Douglas County Past: Mourners throng to Hawthorne man's funeral; East High commencement speakers picked

April 14, 1933

42 baseball players from six states invited to try for posts on local team

A true “melting pot” will be the Superior team of the Northern baseball league. Applicants for positions on the local club will converge on the city from all points of the compass when Manager Dick Wade calls the first meeting to order about April 20 at Hislop park. Six states, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana will be represented.

Local

Only one Superior players, Morris Arnovich, is listed among the 42 candidates who have been invited to attend the tryouts.

Lake ice again defeats boat

A third attempt to cut a channel through heavy ice in Lake Superior Friday morning failed.

This time the Winyah remained at her slip while a United States government tug fought a losing battle in an attempt to cut a way through packed ice from three to five feet thick. Capt. Martin Christiansen of the Winyah, the little fishing supply steamer which has been trying to get into clear water to make its annual spring trip to Isle Royale and the fishermen who have been isolated there all winter, reiterated his statement of Thursday, saying that until warmer weather presents itself, another attempt will not be made.

Fourth graders at St. Croix School, Solon Springs, for the third year are conducting an annual spring project that coincides with one now in progress in Superior … the Easter Seal campaign. Above, Roxanne Lawler calls attention to an attractive display on the bulletin board in the school room which demonstrates the benefits derived from the drive. Coins deposited in the container at the lower left corner of the board will be presented to the Superior chapter. April 17, 1963 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

April 15, 1933

Superior boys shine at football, baseball in leading universities

Doing right well by themselves are Superior’s “foreign” representatives in the world of sport. Three of these delegates to leading universities are in the city for the Easter vacation, while two others are busy at work. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and the Anderson brothers, Elmer and Verner, have arrived here from Northwestern university for a brief stay, while Joe Walsh and Alphonse “Tuffy” Leemans are at George Washington university in the national capital.

Tuffy Leemans is making a big noise at the George Washington, according to clippings in the possession of G.E. Shears of Allouez. The East high star went from Oregon university late last year with Joe Walsh, the former Duluth Cathedral ace, who also resides here.

Local

Five commencement speakers are picked from East High senior class

Speakers at East high school commencement exercises in June will be Shirley M. Carrier, valedictorian, Ruth M. Morgan, salutatorian, and Harold Mills, Claire Kurrasch and Thelma Bjorkman, orators.

There are 33 honor students in the 1933 senior class, compared with only 20 in the class of 1932. In addition to the five speakers the following were on the honor roll with averages of 90 or more: Betty Ann Johnson, Rose Horyza, Alice Cosen, Grace Mooney, Katherine Kulas, Lorraine Johnson, Elizabeth Halvorson, Irene Pleski, Alice McTaggart, Jennine Lee, Dorothy Dahl, Florence Anderson, Norma Falk, Edwin Johnson, Cecille Barnard, Maybelle Johnson, Gladys Lidberg, Grace Johnson, Helen Ziska, Arthur Nelson, Virginia Stark, Lorraine Schiller, Quentin Longrie, Harold Simonson, Esther Wellman, Blanche Rathbun, Earl Lerand and Ruth Bergsten.

Five commencement speakers are picked from East High senior class. Left to right, Miss Carriar, Miss Morgan, Mr. Mills, Miss Kurrasch, Miss Bjorkman April 15, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

April 16, 1963

City snow fences get a streak

Superior’s city snow fences are beginning to get a yellow streak down the center.

Not by nature, but by choice.

E.W. Berg, director of public works, said the rate of disappearance of the fencing the last year was higher than ever before and it was necessary to mark them in some way.

The yellow paint is the type that is available only to municipalities, Berg said.

Library to get exterior lighting

For the second time in its history, the sturdy but somewhat time scarred exterior of the Superior Public Library will be given an added touch of glamor by “after dark” lighting. The occasion is National Library Week, April 21 through 27, Carl C. Johnson, librarian, said.

