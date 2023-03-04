Douglas County Past: New homes sprout in Dairyland; Wentworth teen killed in accident
Headlines from Douglas County's past.
March 3, 1978
Burglary is probed here
The Detective Bureau of the Superior Police Department is investigating a burglary and theft which occurred early Friday at Eisenmann Brothers Inc. Auto Parts, 52 E. Fifth St.
Among the items taken were a 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle, kelly green in color with pin striping on the side and mag type wheels. No license plates were on the car.
Also missing is a Webley .38 caliber pistol and a quantity of wooden bullets, as well as a bank bag containing $50 in quarters.
Fire levels home
A fire at about 10 p.m. Thursday totally destroyed a vacant home on the Fisher Road in Boylston, causing about $14,000 damage, according to Town of Superior Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lloyd Nielsen.
The home, owned by Jon Almer who resides across the road, was in the process of being remodeled and was not heated at the time of the blaze, according to Nielsen.
He said it is possible the blaze may have originated from an electrical source but that there is no way to determine for certain.
New homes, town hall project at Dairyland
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Maley built a new log house in 1977 to replace their former home that was lost in a fire.
The William Picton family of Maringo, Ill., moved to Dairyland in June of 1977. They are in the process of building a new three-bedroom home on the former Andrew Dalpiaz farm.
A new entryway was built over the back door of the town hall. The town hall was painted on the outside and the town garage was painted both inside and outside.
Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Coveau, former residents of Cloverton, Minn., purchased the Cozy Corner Inn on State Highway 35 in Dairyland and took possession in October. The former owners, Mr. and Mrs. Donald McConkey, have moved to Anoka, Minn.
Mr. and Mrs. Martin Pearson of Danbury, who teaches art at Webster High, are in the process of getting logs ready to build a 24 foot by 36 foot log house this spring on his land, off the Montgomery Road.
Lynn Larson and Dale Westlund of Minneapolis finished log cabins they had bought and moved to their property near the St. Croix River.
Mr. and Mrs. Gale Dutton Sr. have purchased the William Guy home on the Kingsdale Road.
Jamboree nears
Area youths are currently soliciting pledges for the Rock ‘n Roll Jamboree, to benefit the Heart Fund. Residents of Monterey-Superior Nursing Inn and Southdale Nursing Home will be rocking and rolling simultaneously Saturday with four teams from each home keeping seven rocking chairs and four wheelchairs going from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some 32 residents will take part.
The American Red Cross Grey Ladies will keep the rocking chairs rocking during the noon lunch break.
An open house is being planned during the jamboree at each facility for family and friends. All proceeds from the event will go to the American Heart Association.
March 4, 1978
Rural youth killed
A young, rural Superior man was dead at the scene of a car-train mishap early Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.
Dead is Richard A. Hjerbe, 18, Rt. 1, Box 92B, Wentworth, Wis.
DCSD deputy Evans said Hjerbe, alone in his car at the time of the accident, apparently failed to see an oncoming train at the Chicago Northwestern Railroad crossing near the intersection of CTH E and Z. The mishap occurred about 1:52 a.m., according to the department spokesman, but no further details were available at press time.
March 6, 1933
News in brief
“Fishermen’s” supper set
Something new in the way of a church supper and program has been planned by the Men’s club of Central Methodist church. It is called a “Fisherman’s Awakening” and will be held on March 16 beginning at 6 p.m. In addition to the supper there will be a program of great interest to lovers of fishing. Several reels on muskie fishing will be shown. A fly expert will demonstrate fly casting, and a prize will be given to the person who can tell the best true fish story. Both men and women are invited to come. The cost for the supper and program is very low.
Plans set for first day of farm school
Everything is ready for the first day of the Douglas County Farm School to be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Superior Vocational school, it was announced Monday by Walter A. Duffy, Douglas County agricultural agent.
The first talk scheduled for the school is that by John Walz at 10:15. Mr. Walz, former Douglas County agricultural agent, will talk first on “Developing the Poultry Flock” then “the Housing of the Hen” and the “Selection and Care of Market Poultry and Eggs.”
Assisting Mr. Walz will be Oscar Hope, manager of the Badger Produce company, who will demonstrate dry turkey picking and poultry dressing. Farmers attending the school are requested to bring with them their best dozen of eggs and a piece of dressed poultry.
Idziorek gets guard post on all-star team
Joe Idziorek, East high guard, represents Superior on the Head of the Lakes all-conference team picked through a poll among Superior and Duluth high school coaches. Idziorek led all guard candidates, getting 16 points as compared with the 10 of Allen Halden of the Two Harbors quint, the other all-conference selection for the guard position.
Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.