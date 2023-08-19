Douglas County Past: Nebagamon man wounded in France

Aug. 18, 1933

Dewey pupils must be sent out of ward

Students of the Nelson Dewey school, use of which the state has forbidden after September 1, will have to be transported to other schools when the 1933-34 term opens in September.

This will entail considerable expense to the board of education because the Dewey pupils will have to be transported to either the Ericsson, Carpenter or Franklin schools. The East high school is overcrowded.

Negotiations for a new Nelson Dewey school were begun early last spring. The school was one of the first projects approved two months ago by the city’s public works committee but only last week was the project turned over to the state public works committee by the city committee. It has not yet been sent to Washington for approval. The town of Wentworth school, however, which burned down in May, is to be rebuilt with federal funds. The Wentworth school project, which would cost $10,000, is in Washington now awaiting approval.

Petition for citizenship

The flag day match at the Gitchinadji Country club Thursday was won by Miss Frances Roth, who has been one of the enthusiastic participants in the weekly golf days this summer. Aug. 19, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The list of petitioners for citizenship hearings to be held September 1 in circuit court was given out by the Clerk Thursday morning.

The list follows: Moratta Giusepe Biagio, Bertha DePestel Schier, Henry Odil DeMeyer, Arvid Bloom, Jan Wnuk also known as John Majk Wnek, Frank Kolek, Stanley Knek, Henry Kurki, Alfred Abramson also known as Alfred Carlson, Erik Birger Ingemansson, Karoline Jenson Gregorson, Michael Woltow, Axel Theodore Brelin, Martin Christinson, Otto Tokkari also know as Otto Laine, Blazo Bazik, Anastasios Kontogianis, Ernest Schwiering, Dushan Smilanich, Patrick Kristiansen also known as Patrick Emanuel Christiansen.

Superior news in brief

Lake association — A special meeting of the Amnicon-Dowling Lake association will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mrs. Molly Beese’s cottage at Amnicon.

Sell 640 acre tract of land near Wentworth

Depression or no depression, Douglas county land is still selling. Seguin and Ryan’s office announces the sale of 640 acres of land known as section 33, township 48, range 12. This land lies 14 miles from Fifteenth street and Tower avenue on paved United States highway No. 2.

The property starts at the Amnicon river and runs one mile east toward Wentworth. The land all lies on the south side of the highway. The name of the purchaser was not made known, but it is understood that the land is to be divided in small tracts and sold.

Aug. 19, 1918

Seriously wounded

LAKE NEBAGAMON, Wis., Aug. 19 – Priv. Tony De Leo, a member of Company L of the 128th infantry, was severely wounded in France July 19, according to a message received from the war department. The young man is a son of Mrs. J. De Leo of this place, and has been overseas for five months. His brother, Andrew, is with the Engineering corps at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Ind.

Slays wife; kills self

Frank Kinsley seeks in death reunion denied to him in this life

Insanity is probably the explanation for the deed of Frank Kingsley, 35, former bartender, who shot and killed his wife, Mrs. Annie Kingsley, formerly Miss Annie Gunderson, on the lawn of the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. S. Gunderson, 5906 Lamborn avenue early Sunday morning and then shot himself in the head. Mrs. Kingsley died instantly and he survived her only a few minutes. Friends say Kingsley had been drinking heavily of late and that he “acted queerly, muttering to himself.”

Mr. and Mrs. Kingsley were married about two and a half years ago in Duluth. Before her marriage to him Mrs. Kingsley had been “keeping company” with another, and that girl told friends that Kingsley had threatened to kill both her and the young man unless she married him (Kingsley). The morning of her marriage she announced suddenly to the family, after a spell of weeping, that she was to marry Kingsley.

When Superior went dry in 1916 the couple moved to Minneapolis and returned last January, when they separated, Kingsley taking rooms at 1103 Ogden avenue and Mrs. Kingsley returning to her parents’ home.