Members of the Douglas County 4-H club who received awards for the Douglas County Fish and Game League annual speaking contest are, left to right, Burge Law, who accepted the first place award in the senior division for “friend” Don Tyson who was unable to attend; Nancy Fechtelkotter, of Poplar, took first place in the junior division; Onoka Pufahl, 4-H club agent for Douglas County, who presented the awards; and Robert Moen, first place winner in the intermediate division. April 17, 1963 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Deer count set Sunday in county

Sportsmen and women of Douglas County will help state game managers of the Wisconsin Conservation Department make a deer count Sunday in management area No. 4.

Eight team captains have been named. Each will bring four additional counters. Some of the teams are already filled, but some openings remain. Any one interested may contact team captains Max Weyandt, Brule; Steve Weyandt, Brule or Eau Claire Lakes; Ray Orrer, Solon Springs; Frank Hase, Superior; Volmer Anderson, Lake Nebagamon; Ken Biller, Solon Springs; Julius Fink, Solon Springs; and Ed Schmidt, Superior.

April 17, 1933

Dies in steam bath in town of Lakeside

Peter Johnson, about 55, a resident of Lakeside community for the past three years, was found dead Sunday morning in a Finnish steam bath at the home of Frank Wiitanen at Lakeside.

Johnson had gone into the steam bath Saturday evening with several others and stayed in the bath after the others had left. He was found dead Sunday at 8 a.m. by Klaus Klang, a neighbor, who had come to the Wiitanen place to use the bath, according to Deputy Coroner William Downs.

Wiitanen told Downs that Johnson had been living in lakeside for the past three years, earning his living by barbering.

Ernie Nevers’ father passes

George E. Nevers, 72, formerly of Superior, died suddenly from heart disease on his fruit ranch at Santa Rosa, Cal., Thursday morning, relatives here reported Monday.

He is the father of Ernie Nevers, assistant coach at Stanford university, and famous football star of Superior Central and later of Stanford.

Mr. Nevers lived in Superior eight years before he left for Santa Rosa in 1921, where he had purchased his fruit ranch.

Presenting the six candidates for the most popular girl in East high school. Each girl is sponsored by one of the clubs in the school which will sell tickets giving 100 votes each for their candidate. The tickets are being sold for a 10-act vaudeville show to be presented by the Masque and Wig club, April 19. Left to right, Marion Nelson, Science club; Grace Johnson, G.R.C. club; Ruth Morgan, Thalia club; Ruth Kmecik, Booster club; Donna Mae Higgens, Library club and Esther Wellman, Hi-Y club. April 14, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Throng church at Arnold rite

Between 300 and 400 friends paid final respects Sunday to W.L. Arnold, 64, popular member of the Douglas county board from Hawthorne, who was killed instantly Thursday while on a crow shoot on his farm. The Hawthorne Presbyterian church was crowded to capacity and many were compelled to remain outside the church during the service because of limited space.

All county board supervisors who were able to be present and man county officials were in attendance. Mr. Arnold, a quiet and reserved man, was well-liked by his colleagues on the board.

The pallbearers included: Alva Davis, George Schular, Alex Saderland, David Johnson, Gust Wattman and Nicholas Keller.

Up and down the street

Several local youngsters were playing in the rear of a Superior home just before Easter and found some cases of eggs standing near a garbage can. Thinking the eggs were rotten, the youngsters proceeded to throw them around, and soon five dozen eggs had been destroyed. To the chagrin of one of the boys, who lives at the home where the eggs had been delivered, it was discovered that the eggs were not rotten, but strictly fresh.

