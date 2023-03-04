Douglas County Past: New homes sprout in Dairyland; Wentworth teen killed in accident

March 3, 1978

Burglary is probed here

The Detective Bureau of the Superior Police Department is investigating a burglary and theft which occurred early Friday at Eisenmann Brothers Inc. Auto Parts, 52 E. Fifth St.

Among the items taken were a 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle, kelly green in color with pin striping on the side and mag type wheels. No license plates were on the car.

Also missing is a Webley .38 caliber pistol and a quantity of wooden bullets, as well as a bank bag containing $50 in quarters.

Fire levels home

A fire at about 10 p.m. Thursday totally destroyed a vacant home on the Fisher Road in Boylston, causing about $14,000 damage, according to Town of Superior Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lloyd Nielsen.

The home, owned by Jon Almer who resides across the road, was in the process of being remodeled and was not heated at the time of the blaze, according to Nielsen.

He said it is possible the blaze may have originated from an electrical source but that there is no way to determine for certain.

New homes, town hall project at Dairyland

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Maley built a new log house in 1977 to replace their former home that was lost in a fire.

The William Picton family of Maringo, Ill., moved to Dairyland in June of 1977. They are in the process of building a new three-bedroom home on the former Andrew Dalpiaz farm.

A new entryway was built over the back door of the town hall. The town hall was painted on the outside and the town garage was painted both inside and outside.

Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Coveau, former residents of Cloverton, Minn., purchased the Cozy Corner Inn on State Highway 35 in Dairyland and took possession in October. The former owners, Mr. and Mrs. Donald McConkey, have moved to Anoka, Minn.

Mr. and Mrs. Martin Pearson of Danbury, who teaches art at Webster High, are in the process of getting logs ready to build a 24 foot by 36 foot log house this spring on his land, off the Montgomery Road.

Lynn Larson and Dale Westlund of Minneapolis finished log cabins they had bought and moved to their property near the St. Croix River.

Residents of Monterey-Superior Nursing Inn and Southdale Nursing Home will be rocking and rolling simultaneously Saturday with four teams from each home keeping seven rocking chairs and four wheelchairs going from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some 32 residents will take part. Pictured above are six participants, from left, Minnie Erickson, Southdale; Mary Willoughby, Caroline Tharge, both of Monterey; Zenna Simonsen, Southdale; Susan Roy, Monterey; and standing, Walfred Kommes, Monterey. March 4, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Mr. and Mrs. Gale Dutton Sr. have purchased the William Guy home on the Kingsdale Road.

Jamboree nears

Area youths are currently soliciting pledges for the Rock ‘n Roll Jamboree, to benefit the Heart Fund. Residents of Monterey-Superior Nursing Inn and Southdale Nursing Home will be rocking and rolling simultaneously Saturday with four teams from each home keeping seven rocking chairs and four wheelchairs going from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some 32 residents will take part.

The American Red Cross Grey Ladies will keep the rocking chairs rocking during the noon lunch break.

An open house is being planned during the jamboree at each facility for family and friends. All proceeds from the event will go to the American Heart Association.

March 4, 1978

Rural youth killed

A young, rural Superior man was dead at the scene of a car-train mishap early Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Dead is Richard A. Hjerbe, 18, Rt. 1, Box 92B, Wentworth, Wis.

DCSD deputy Evans said Hjerbe, alone in his car at the time of the accident, apparently failed to see an oncoming train at the Chicago Northwestern Railroad crossing near the intersection of CTH E and Z. The mishap occurred about 1:52 a.m., according to the department spokesman, but no further details were available at press time.

March 6, 1933

News in brief

“Fishermen’s” supper set

Something new in the way of a church supper and program has been planned by the Men’s club of Central Methodist church. It is called a “Fisherman’s Awakening” and will be held on March 16 beginning at 6 p.m. In addition to the supper there will be a program of great interest to lovers of fishing. Several reels on muskie fishing will be shown. A fly expert will demonstrate fly casting, and a prize will be given to the person who can tell the best true fish story. Both men and women are invited to come. The cost for the supper and program is very low.

