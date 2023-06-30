Douglas County Past: Longtime barber 'A cut above the rest'; Rockmont Club turns over flag raising rites

June 30, 1933

Large spider caught at lake

A large spider captured this week by James Heffernan, 1117 Grand avenue, at his cottage at Whitefish lake near Gordon has been classified by T.J. McCarthy, professor at Teachers college, as a “trap door” spider, a member of the famous tarantula family.

This particular spider is very active, Mr. McCarthy reported, leaping considerable distances and scares many persons because of its activity.

The spider captured by Mr. Heffernan measured over an inch and a half in length.

June 30, 1988

A cut above the rest

John Hallquist sits in an 1898 barber’s chair that is barely his senior and watches the rain fall gently on the window of his shop. Rather than sitting at home doing crossword puzzles, Hallquist rests in his chair every weekday waiting patiently for the next customer. The 89-year-old admittedly doesn’t have to work for a monetary living, but the self-employment keeps him mentally and physically young.

John Hallquist, 89, of Superior sits in his 1898 barber’s chair on a recent rainy morning and waits for customers to visit his shop at 26 W. 1st St. in Duluth. Hallquist, who has been barbering for over 70 years, says that he still works to keep feeling young. June 30, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

“I don’t know what I’d do with myself if I didn’t have this place to come to," he said. “I don’t work that much – I usually get here about 6:30 a.m. and I’m back home by noon. I rent an apartment at 1021 Fisher Ave. from my daughter and I let them stay at my cabin on Lyman Lake. I do my own cooking and I do my own sleeping.”

“I have to keep busy; it keeps me young,” he continued.

Although he has been barbering for over 70 years, Hallquist got into the haircutting profession by accident.

As a 17-year-old looking for employment in the railroad, Hallquist hopped a boxcar from Wadena to Winnipeg with $70 he got from his brother, who made the money “trapping rats.”

When he reached Winnipeg, Hallquist’s curiosity led him to the International Barber School.

Hallquist settled in Duluth in 1922 and began working for Joe Brown in his barber shop on 5th Avenue West.

“That didn't’ last long, though,” he said. “From there I kind of drifted from barber shop to barber shop before I bought my own place in 1927. In 1947 I moved down to St. Louis Park and had a shop down there for 22 years before coming back to Duluth.”

In 1969, Hallquist bought his small shop at 26 West 1st Street and has been cutting there ever since.

Rockmont Garden Club members who were on the committee which was responsible for the purchase and installation of a flagpole and veterans monument at the Stockade site on East Second Street include, from left, Dagny Hanson, Dorothy Schrieffer and Mary Weldon. June 30, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Flag-raising rites have long been Rockmont Club project

After numerous years of making all the arrangements for the Fourth of July flag raising ceremonies at the Stockade site on East Second Street, members of the Superior Rockmont Garden Club will be turning over responsibilities for the 1989 ceremony to a yet unknown local organization.

Since 1971, club members have arranged for the flag-raising ceremony, but due to the ages of many members the club feels it is time for a younger group to take over.

Arrangements for the flag ceremonies were handled for over 10 years by Mrs. Elsie Andresen, and in more recent years by Mrs. Leona Tucker.

Jim Webber candidate for sheriff

William J. (Jim) Webber, 34, a veteran employee of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, has announced he’ll make a second bid for the sheriff’s post in the Nov. 1 general election.

Incumbent Sheriff Fred J. Johnson has announced he won’t seek reelection and Webber joins Undersheriff Richard A. Lindberg, former Gordon Correctional Center Superintendent Len Fromolz and Superior Police Officer Alex Kotter in the sheriff’s race.

Seniors question mayor’s timing on announcement

Mayor Herb Bergson will propose plans to construct a totally new center for senior citizens in downtown Superior in his first State-of-the-City address scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Bergson also plans to address the Gateway Foods and Veterans Administration outpatient clinic developments in his speech along with a dozen other topics, according to city Personnel Technician Judy Jochem.

Local Archive Dive: The founders of Gordon Archive Dive is a monthly podcast hosted by reporter Maria Lockwood. Episodes dip into the archives of historic events, people and places in Superior and Douglas County with local historians.

