Aug. 28, 1933

Superior news in brief

Dump on fire again – City firemen were called to the city dump on Winter street Sunday night to put out a blaze, the first since last spring. Another alarm was answered to the home of Erick Bratt, 521 ½ Baxter avenue. Smoke from a roast in the oven brought the alarm. No damage resulted.

Aug. 28, 1968

Retired worker finds one way to get to ‘sea’ on ‘land’

Arthur M. Castonguay is a landlubber who in recent years has had a hankering for the sea — in one respect — a desire to make ship models, and he finally “launched” his first vessel.

Six years ago he retired from the Berwind briquet plant and traveled extensively throughout the United States. Until three years ago, Mr. and Mrs. Castonguay resided at Hawthorne. Now they divide their time between Superior in the summer months and Osprey, Fla. in the winter. Osprey is just outside Sarasota.

It is there that Castonguay plans to lay the keel for a larger model ship than the Santa Maria, which he has completed with the exception of stiffening and forming the sails.

Although Castonguay has had no experience at sea he said he always had a hankering to make model ships and figured there was no better time than the present to start.

The Santa Maria was started with a keel of cedar and was built upward with laminated sections. The masts, emergency boats and four miniature sailors were carved out of redwood.

Tools used by the boat builder include a rasp, knife and sandpaper.

While in Superior the Castonguays stay with their son, Dennis, at 5113 E. First St.

Woman dies in fire here

A 26-year-old woman is dead and hospitalized are her 45-year-old husband and a 19-year-old who was in the house when a fire broke out prior to 2 a.m. Wednesday, gutting the interior of a house at 1106 ½ Banks Ave.

Dead is Mrs. Ernest Tipton LaVierge, 26. Hospitalized at St. Mary’s is her husband, Ernest, 46, who was reported as “very serious” with second and third-degree burns. Paul Osterlund, 19, of 1807 Ogden Ave., who suffered lacerations and burns was reported in fair condition at Memorial Hospital.

082523.N.St.Past.Sign.jpg
The above sign is posted in the Great Northern Railroad shops area here. What do you think it says? The above sign reads: “Positively no parking beyond this sign.” It is printed in Finnish. Aug. 26, 1968 Telegram
Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Prior to 2 a.m. a man brought the 19-year-old boy to the police station after he found him on Tower Avenue and 11th Street with lacerations and apparently suffering from smoke inhalation. The young man told police there was a fire at 1106 ½ Banks Ave., and that he got out of the building by breaking out a front window.

When firemen arrived, they reported the house was in flames. Attempts by policemen and firemen to enter the house were made impossible by the intensity of the fire in the interior, they reported.

When firemen were able to enter they found the woman on the bed and her husband on the floor.

Chief of Police Charles M. Barnard issued a commendation letter today congratulating Officers Leo Blatt and William Braman for their part in assisting at the fire scene.

He said, “It is obvious that the alert action taken by both officers, and the first aid ability of Officer Braman in particular, did much to avert a second death as a result of the fire.”

082523.N.ST.Past.Baseball.jpg
Shown here are members of the Badgers team, leaders of League One in The Telegram Juniors’ baseball leagues. In the back row, from left to right, are John Zawacki, center field; Joe Rafferty, right field; Pete Golat, shortstop; George Dinda, short field; Robert Olson, first base, and Ray Doby, manager. In the second row, from left to right, are Walter Erickson, second base; Joe Lisak, pitcher; Frank Dinda, left field; Albin Kurcinka, pitcher; Edward Polaski, pitcher, and Sam Laurie, right field. In the front row, from left to right are Joe Salus, catcher, captain; Clifford Anderson, third base; Earl Andrews, mascot; Chester Zawacki, left field; Algot Holmstrand, second base, and James Dowd, right field. Aug. 26, 1933 Telegram
Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram
082523.N.ST.Past.NRA.jpg
Left to right, Mrs. Robert H. McCart and Misses Dorothy Dugan, Allis Chase, Paula Merila, Marie Lynch, Margaret Osman, Jeanette Berthiaume and Elaine Oveson are some of the women and younger girls who have volunteered their services in maintaining the Superior NRA office in the Androy hotel, their particular duties being to secure consumers; pledges and to maintain a general information bureau. Others who have also been assisting with this work are Mrs. E.L. Cass Jr., Misses Mildred Tomlinson, Barbara Rauchenstein, Lorraine Lynch and Mabel Fjerstad, and Mrs. M. Meronek. Aug. 26, 1933 Telegram
Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram
082523.N.St.Football these three.png
These three Superior State University gridders give the Yellowjackets experience in the defensive secondary for the 1968 season. They are, left to right, Daryl Hollinshead, Dick Jurcsak and co-captain Tom Moritz. Moritz is a returning cornerman starter and one of the few seniors on the SSU squad. Aug. 27, 1968 Telegram
Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram
082523.N.ST.Football.George Andrews.png
George Andrews, left, and co-captain Bob Peck are the two returning lettermen at offensive ends on the Superior State University football team. Peck, a senior, has been a starter since his freshman year and one of the top receivers in the Wisconsin State University Conference. The former Superior East gridder had gained all-WSUC recognition. Aug. 27, 1968 Telegram
Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram
082523.N.St.Past.Windows.jpg
Washing windows on the third floor of the Superior Technical Institute building becomes less of a chore when a telescopic-handled brush is used. George Sislo, custodian, demonstrates the height reached (arrow) by the new innovation which has water flowing through the aluminum piping. Aug. 28, 1968 Telegram
Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.

