Douglas County Past: Monitors curtail wandering at Parkland Health Facility; City adds new ski trails
Headlines from Douglas County's past.
Feb. 17, 1933
High school club presents Drinkwater play
There are eight players in the cast of “Bird in Hand,” John Drinkwater’s comedy, which the Dromio club of Central high school will present in the school auditorium next Monday at 8 p.m. The above picture was taken during a dress rehearsal. The plot of this side-splitting comedy revolved around the romance of Joan Greenleaf, played by Miss Priscilla Page, and Jerald Arnwood, son of Sir Robert Arnwood, played by Burdette Hart. Their plans to be married are somewhat interrupted by the fact that young Arnwood is the son of nobility.
Won song contest
Miss Tressie Rae Lavin, six-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Lavin, Iron River, Wis., is the girl who won first prize of $5 last month for offering the most suitable title for an Oriental song composed by T.L. Hoff and played over station WEBC by the Superior Teenie Weenie band. Little Miss Lavin, who is a member of the Iron River Teenie Weenie band, submitted “Chant of the Chinese War God” as the winning title.
Feb. 17, 1983
Hay ride
This is the first year that Roger and Debbie Stalvig have been providing hay rides for clubs, organizations and private parties. They enjoy the hobby so much that they plan to continue it through the summer.
Several times a week, they hitch a team of horses to a hay-covered wagon and carry groups of people on pulsating five-mile-long rides around frozen Amnicon Lake near Four Corners in Douglas County.
Members of the Northwoods Harness Club, Roger and Debbie raise horses on their small farm near Amnicon Lake.
‘Politics’ charged in delayed code changes
“Politics” is responsible for a delay in City Council action on revision of the city’s liquor code, a proponent of the move charged Wednesday night.
Councilor Ed Stein, 10th District, has been involved in re-drafting Chapter 5 of the city’s code of ordinances which governs how liquor licensees here conduct business.
Stein has been a frequent critic of the manner in which the council administers the liquor code and last year led a successful fight to eliminate the extra hour of operation formerly allowed Superior bars during daylight saving time.
A draft of the revised code was completed in October but there has been no council discussion since. The Superior-Douglas County Tavern League requested time to study the proposed changes and action was delayed until January.
Feb. 18, 1933
Central high bowl will be dog race site
The complete list of entrants, starting times for all events, rules, judges and committees in charge of the 15th annual Rotary dog derby were announced Saturday by Charles De Frehn, chairman in charge.
It has been definitely decided the races will be held at the Central high school bowl, starting at 2 p.m. The races are open to all boys and girls in the county 16 years old or under, but registration must be made with Mr. De Frehn before 6 p.m. Monday.
Those entered Friday afternoon were Roderick Hoard, Walter Corbin, Earl McCain, Frank Penney, James Kirkwood, Bernard Peil, Richard Selander, Leona Moffat in the first event and Chester Frost, Alvin Frederick, Vernon Finn, Bernard Hansen, Frederick Riddell, Gene Rankin, Nathan Seeley and Ray Huebner in the second event.
Feb. 18, 1983
New trails available for X-country skiers
Mid winter temperatures, good prices on equipment and a free, centrally located trail have made cross country skiing a very popular sport this season. The sport has become so popular that a new set of trails has been added to the Superior Forest Ski Trails off 28th Street in Billings Park.
Jon Stephenson, a member of the Superior Ski Club, believes attendance is up this year because he has seen more wear and tear on the trails this year over previous years.
Jeff Vito, of Superior’s Parks and Recreation Department, said trail use is definitely up this year. Vito said he checks the parking lot daily and finds “no less than 12 cars during the week and the entire lot filled on weekends, with overflow parking on 28th Street.
To accommodate the influx of new skiers, the Superior Forest Ski Trails have been expanded. An out-and-back-type trail on Dwight’s Point has added approximately six miles to the existing trail system.
Cooperative venture with CEP alleviates problem
When the administrator of the Parkland Health Facility was recently confronted with the prospect of paying, on the behalf of the county, thousands of dollars in fines, he decided to do something about it.
Parkland is located south of Superior on County Trunk Highway Z in Wentworth and is an extended health care facility for mentally and emotionally disturbed adults, the majority of whom are elderly.
The problem — wanderers. For one reason or another — confusion, boredom, a compulsion to escape from the care of the facility — some residents just tend to wander away from Parkland; not many, but enough to cause some concern.
“We have about nine or 10 people who are a problem in this regard,” says Roy Shuemaker, administrator of Parkland. The institution houses about 110.
He conceived of the idea of having personal monitors whose only duty would be observing the activities of those who tended to wander away. This would leave the regular staff free to provide full service to the other residents of Parkland.
Three young men were chosen and placed on Northwest Wisconsin CEP’s Work-Experience Program – Mike Stark of Superior, Jeff Larson of South Range and Dean Moore of Wentworth received training as resident monitors.
How has this worked out?
“Excellent!” says Shoemaker.
There is also an unexpected fringe benefit, he went on to say. There has been a definite improvement in the emotional health and outlook of those residents who were monitored.
“They were getting the one-to-one counseling, the reality-stimulation they need," he said.
Feb. 20, 1933
Drink parlor swept by fire
Fire said to have originated from a defective stove in the bar room gutted a drink parlor at 1316 Third Street at 5:31 a.m. Monday. Damage was estimated at $1,000.
No one was in the establishment at the time, according to Assistant Fire Chief Henry Anderson. He said when firemen arrived the flames had already gained considerable headway.
The building is a two-story affair with a one-story lean-to owned by F. Parker. Firemen said it was occupied by H. Reynolds. A passerby discovered the blaze and telephoned headquarters.
Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.