Douglas County Past: Photographer's mystery rescuer identified; South Range man missing with ore carrier

May 12, 1933

Upper Brule may be opened

The executive committee of the Douglas County Fish and Game league went on record favoring the opening of all small streams which have been closed to fishing in a meeting in the Androy hotel Thursday noon.

Some of the streams in question include the Little Balsam, Sandy Run and the Upper Brule from Stone’s bridge up.

Superior News in Brief

Berthiaume party – About 45 men employes of the Berthiaume brothers grocery store attended a stag party at the George Ellis cottage, Lyman lake, Thursday night.

May 13, 1933

C.C. to boost Superior ball

After Tuesday’s “booster day,” the Superior Blues will hit the road until May 30, Decoration day, when they will play Eau Claire in a double-header at Hislop park. Members of the team which is now leading the Northern league are, left to right, foreground: Ken Schneider, mascot; first row: Mark Almli, third base; Eli Enger, right field; Morris Arnovich, shortstop; Jerry Kopko, second base; Manager Dick Wade, left field; Johnny Benda, first base; Wes Whitely, catcher; Alden Ledin, pitcher; back row: Ernie Westerman, pitcher; Art Braga, pitcher; Jersey Goldfine, center filed; Art Grandquist, pitcher; Eli Orlich, third base (Grandquist and Orlich are no longer with the team); Forrest Roberts, pitcher and Ken Neidl, pitcher. May 15, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Members of the Superior Chamber of Commerce of East End decided at a special meeting held Friday night to designate Tuesday, May 16, as booster day for the Northern baseball league, it was learned Saturday from H.E. Bouchard, secretary.

Itasca and Allouez will join with East End in promoting the booster day, Mr. Bouchard stated, and an effort will be made to have the schools closed early in the afternoon so that students can attend the game.

Tickets are being placed on sale at The Stag Smoke Shop, in East End; Idziorek’s Drug store in Allouez, O’Brien’s Oil station in Itasca and at the Bouchard News Depot, East End.

Car kills tot; driver’s girl died same way

Several years ago the daughter of Thomas Cyrus of Webster, walking along highway No. 35 near Webster, was struck by an automobile and killed. Friday night, coming to Superior to dispose of a load of milk before the farmers’ strike was scheduled to begin, Cyrus’ truck struck Bernice, six-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Schelinder, of Foxboro. She died in a local hospital.

The accident occurred at 6:30 p.m. on highway No. 35, about one and a half miles from Chaffey.

May 13, 1953

Rescue mystery is cleared up

A rescue mystery was cleared up Wednesday.

When Millard Berg, photographer, fell into the waters around the Great Northern dock Monday night, he was pulled out by an unidentified man. A picture of the plight of Berg ran on the front page of The Evening Telegram Tuesday. In the lines describing the scene, the fact was mentioned that the rescuer was unknown.

He has been identified. O.G. Youngberg, special agent in charge of the Messabe division of the Great Northern, was the man who pulled him out.

Local

Youngberg was assigned the task of keeping an eye on all reporters and photographers so nothing would happen to them on GN property.

Berg was among a group of photographers and reporters on hand Monday night when the Wilfred Sykes, an ore carrier, arrived at the dock with two survivors of the Henry Steinbrenner which sunk Monday morning off Isle Royale after having left Superior Sunday morning with an ore cargo. Berg fell into the water when he stepped back to take a picture of one of the Steinbrenner victims being taken off the Sykes.

Sticks, glue and paper keep him up in the air

Young Larry Clark, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Clark, 712 N. 7th St., seems to be as airminded as they come. His hobby, the science of construction of scale model aircraft, has drawn the attention of neighbors to his 10 by 10 universe, which abounds with all manner of planes.

