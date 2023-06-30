Douglas County Past: Longtime barber 'A cut above the rest'; Rockmont Club turns over flag raising rites
June 30, 1933
Large spider caught at lake
A large spider captured this week by James Heffernan, 1117 Grand avenue, at his cottage at Whitefish lake near Gordon has been classified by T.J. McCarthy, professor at Teachers college, as a “trap door” spider, a member of the famous tarantula family.
This particular spider is very active, Mr. McCarthy reported, leaping considerable distances and scares many persons because of its activity.
The spider captured by Mr. Heffernan measured over an inch and a half in length.
June 30, 1988
A cut above the rest
John Hallquist sits in an 1898 barber’s chair that is barely his senior and watches the rain fall gently on the window of his shop. Rather than sitting at home doing crossword puzzles, Hallquist rests in his chair every weekday waiting patiently for the next customer. The 89-year-old admittedly doesn’t have to work for a monetary living, but the self-employment keeps him mentally and physically young.
“I don’t know what I’d do with myself if I didn’t have this place to come to," he said. “I don’t work that much – I usually get here about 6:30 a.m. and I’m back home by noon. I rent an apartment at 1021 Fisher Ave. from my daughter and I let them stay at my cabin on Lyman Lake. I do my own cooking and I do my own sleeping.”
“I have to keep busy; it keeps me young,” he continued.
Although he has been barbering for over 70 years, Hallquist got into the haircutting profession by accident.
As a 17-year-old looking for employment in the railroad, Hallquist hopped a boxcar from Wadena to Winnipeg with $70 he got from his brother, who made the money “trapping rats.”
When he reached Winnipeg, Hallquist’s curiosity led him to the International Barber School.
Hallquist settled in Duluth in 1922 and began working for Joe Brown in his barber shop on 5th Avenue West.
“That didn't’ last long, though,” he said. “From there I kind of drifted from barber shop to barber shop before I bought my own place in 1927. In 1947 I moved down to St. Louis Park and had a shop down there for 22 years before coming back to Duluth.”
In 1969, Hallquist bought his small shop at 26 West 1st Street and has been cutting there ever since.
Flag-raising rites have long been Rockmont Club project
After numerous years of making all the arrangements for the Fourth of July flag raising ceremonies at the Stockade site on East Second Street, members of the Superior Rockmont Garden Club will be turning over responsibilities for the 1989 ceremony to a yet unknown local organization.
Since 1971, club members have arranged for the flag-raising ceremony, but due to the ages of many members the club feels it is time for a younger group to take over.
Arrangements for the flag ceremonies were handled for over 10 years by Mrs. Elsie Andresen, and in more recent years by Mrs. Leona Tucker.
Jim Webber candidate for sheriff
William J. (Jim) Webber, 34, a veteran employee of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, has announced he’ll make a second bid for the sheriff’s post in the Nov. 1 general election.
Incumbent Sheriff Fred J. Johnson has announced he won’t seek reelection and Webber joins Undersheriff Richard A. Lindberg, former Gordon Correctional Center Superintendent Len Fromolz and Superior Police Officer Alex Kotter in the sheriff’s race.
Seniors question mayor’s timing on announcement
Mayor Herb Bergson will propose plans to construct a totally new center for senior citizens in downtown Superior in his first State-of-the-City address scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Bergson also plans to address the Gateway Foods and Veterans Administration outpatient clinic developments in his speech along with a dozen other topics, according to city Personnel Technician Judy Jochem.
July 1, 1933
Fugitive from local deputy caught again
Joe Smith, wanted by Superior police in connection with the robbery of the Red Cross drug store here several years ago, has been arrested by police at Waterloo, Iowa and is being held at Grundy Center, Iowa, to answer to a burglary charge.
About a year ago Robert Lindup, then deputy sheriff, was sent to North Dakota to bring Smith back to Superior. Smith had been arrested by the Dakota authorities and held for Superior police.
When the train on which Lindup and his prisoner were riding was at White Bear, Minn., Lindup allowed Smith to go for a drink of water. Smith never came back, escaping from the train through a window.
July 1, 1988
Bolin hits 50 straight in trap league
Jerry Bolin hit 50 straight to lead all shooters in recent action at the Hawthorne Trap and Wildlife Club.
Bolin and Steve Abrahamzon both were perfect with 25x25 while Bill Makovec, Scott Urban, Rick Ulland, Randy Wick, Dr. John Lange, Bob O’Brien, Ron Hicks, Mark Warn, Dick Melcher, Butch Brown, Glenn Parish, Poncho Hall and Dale Baker were all one off the mark at 24x25.
Melcher, Hall, Hicks and Pat Meteraud all hit 98x100.
The high handicap shooters were Hicks, 22 and Bolin, 23; high women were Peggy Hipsher, 22 and Carol Smith, 23; high juniors Richie Melcher, 23 and Jean Kacsir, 20 and high doubles, Melcher 26 and Jon Borg, 24.
Six local high school students are honored
The Greater 4th of July Commission will honor six local high school students during 4th of July activities. These six students are spring graduates and all are University of Wisconsin-Superior scholarship students.
Students representing Superior Senior High are Marcia Volovsek and Tami Thompson. Northwestern High students are Jack Grew and Brenda Lundeen and St. Croix High students are Diana Hill and Alison Kending.
The students will be featured in the July 2, 11 a.m. parade and will be guests at a 1 p.m. luncheon at the Country Inn at Barker’s Island.
July 2, 1988
Krieg to receive national awards in Kansas City
UWS Sports Information Director Deb Krieg was recognized at the College Sports Information Directors of America (COSIDA) national convention July 1-6 in Kansas City, according to Athletic Director Dr. Steve Becker.
The 60-page UWS football program was voted the best in the Wisconsin State University Conference this past year and was among the Top 10 in the nation in Division II and III schools. Krieg designed, edited and wrote copy for the program which featured photography by UWS student Carol Wolters and The Evening Telegram’s Kevin Kotz.
July 3, 1933
Superior News in Brief
Steal parsonage flowers — Thieves cut down all the tulips at the parsonage of Rev. Fr. L.S. Nowacki on Birch avenue Sunday night, it was reported to police Monday
Boy breaks arm — Stanford St. George, 9, 4325 St. Croix avenue, suffered a broken arm Sunday in a fall from a wood pile. He is at St. Francis hospital.
Beglinger injured — While felling trees near his summer cottage at Bass Lake, Burt Beglinger was injured by a falling tree. He was taken to Superior for medical treatment where it was found his leg was broken in two places.
Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.
