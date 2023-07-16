Douglas County Past: Lake Nebagamon man to welcome Italian armada

July 14, 1933

Beach water not alarming

A complete report on the condition of the water at the Billings Park bathing pavilion will not be available until two more samples are analyzed, states Miss Florence Lindberg, secretary of the board of health.

One sample was sent to the state board of health and a report was received that the water is not what it should be but that its condition is not alarming. A second sample was sent down Tuesday but a report has not been received.

Soo Line officer’s home burglarized

The home of Mr. and Mrs. E.D. Jones, 1715 Weeks avenue, was burglarized some time between last Saturday and Wednesday, according to a report made to police Friday by Mrs. Jones. Mr. Jones is Soo Line superintendent here.

Entrance was gained through a rear basement window. The loot consisted of a man’s wrist watch, one lavalier pendant set with rhinestones, a $3 gold piece dated 1856 or 1857 and eight sheets and seven pillow slips.

Mrs. Jones told police that the imprint of a woman’s shoe was observed on some newspapers outside the window through which the house was entered.

The 96-degree temperature Friday instilled bravery into 4-year-old Taylor Ahlborg, of 3106 N. 21st St., Superior. And, the courageous plight all started with a cool drink from the hose – which didn’t quite cool him off enough. July 16, 1983 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Up and down the street

Osaugee beach on Lake Superior is providing relief from the heat not only during the day but at night. More than a hundred cars brought bathers out to the beach Thursday night.

July 15, 1933

Lake Nebagamon man to welcome Italian armada

LAKE NEBAGAMON, Wis. — Receiving a summons by cablegram from Premier Mussolini to meet the Italian fliers on their arrival at the Century of Progress exposition Saturday, Count Gulio Bolognesi, president of the Stella Cheese company whose head offices are in Lake Nebagamon, left hurriedly Friday night with Mrs. Bolognesi and hoped to be on hand when Italy’s air fleet reaches Chicago from Montreal, covering the final leg of its journey.

Mr. Bolognesi was one of Italy’s notables prior to the the assumption of office by Mussolini, holding many consular posts in Chicago, Montreal and capitals of Europe for a period of 20 years before the war.

Count and Countess Bolognesi, speaking English fluently, will represent Italy on the Chicago reception committee and also as interpreters for the group of aces and for Gen. Italo Balbo.

Though titles may have little semblance of their former meaning under the new Italian rule, County Bolognesi by reason of the fact that he has never applied for American naturalization papers, still retains the title of his native country.

Mink, little killer, grown on city ranch

Clarence Palm and his pet mink, Dolly, are holding a little get-together in the top picture. The scene is the run yard on the Lake Superior Muskrat farm at South Superior. Mr. Palm is rancher and part owner. The lower pictures show a freak mink, the only black and white one Palm has ever seen. The sun was hot and Mr. Mink, awakened by the moving of his nest box, is seen coming out to investigate in the lower pictures. July 15, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

There is a real science in successfully developing the little animal that produces material for mink coats, avows Clarence Palm, rancher and part owner of the Lake Superior Muskrat farm. The farm is quite hidden in the location on the edge of swamplands, behind trees near the new municipal golf course at South Superior. Principal business at present is the production of mink, although Palm and Messers. Edward and Carl Jackson, his fellow owners, are keeping up their muskrat business as well.

The Lake Superior Muskrat farm was started in 1922, but it was not until 1929 that the production of mink was taken up. The local farm is the oldest muskrat farm in Wisconsin, one of the oldest in the country, and the first to offer live muskrats for sale in the world.

Up and down the street

Something new in counterfeiting was revealed to police the other day when they found a set of bogus automobile license plates. A pair of 1932 plates numbered 554-494, Wisconsin, were repainted blue and white in crude fashion to resemble the 1933 plates.

July 15, 1983

Rev. Keller feted at dinner event

The Rev. Harold E. Keller, rural Superior, was honored recently at an appreciation dinner for 35 years of service to his church and community. A portion of the program was devoted to Rev. Keller’s wife, Clara.

