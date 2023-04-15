Douglas County Past: Mourners throng to Hawthorne man's funeral; East High commencement speakers picked
Headlines from Douglas County's past.
April 14, 1933
42 baseball players from six states invited to try for posts on local team
A true “melting pot” will be the Superior team of the Northern baseball league. Applicants for positions on the local club will converge on the city from all points of the compass when Manager Dick Wade calls the first meeting to order about April 20 at Hislop park. Six states, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana will be represented.
Only one Superior players, Morris Arnovich, is listed among the 42 candidates who have been invited to attend the tryouts.
Lake ice again defeats boat
A third attempt to cut a channel through heavy ice in Lake Superior Friday morning failed.
This time the Winyah remained at her slip while a United States government tug fought a losing battle in an attempt to cut a way through packed ice from three to five feet thick. Capt. Martin Christiansen of the Winyah, the little fishing supply steamer which has been trying to get into clear water to make its annual spring trip to Isle Royale and the fishermen who have been isolated there all winter, reiterated his statement of Thursday, saying that until warmer weather presents itself, another attempt will not be made.
April 15, 1933
Superior boys shine at football, baseball in leading universities
Doing right well by themselves are Superior’s “foreign” representatives in the world of sport. Three of these delegates to leading universities are in the city for the Easter vacation, while two others are busy at work. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and the Anderson brothers, Elmer and Verner, have arrived here from Northwestern university for a brief stay, while Joe Walsh and Alphonse “Tuffy” Leemans are at George Washington university in the national capital.
Tuffy Leemans is making a big noise at the George Washington, according to clippings in the possession of G.E. Shears of Allouez. The East high star went from Oregon university late last year with Joe Walsh, the former Duluth Cathedral ace, who also resides here.
Five commencement speakers are picked from East High senior class
Speakers at East high school commencement exercises in June will be Shirley M. Carrier, valedictorian, Ruth M. Morgan, salutatorian, and Harold Mills, Claire Kurrasch and Thelma Bjorkman, orators.
There are 33 honor students in the 1933 senior class, compared with only 20 in the class of 1932. In addition to the five speakers the following were on the honor roll with averages of 90 or more: Betty Ann Johnson, Rose Horyza, Alice Cosen, Grace Mooney, Katherine Kulas, Lorraine Johnson, Elizabeth Halvorson, Irene Pleski, Alice McTaggart, Jennine Lee, Dorothy Dahl, Florence Anderson, Norma Falk, Edwin Johnson, Cecille Barnard, Maybelle Johnson, Gladys Lidberg, Grace Johnson, Helen Ziska, Arthur Nelson, Virginia Stark, Lorraine Schiller, Quentin Longrie, Harold Simonson, Esther Wellman, Blanche Rathbun, Earl Lerand and Ruth Bergsten.
April 16, 1963
City snow fences get a streak
Superior’s city snow fences are beginning to get a yellow streak down the center.
Not by nature, but by choice.
E.W. Berg, director of public works, said the rate of disappearance of the fencing the last year was higher than ever before and it was necessary to mark them in some way.
The yellow paint is the type that is available only to municipalities, Berg said.
Library to get exterior lighting
For the second time in its history, the sturdy but somewhat time scarred exterior of the Superior Public Library will be given an added touch of glamor by “after dark” lighting. The occasion is National Library Week, April 21 through 27, Carl C. Johnson, librarian, said.
Deer count set Sunday in county
Sportsmen and women of Douglas County will help state game managers of the Wisconsin Conservation Department make a deer count Sunday in management area No. 4.
Eight team captains have been named. Each will bring four additional counters. Some of the teams are already filled, but some openings remain. Any one interested may contact team captains Max Weyandt, Brule; Steve Weyandt, Brule or Eau Claire Lakes; Ray Orrer, Solon Springs; Frank Hase, Superior; Volmer Anderson, Lake Nebagamon; Ken Biller, Solon Springs; Julius Fink, Solon Springs; and Ed Schmidt, Superior.
April 17, 1933
Dies in steam bath in town of Lakeside
Peter Johnson, about 55, a resident of Lakeside community for the past three years, was found dead Sunday morning in a Finnish steam bath at the home of Frank Wiitanen at Lakeside.
Johnson had gone into the steam bath Saturday evening with several others and stayed in the bath after the others had left. He was found dead Sunday at 8 a.m. by Klaus Klang, a neighbor, who had come to the Wiitanen place to use the bath, according to Deputy Coroner William Downs.
Wiitanen told Downs that Johnson had been living in lakeside for the past three years, earning his living by barbering.
Ernie Nevers’ father passes
George E. Nevers, 72, formerly of Superior, died suddenly from heart disease on his fruit ranch at Santa Rosa, Cal., Thursday morning, relatives here reported Monday.
He is the father of Ernie Nevers, assistant coach at Stanford university, and famous football star of Superior Central and later of Stanford.
Mr. Nevers lived in Superior eight years before he left for Santa Rosa in 1921, where he had purchased his fruit ranch.
Throng church at Arnold rite
Between 300 and 400 friends paid final respects Sunday to W.L. Arnold, 64, popular member of the Douglas county board from Hawthorne, who was killed instantly Thursday while on a crow shoot on his farm. The Hawthorne Presbyterian church was crowded to capacity and many were compelled to remain outside the church during the service because of limited space.
All county board supervisors who were able to be present and man county officials were in attendance. Mr. Arnold, a quiet and reserved man, was well-liked by his colleagues on the board.
The pallbearers included: Alva Davis, George Schular, Alex Saderland, David Johnson, Gust Wattman and Nicholas Keller.
Up and down the street
Several local youngsters were playing in the rear of a Superior home just before Easter and found some cases of eggs standing near a garbage can. Thinking the eggs were rotten, the youngsters proceeded to throw them around, and soon five dozen eggs had been destroyed. To the chagrin of one of the boys, who lives at the home where the eggs had been delivered, it was discovered that the eggs were not rotten, but strictly fresh.
Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.