Aug. 19, 1933

Superior news in brief

Complain of thefts — Complaint has been made by three farm owners in the vicinity of Thirty-fourth street, between Tower and Hammond, of numerous thefts over a period of several weeks. They told police that the vandals have taken a barrel of kerosene, milk and cream, about 25 chickens and several pigs.

Aug. 20, 1918

Motor boat races at Solon Sunday

SOLON SPRINGS, Wis., Aug. 20 — The annual motor boat races, one of the big events at this popular resort, will be held Sunday afternoon, August 25, at 3 o’clock, according to information made public today. Joseph Lucius has the event in charge.

It is expected that fully 20 motor boats will be entered in the races and every boat owner is busy this week tinkering with his engine coaxing it into perfect condition. Prominent men, chosen from among the owners of summer homes here, have been invited to determine the winners. They are A.P. LeSage and J.T. Murphy of Superior and J.M. Saylis.

Two dolls basis of a civil suit

Two dolls are the basis for a civil libel suit in Superior court wherein Jessica French seeks to recover $500 reward from Edward Deforrest for alleged circulation of the report that she and Marie Centanino stole the dolls from him. Deforrest is a hawker traveling with the Wortham shows.

Charlotte Marie Modeen is 15 months old and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Holger Modeen, 621 Weeks avenue. Aug. 19, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The dispute arose Friday evening. Miss French and her companion purchased the dolls through a friend, they say, and claim that Deforrest was too vigorous in pressing his claims that they had stolen them from his stall.

Aug. 21, 1918

County men are rapidly becoming ‘real soldiers’ at Louisville, Ky. camp

Douglas county men, who went to camp at Louisville, Ky. with the August 2 contingent of draftees are rapidly becoming “real soldiers,” according to information which has come to Bruce Johnson, chairman of the county draft board, from Henry Thoorsell, one of their number. They have been assigned to 9th company, Third battalion, 159th Depot brigade, Capt. G. W. Stephens commanding.

School garden produce worth fully $12,000

More than $12,000 worth of garden stuff was raised by the school children of Superior in their war gardens this year, it is believed. At the present time there are about 300 acres of land planted with children’s gardens. Each acre, it is estimated, is worth about $40.

Sizes of the gardens this year varied from the small plots no more than four by six feet, in crowded backyards, to entire lots covered with growing vegetables and flowers. Not only have the gardens been of great value for supplying fresh vegetables for family use, but since the market has started in the city several of the child gardeners have earned their spending money by selling green stuff.

Aug. 21, 1933

Superior news in brief

Get job selling soap — Eighteen Superior girls received employment for a week Monday as the result of efforts of Councilman W.G. Monaghan and City Atty. James Conroy. Lever Bros. Soap company brought 18 girls from Duluth to Superior Monday morning to demonstrate and sell soap. Mr. Conroy said Mr. Monaghan protested and said that in order to get a license to sell, they would have to hire local help. As a result, Mr. Monaghan said, 18 Superior girls will earn $2.80 per day for the next five days.

Mail carrier injured — Peter Hanson, 1215 ½ John avenue, veteran special delivery letter carrier, suffered an injury to his skull Sunday when he fell off his bicycle while riding down the Twenty-first street viaduct. He is in St. Mary’s hospital. The extent of his injury was not known definitely Monday morning.

Marjorie Pauline is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Greassner, 1102 Clough avenue. She is two and one-half years old. Aug. 19, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

James Merton Van Buskirk, 20-months-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Merton Van Buskirk, 1120 Clough avenue. Aug. 19, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

School bells will soon be ringing again for Gail Midbust, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur H. Midbust, 2123 John avenue, who will enter the fourth grade at the Howe school this autumn. She is 9 years old. Aug. 19, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Just a few months over three is Janet Elaine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Grimsrud. Aug. 19, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

In the picture with Mrs. John Sheridan, 1317 East Second street, are her three children, Jean Frances, three and one half years, Jack, aged two, and little Bobby Lee, who is nine months. Aug. 19, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Mrs. Henry Anderson was in Milwaukee this week to attend the annual state convention of the Pythian Sisters as past grand chief for Wisconsin. Aug. 19, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