July 1, 1933

Fugitive from local deputy caught again

Joe Smith, wanted by Superior police in connection with the robbery of the Red Cross drug store here several years ago, has been arrested by police at Waterloo, Iowa and is being held at Grundy Center, Iowa, to answer to a burglary charge.

About a year ago Robert Lindup, then deputy sheriff, was sent to North Dakota to bring Smith back to Superior. Smith had been arrested by the Dakota authorities and held for Superior police.

When the train on which Lindup and his prisoner were riding was at White Bear, Minn., Lindup allowed Smith to go for a drink of water. Smith never came back, escaping from the train through a window.

Ted Lehman, left, Chrissy Zuburski, center and LeAnn Bodendorfer wear firemen’s hats and hold flags as they sit on an old Superior Fire Department steam engine, which was one of the units featured Saturday in the Festival USA parade. July 2, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

July 1, 1988

Bolin hits 50 straight in trap league

Jerry Bolin hit 50 straight to lead all shooters in recent action at the Hawthorne Trap and Wildlife Club.

Bolin and Steve Abrahamzon both were perfect with 25x25 while Bill Makovec, Scott Urban, Rick Ulland, Randy Wick, Dr. John Lange, Bob O’Brien, Ron Hicks, Mark Warn, Dick Melcher, Butch Brown, Glenn Parish, Poncho Hall and Dale Baker were all one off the mark at 24x25.

Melcher, Hall, Hicks and Pat Meteraud all hit 98x100.

The high handicap shooters were Hicks, 22 and Bolin, 23; high women were Peggy Hipsher, 22 and Carol Smith, 23; high juniors Richie Melcher, 23 and Jean Kacsir, 20 and high doubles, Melcher 26 and Jon Borg, 24.

Six local high school students are honored

The Greater 4th of July Commission will honor six local high school students during 4th of July activities. These six students are spring graduates and all are University of Wisconsin-Superior scholarship students.

Guy Warriner, left, manager of the Superior Dairy Queen since 1981, is pictured with employees Chrystal Herlevi and Patrick Higgins at the Lake Nebagamon Dairy Queen, which he has owned and operated since early this spring. Warriner, who employs four full-time and 24 part-time workers in Superior and eight part-time employees at Lake Nebagamon, said he increased sales 125 percent in the last five years at the Superior Dairy Queen, which is reportedly one of the chain’s largest in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. July 1, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Students representing Superior Senior High are Marcia Volovsek and Tami Thompson. Northwestern High students are Jack Grew and Brenda Lundeen and St. Croix High students are Diana Hill and Alison Kending.

The students will be featured in the July 2, 11 a.m. parade and will be guests at a 1 p.m. luncheon at the Country Inn at Barker’s Island.

July 2, 1988

Krieg to receive national awards in Kansas City

Deb Krieg July 2, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

UWS Sports Information Director Deb Krieg was recognized at the College Sports Information Directors of America (COSIDA) national convention July 1-6 in Kansas City, according to Athletic Director Dr. Steve Becker.

The 60-page UWS football program was voted the best in the Wisconsin State University Conference this past year and was among the Top 10 in the nation in Division II and III schools. Krieg designed, edited and wrote copy for the program which featured photography by UWS student Carol Wolters and The Evening Telegram’s Kevin Kotz.

July 3, 1933

Superior News in Brief

Steal parsonage flowers — Thieves cut down all the tulips at the parsonage of Rev. Fr. L.S. Nowacki on Birch avenue Sunday night, it was reported to police Monday

Boy breaks arm — Stanford St. George, 9, 4325 St. Croix avenue, suffered a broken arm Sunday in a fall from a wood pile. He is at St. Francis hospital.

Beglinger injured — While felling trees near his summer cottage at Bass Lake, Burt Beglinger was injured by a falling tree. He was taken to Superior for medical treatment where it was found his leg was broken in two places.