The Ericsson School 5th and 6th grade basketball team is set for Hoop League playoff action that commences Wednesday. Pictured here are in the front row, left to right, Jon Semborski, Gary Lilo and Scott Gotelaere; second row from the left, Bill Patrick, Don Lillo and Bill Olson; back row from the left, Steve Hanson, Kraig Reed, Mark Pederson and Brad Thompson. March 6, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Plans set for first day of farm school

Everything is ready for the first day of the Douglas County Farm School to be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Superior Vocational school, it was announced Monday by Walter A. Duffy, Douglas County agricultural agent.

The first talk scheduled for the school is that by John Walz at 10:15. Mr. Walz, former Douglas County agricultural agent, will talk first on “Developing the Poultry Flock” then “the Housing of the Hen” and the “Selection and Care of Market Poultry and Eggs.”

Assisting Mr. Walz will be Oscar Hope, manager of the Badger Produce company, who will demonstrate dry turkey picking and poultry dressing. Farmers attending the school are requested to bring with them their best dozen of eggs and a piece of dressed poultry.

Idziorek gets guard post on all-star team

Joe Idziorek, East high guard, represents Superior on the Head of the Lakes all-conference team picked through a poll among Superior and Duluth high school coaches. Idziorek led all guard candidates, getting 16 points as compared with the 10 of Allen Halden of the Two Harbors quint, the other all-conference selection for the guard position.

The season’s activities for the Laf-a-Lot club, the junior division of the Superior Curling and Skating club, came to an end at a big farewell party last Saturday at the club rink, at which Florence Henshaw was crowned queen and Eilla Mae Skamser was named duchess. They are shown above in the attractive costumes which they wore for the ceremony. At the same time, Roy Smith was named chief of the Laf-a-Lot club and Jack Gilmore, assistant chief, for being the most useful and popular members during the past year. Pictured left to right, Ray Smith, Florence Henshaw, Eilla Mae Skamser and Jack Gilmore. March 4, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The Superior Senior High Spartan hockey team will open action in the WIAA State Hockey Tournament against Madison East Friday night. Spartan team members are, front row, left to right, Louie Viggiano, Jerry Smith, John Pettingill, John Santori, Dave Koenen, Sean McCoshen, Mike Gotelaere, Randy Larson, Chris Scharte and Jim Spencer and back row, left to right, manager Gene Bowers and Tim Miller, Mike Heytens, Rob Fitzgerald, Jeff Nelson, Dave Underdale, Terry Gotham, Darren Aune, Don Larson, Randy Stark, Scott Ullan, assistant coaches Dan Kelly and Steve Anderson and head coach Mas Fukushima. March 3, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The Bob Nichols rink of Superior will open competition Monday in the U.S. National Curling Championship at Utica, N.Y. site of the 1970 world games. The Wisconsin state champion will launch its round-robin play against Michigan at 1 p.m. Monday and will play North Dakota at 8 p.m. on the opening day. Members of the Nichols rink, left to right, are Nichols, skip; Bill Strum, third; Tom Locken, second, and Bob Christman, lead. March 4, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Sean McCoshen, 35, Superior Senior High goalie, goes sprawling onto the ice to block a shot by Madison East’s Rich Falch, 8, Friday night in the semi-finals of the WIAA State Hockey Tournament in Dane County Coliseum in Madison. Superior defenseman Darren Aune, 10, moves up to body check Falch. East won, 3-2, and then took the state title by nipping Madison Memorial, 1-0, Saturday afternoon. Memorial had won the two previous tournaments with overtime wins over Superior. With the win Saturday, East tied Superior for the most state crowns with three. March 6, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Some of the intensity of Thursday night’s WIAA regional basketball tournament game here between Superior and Ashland is shown as Todd Leuthner goes for a tip-in against the Docker defense of Marty Reykdal (34) and Jeff Larson (44). Also shown are Jon Gutierrez, right, Rich Sundberg (20) and Superior’s Pat Harty, behind Sundberg. March 3, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Thirty-five men are at work at the N.P. ore dock trestle replacing timbers and excavating preparatory to putting a steel bent where the Second street cut-off goes under the trestle. The work was started several weeks ago. March 3, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

A large number of Superior basketball fans were on hand Sunday morning to give the University of Wisconsin-Superior a big sendoff at Belknap Street and Tower Avenue before the Yellowjackets left for Kenosha and Monday night’s NAIA district playoff game against UW-Parkside. If Superior wins, UWS will play the UW-Oshkosh-Northland College winner for a berth in the NAIA nationals at Kansas City, Mo. March 6, 1978 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.

