Douglas County Past: Knock on door leads to robbery; 2 Wentworth boys go missing

June 9, 1933

Bay victim had $9,500 in bank

Coroner Z.A. Downs was conducting an investigation Friday into the death of Peter Haugen, 57, who has resided at a rooming house at 426 Banks avenue.

Missing since Sunday night from the rooming house, Haugen was found floating late Thursday afternoon in St. Louis bay about a thousand feet off the Reiss coal dock.

Bank books on Haugen’s person revealed that he had $6,000 on deposit in the Community Savings bank and $3,500 more on deposit in the First National bank, according to Police Chief A.E. Buchanan. In addition Haugen had more than $50 in his pockets when his body was discovered by the crew of the lighthouse tender Amaranth.

Coroner Downs does not believe Haugen met with foul play. He believes Haugen fell in the bay accidentally.

State book describes Pattison Park beauty

The state conservation department has issued a booklet on Wisconsin state parks, the back cover of which contains a full page picture of big Manitou Falls in Pattison state park.

When Concordia Ladies’ Aid No. 1 entertained at its all-Norwegian silver tea recently, one of the interesting numbers was a violin-piano selection by Miss Viola Ludvigson and Mrs. Lillian Ossell Brayton, who are pictured above in the authentic Norwegian costumes which they wore. June 10, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

In describing Pattison park the booklet relates that it contains 740 acres, a gift from the late Martin Pattison to the state; that it was established in 1920. In connection with the story of the park is printed a picture of little Manitou Falls.

June 10, 1893

City news notes

Louis LeClear has opened a cigar manufactory at 1007-1009 North Fifth, where he is turning out a lot of high grade cigars. Among his choicest brands is the “West Superior Hotel Hotel Bouquet,” a very excellent pure Havana smoker.

Ed Cadotte, the young man who had his fingers caught in a press at Denham’s printing office yesterday afternoon, is getting along nicely. The physician states that amputation of his index finger will be necessary.

Leonard Anderson, the man accidentally shot by John Erickson a few days ago, will likely recover.

L.A. Goyette, Charles Moore, Al King and Ed Murphy have opened a handsome and well equipped barber shop in 725 Tower avenue and will be ready for business next week.

June 12, 1893

City news notes

Capt. McDougall will read a paper on whaleback steamers before the International Engineering Congress to be held in Chicago, leaving the last week in July. Walter Miller, of the Globe Iron Works, will have a paper on steam supply of the great lakes.

Miss Brummond, a witness in the “Mudder” Hoefer arson case has been brought to this city from St. Paul by Sheriff McGrath.

Bold burglary

The residence of Richard Fritzesche, 1724 Twentieth street, the tailor of the Oak Hall Clothing Company, was literally stripped of all its valuables on Saturday night by burglars. Mrs. Fritzesche is absent from the city and her husband cannot enumerate all that was stolen, but so far as he knows several coats, pants and other articles of apparel, besides a gold watch and chain, silverware, a revolver and other valuables.

Several such robberies have occurred of late, without recovery or any clue to the perpetrators obtained.

June 12, 1933

‘Open up, Mike!’ Mike did. Bandits $20 richer

“Open up, Mike, we’ve got some good news for you,” called two affirmed bandits at midnight Saturday outside the back door of Michael Rajack’s house, 1914 Elmira avenue.

When Rajeck, suspecting nothing, opened the door to the pair the only message they bore was to “Stick ‘em up.” The bandits escaped with loot valued at about $50 while Rajeck’s housekeeper, Mary Lukasevitch, 40, crawled through a window to call police.

After asking Rajeck who was in the house and after getting Rajeck’s answer that no one was present, one of the armed pair said, “Well, we’ll look.”

The children of the Superior Children’s Home were guests Monday afternoon at the Palace show featuring the WLS barn dance with 30 radio stars. They had the time of their lives, thanks to Manager Harvey Buchanan of the Palace, the show management and the Duluth-Superior Bus company, which provided the transportation to and from the Palace. June 12, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Taking Rajeck along with them they inspected the house and bound and gagged Rajeck in an upstairs room. In the meantime, Rajeck’s housekeeper, who sleeps in a front bedroom, crawled through a window and ran to a neighboring phone to call police. A squad car arrived a few minutes after the holdup men escaped.

Two Wentworth boys missing since Sunday

George and Ed Thompson of Wentworth, Wis., sons of Mrs. Dean Moore, have been missing since 10 o’clock Sunday morning it was learned in the office of Frank Carlson, county sheriff.

The boys are between the ages of 13 and 15 and were last seen at Amnicon Falls. Mrs. Moore notified Deputy Sheriff Pat McDermott when they did not return Sunday night. Up until early Monday afternoon no clue had been found as to their whereabouts. Anyone knowing where these boys are are requested to notify the sheriff at once.

Teachers college annual dedicated to alumni who have become well known

Pictured above are five of the six alumni of State Teachers college to whom the 1933 Gitche Gumee, annual publication of the school is dedicated.

Left to right, Miss Bronsky, Mr. Anderson, Mr. MacQuarrie, Miss Lenroot, Mr. M’Queen. June 9, 19233 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Miss Bronsky, on graduation here, taught in Chippewa Falls, Duluth and then became a critic at the then Normal school. Later she became state supervisor of teaching in elementary grades. In 1929 she became assistant professor of education at Ohio State University.

Charles J. Anderson was a member of the class of 1903. In 1926 he became assistant professor in the University of Wisconsin school of education. He is the author of various textbooks and at present he is dean of the college of education, University of Wisconsin.

Thomas W. MacQuarrie entered the Teachers college in the year of its opening, 1896. After teaching in various Wisconsin schools until 1917 he moved to California where he became a high school teacher. On the outbreak of World War I he enlisted, became a captain and was later made a major. After teaching at Stanford and the University of Southern California, he became president of San Jose Teachers college. He is the author of the MacQuarrie test for mechanical ability.

Miss Katherine Lenroot, at present, represents the United States government on the International commission on child welfare at Geneva, Switzerland. Upon completing her work at the Teachers college Miss Lenroot was employed in child welfare work in Milwaukee. She is now assistant chief of the children’s bureau at Washington.

Loren McQueen, now manager of sales and credits for the General Tire and Rubber company, Akron, Ohio, graduated in 1912. While in college he was a football and basketball star.

Frank T. McNally, whose photograph was not available for publication, is a graduate of the class of 1904. He is now district manager of the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance company.

Lined up here are managers of teams entered in The Telegram Juniors Baseball leagues who attended the last regular meeting Monday in the Y.M.C.A. From left to right in the first row are Ed Stack, Harry Simons, Sylvester Moriarty, Junior Specht, Beryl Averbook, Ralph Olson, assistant secretary, and Ray Smith, commissioner of baseball. In the second row, Walter Buck, Waino Silander, Henning Holtz, John Zawack, Jamer Lenfestey, D. Dual and Bob Banks, secretary. June 10, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

One hundred and twenty-six seniors, many of whom received degrees for four years of study, are graduating this semester at Teachers college. June 9, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