Rev. and Mrs. Harold Keller. July 15, 1983 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Rev. Keller and his family moved to Superior Jan. 15, 1948 to take the pastorate of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Superior and a rural Sunday School. The city church was sold and Rev. Keller devoted his full time to the rural church. This building was originally the one-room “Kerwin School House,” and has since had many alterations and additions.

The Darrow Road Wesleyan Methodist Church was organized July 9, 1950 with 12 charter members. In 1968, due to denominational merger, the name of the church was changed to the Darrow Road Wesleyan Church.

A building fund has been started to erect a new church at the junction of Highway “C” and the Darrow Road, where 20 acres of land has been donated by Mr. and Mrs. David Erickson, rural Superior.

Rogers sets pace for shooters

Fred Rogers clipped off a 74x75 score to lead action this week in the Superior Trap League.

Claude Kreger posted a perfect 25x25 straight. Those at 24x25 were Dean Hammermeister, Bill Welter, John Zakowski, Mike Anderson, Kirk Krause and Ron Krause.

Kirk Krause led handicap with a 22x25. The top women shooters were Ann Melcher, 23x25; Ruth Hoyt and Cindy Gronski, 21x25s, and Myrt Wester, 20x25.

July 16, 1983

Eighth Trans Superior sailboat race begins

They’re off!

The Trans Superior, the longest freshwater sailboat race in the world, a 382-mile biennial course, made its debut start from Duluth Saturday afternoon.

The race, the third in the Offshore series of the Lake Superior Yachting Association, will have a winner sometime Monday in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

This is the eighth running of the event. The course record is 53 hours.

The 1981 champion Heritage, the 63-foot yacht skippered by Chicagoan Don Wildman, is not among this year’s field.

The Captain Cool with a Superior crew including Al and Doug Birch, Paul Buckley, Dean McCall and James Johnson, along with Murray George, Jay Jackson, Duluth and Mike Arridson, Minneapolis, experienced a pre-race setback.

July 17, 1933

Find some beer taverns washing mugs carelessly

Health, police and fire officials have completed examination of beer taverns in the city and find everything satisfactory except the process of washing beer mugs and glasses after they have been used.

“Some of the taverns,” said Doctor P.G. McGill, commissioner of health, “have nothing but a large basin of water to wash out the glasses. In some cases the water is not constantly changed because water faucets are not available behind the bar. We expect to work out some regulation governing sanitation in this respect.”

Here are some future mermaids. These girls are the 1933 participants in the annual Telegram Y.M.C.A. learn-to-swim campaign. Back row, left to right, Eva Nelson, Beatrice White, Dorothy Nelson, Jane Koby, Marjorie Peterson. Second row, Doris Lendu, Elizabeth Huber, Arlyne Benson, Lulu Corser, Lois Koby, R.F. Koby, “Y” secretary. Front row, Arlene Berg, Mavis Olson, Marguerite Anderson, Bernice De Meyer, Jean Totten, Patricia Cadigan and Mary Cadigan. July 14, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 847 presented its annual scholarship for use at UW-Superior, of $500, to Brian Matheson. From left are Howard Matheson, the recipient’s father, Brian Matheson and Post Commander Marshall Phillips at the check presentation. July 14, 1983 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Duke Skorich started the coals at 5:30 this morning in the Belknap Plaza parking lot. At 6 a.m. he stared placing “gooseneck” beef (half rounds), each averaging 22 pounds, on the spits until the total came to 638 pounds. By the end of today, Ridiculous Daes shoppers will have carried the 638 pounds away. July 14, 1983 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Diane Mertes of Superior listens to her radio while she paints a mural depicting scenes of Superior and Douglas County on the east side of Daugherty Appliance, 1705 Belknap St. The store, which has wanted such a mural for some time, contacted Ms. Mertes through the UW-Superior art department. July 14, 1983 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Jack Culley, right, assists Tom Agerter in rigging the 29-foot, $65,000 sailboat Christine for its new owner. Sail rigging is the last stage in the preparation of a new boat, a process that takes 100-labor-hours to complete, according to Culley, owner/president of Sailboats, Inc. and manager of Barkers Island Marina. Agerter is assistant manager of the arena. July 16, 1983 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Taylor-ized heat remedy: Young Taylor Ahlborg of Superior battles heat wave courageously. July 16, 1983 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.