The First Presbyterian church choir will present an Easter cantata Sunday at 4 p.m. at the church, Thirteenth avenue East and Fifth street. The choir is led by Miss Pearl Potter. Left to right, front row: Faith La Forge, Mrs. Lawrence Elmslie, Mabel Ekholm, Jeanette Johnson, Beatrice Lanke, Pearl Potter (choir leader), Mrs. G. Parent, Maxine Yeakey, Viola Gidlof, Eleanor Reichel, Elizabeth Jenness and Lois Prior. Second row, Helen Pederson, Marion Fosvig, Alton Jacobson, Lawrence Elmslie, Delbert Fredrick, Milton Morin, Donald Werner, Joseph Berendt and Mildred Engstro. Back row Warren Weade, James Jordan, Ernest Ekholm, Ray Jordan, Bernard Phinney, Goldwin McLellan, Lawrence Phinney, Ray Alguire, Sidney Morse and Frank Johnson. April 14, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Still ranking as the city’s outstanding independent basketball team, although that claim is disputed by some other teams, the O’Brien Oilers have completed another successful season, winning 36 out of 49 games. Those in the picture are, left to right, front row: Walter Gidley, manager; Floyd Wicklund, Ralph “Bud” Schibsted, Alfred “Peanuts” Drown, Jack Barkell. Back row: Ray Baker, Glen “Ace” Mathews, Frank McGinnis, W.J. O’Brien (sponsor), Andy Borg, Eugene “Stretch” Peterson.” April 15, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Mrs. Walter (Elizabeth) Lambert, 1006 E. 6th St., standing, gets a few pointers from City Clerk Cecile Helsel. Mrs. Lambert was certified as deputy clerk by the Civil Service Commission to take office immediately. April 16, 1963 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

At the Peter Cooper school auditorium, Billings Park, April 19 and 20, Superior chapter No. 252, Order of Eastern Star, will present a three-act farce, “Depend On Me.” The cast is shown above in a dramatic scene. Left to right, the players and their characters they will take: Randolph Waseen, Patrick McCormick; Emil Engstrom, the guard; Mrs. Eleanor Anderson, Olga Sundberg; Mrs. Evelyn Thompson, Rita Shannon; David Flood, John Craig; Margaret Adolphson, Sophie Craig; Mrs. Mary Flood, Laura Nesbit; Joe Walker, Doctor Ford; Mrs. Arvilla Waseen, Katherine; J.E. Bell, Justin Holmes; Claude Peterson, Eugene Windsor. Bert Beglinger is caching the production. April 17, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

At the organization meeting Tuesday night of the City Council an alderman was elected to fill the 1st Ward post, a new council president was named and two new April 2-elected aldermen sat in for their first meeting. From the left are Arthur F. Higgins, elected Tuesday night to fill the 1st Ward vacancy; Mayor Charles Deneweth, Alderman Donald Leggate, 19th Ward, newly elected council president; Oscar M. Wick, Jr. new 10th Ward alderman and James T. Bolin, new alderman, 20th Ward. April 17, 1963 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

A lifetime batting average of .289 and a lifetime fielding average of .961 are the proud possessions of Dick Wade, who will manage the Superior baseball team this season in the Northern league. April 14, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The 10 children shown above and two not in the picture were given ribbons to denote that they were found 100 percent perfect through correction in the annual summer health round-up campaign for 1932 sponsored by the Superior Council of Parents and Teachers. In the picture, front row, left to right: Campbell Nye, Margaret Pennington, Nelson Dewey; Kermit Thomas, Conorad Kaptonick, Edward Ansell and Margaret Camp, Blaine. Second row: Mrs. Robert McCart, chairman of the summer round-up of the PTA council, Beverly Fiege, Blaine; Irene Sitek, Grace Kenner, John Kanzler, Sacred Heart; Mrs. Donna Green, chairman of summer round-up of the Sacred Heart school, John Sample and Delores Zumbrumner, Blaine, were not in the picture. April 14, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

New officers of the United Commercial Travelers installed at ceremonies at the Veterans of Foreign Wars clubrooms are, left to right, back row, Cornelius Beecher, Jim Mackenzie and Jake Tusin, executive board members; Paul Chialastri, chaplain; Dean Hoar, sentinel; front row, left to right, John Harder, junior counselor, Carl Marion, senior counselor; Leonard Gruba, past senior counselor, Chester Hurd, secretary-treasurer; and Ray Norman, page. April 15, 1963 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.