For Sunday, Mother’s Day, 1933, these representative young Superiorites extend a cheery greeting to mothers everywhere, in whose honor the day is set aside each year. Young as they are, they also, in their own inimitable baby ways, pay homage to their mothers, “the best mothers in all the world.” Francis Hartman Giesen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Irving W. Giesen, 1406 Twenty-first street, is seven months old. A week ago Friday John Erick Krebs, better known as “Jackie,” was nine months old. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Krebs, 1106 Twenty-first street. June Nelson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Nelson, 1809 Ogden avenue, had her ninth birthday anniversary last Sunday, just one week before Mother’s day. March and April are the birthday months for John William and Edward Patrick, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Homick, 1627 Logan avenue. John William was two years March 26 and his brother was three years April 12. May 13, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Thirty-nine models dangle at haphazard angles from the ceiling of his room. The plans, expanding from the six-inch wingspan of a World War II Japanese zero to the swooping 54-inch spread of a Taylor-craft, have consumed a major portion of Larry’s free time for the past four years.

His pride, and the toughest to build, was a replica of Major Richard I. Bong’s P-38, which has a 27-inch wingspan and required the building of three separate bodies.

Larry is on the honor roll at Central High School, where he is a sophomore and has earned the American Legion citizenship award at Ericsson Grade School.

May 14, 1953

Graphic grief

Strained faces in the Geroge W. Wiseman home at South Range registered the tragedy which struck when the father was listed among the missing on the ore carrier Steinbrenner in Lake Superior. Dim hope was shattered Wednesday afternoon when Mrs. Wiseman received notice that her husband now is reported as “officially missing.”

The family, except for two sons who are sailing, was together at the time the message arrived and shared the sad news ... son, William; Mrs. William Wiseman, mother of the missing man who resides at 5317 Baxter Ave., Superior; Mrs. George Wiseman; Mrs. Jack Lien, a daughter; and Russell Wiseman; ... George Jr., Donald and Mary Jo Wiseman.

Charles and Eugene, seafaring men like their father, are sailing on the ore carrier Dunn Jr. Charles is expected to arrive home today and Eugene on Friday.

Brule home burns

BRULE — The fireplace and charred portion of structure remains of the summer home of the Donald R. Wightmans, 1624 Hughitt Ave. on Coolidge Drive between Brule and Nebagamon. Fire of undetermined origin razed the structure within an hour and a half. By chance, Mr. Wightman was passing by his place when he noticed what he thought was a reflection of the sun through the huge living room window and on second glance realized it was flames. The blaze had such a good start that it was impossible to enter the building to save furniture or equipment.

Solon Springs girl enters ‘Alice’ contest

Irma Richart, Solon Springs, is entered as a contestant from Douglas County for Alice in Dairyland.

Final day for which entrants for “Alice” will be received is May 16. Entry blanks may be mailed to Alice in Dairyland, State Capitol, Madison, or the local newspaper or radio station.

Minong storm victims in dire need of aid

Aid for the Charles Smith family of Minong, left homeless following Sunday night’s storm, is desperately needed, friends and relatives informed The Telegram today.

Mrs. Smith and the four foster children escaped with only the clothes on their backs at the time. There is need for furniture and household goods for their living quarters.

The family had moved in the home, near Highway 77 and the intersection of County Trunk I just three weeks before.

Nine boys comprise the sophomore ensemble at Cathedral high School. Top row, left to right, are Frank Quinlan, Fred Koenig, Tom Berthiaume and Albert Rutkowski; bottom row, Charles Corcoran, Charles Russ, James Swanson, Tom Melvin and John Schoonover. May 15, 1953 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

May 15, 1933

No. 53 paving is placed at “Head of list”

The project of paving U.S. highway No. 53 between Rockmont and Solon Springs has been placed at the head of our list,” K. G. Kurtenacker, secretary of the Wisconsin highway commission, has told Assemblyman Maurice E. Weinberg of Superior, a member of the assembly’s highway committee.

“I’ve been after Kurtenacker continuously for the past eight weeks in Madison to get after the Rockmont-Solon Springs paving job,” Weinberg said. “I believe that the Douglas county job is by far the most necessary in the entire state. The road is rough from grading last fall and truckers and others are handicapped greatly by being forced to travel 60 miles instead of 30 from Superior to Solon Springs.”

Although William W. Downs Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. William M. Downs, 2132 John avenue, is only nine months old, he likes to ride in his own private car, even if it is only a kiddie car. May 13, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.