WENTWORTH, Wis. — Shown above are the eighth grade graduates of the Wentworth school who completed their year with exercises held at Superior State Teachers college. Reading from left to right in the back row are Pearl Christensen, Ronald Apelquist, teacher, Raymond Hill, Leonard Gustafson, Willis Ellensen, Nora Brocke. Seated are Joyce Domm, Agnes Sundet, Donald Soderlund, Jean Hendrickson and Dorothy Mattson. June 30, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Principals in the Douglas county workfarm death case are Andrew Morman, 30, 917 Weeks avenue, who was found dead in a cell Monday morning, and Walter J. Philbrook, 59, superintendent of the institution. A manslaughter charge was placed against Mr. Philbrook Thursday afternoon. Mr. Mormon, left; Mr. Philbrook, right. June 30, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Rockmont Garden Club members who were on the committee which was responsible for the purchase and installation of a flagpole and veterans monument at the Stockade site on East Second Street include, from left, front row, Ann Ellenson, Astrid Myers and Elsie Andresen, and back row, Mae Norman, Mary Nelson and Marie Olson. June 30, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Ray O’Brien, Debbie Christensen and Dave Christensen (standing left to right) purchased the Mariner’s Landing Restaurant and Lounge in March and held a grand opening at their Mariner Mall location last week. Sitting, left to right, are customers Peggy Nichols and Wendy Sievert. June 30, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

In this photograph are Bee Frymiller, left, and Doris Grant, right. Both are members of James Lenfestey’s Arrows Junior baseball team. They are the only two girl players in The Telegram’s leagues. Bee plays short fielder and Doris centerfielder. Doris got a two-bagger in a recent game. July 1, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Kelly Monaghan, center, advisor of the Superior Senior High School’s chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America, and members of the organization, from left, Jenny Smith, Wendy Johnson, Karen Hoff, Lawrence Lehto, Marcy Volovsek and Traci Oviatt, display awards won by the chapter at the recent National Leadership Conference in Cincinnati. June 2, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Downtown Poplar doesn’t yield any hay, but the surrounding acreage does. At least 10 Poplar area farmers are busy making hay these days. July 2, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Josh Kubarek awaits the next load of bales from the field he sits nestled between two large round bales stored outside the barn. July 2, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

JoAnn Mihalik and Chris Kubarek unload a wagon of square bales for storage in their barn. July 2, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

A hay bale appears to float in mid-air as Glen Pearson’s launcher lofts it rearward into the haywagon. July 2, 1988 Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Evelyn Olson and Merrill Thompson, who were chosen as the 1988 “Citizens of the Year,” talk Saturday morning while waiting to ride in the Festival USA parade. Carl Gullo was also named, posthumously, as a Citizen of the Year. July 2, 1988 Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Vickie Garro, left, and Mary Balcer, members of the Northwoods Harness Club of Superior, talk while their horses eat grass along the lineup route for the Festival USA parade. July 2, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Well over 100 incoming freshmen and transfer students filled the Student Lounge in UW-Superior’s Rothwell Student Center for a recent SMART (Summer Meetings for Advisement and Registration) Start session. July 1, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Three-year-old Monica Thielman, daughter of Don and Gail Thielman, 2316 Maryland Ave., enjoys a ride on the playground equipment recently at Billings Park. July 2, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The computer will be a valuable tool as the students in the UWS Young Scholars Program use mathematical modeling in solving scientific problems. Standing, from left, are Dr. Francis Florey, director of the program, Trevor Buss, Manitowoc, Wis. and Sean Palecek, Scholfield, Wis. Seated are Jeremy Smith, Laona, Wis., and Rose Geraci, Eau Claire. July 2, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Here’s a group of printers working in The Telegram composing room back in 1892 when The Telegram was located on Winter street. The picture is so old that the oldest printers still with the Telegram had some difficulty remembering the names of those shown above. Reading from left to right are Axel Johnson, deceased; N. Thompson, whereabouts unknown; Bartholomew Lynch, who is now managing editor of the Detroit Free PRess; Harry Jilson, whereabouts unknown; Oliver N. Calef, who is now in Northfield, Minn. The name of the man at the extreme right could not be recalled. July 3, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.