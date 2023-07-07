Douglas County Past: Gordon man pulled from quicksand; Teen rescues swimmer from Manitou Falls lake

July 7, 1903

City news

Explosives make him trouble — David Clark was in the municipal court today to answer the charge of malicious destruction of property. It is alleged by Mrs. Julia McQuaide that the young man bought some Fourth of July explosives at her stand at 160 ½ Tower and shot them off so close as to set fire to more and destroy $66 worth. He pleaded not guilty and his case was set for Thursday, bail being fixed at $150.

July 7, 1933

13-year-old Superior boy rescues county resident from lake

Robert Olson, 13, 1328 Elm avenue, was credited Thursday evening with saving the life of a man known only as Kidrick, a resident of Four Corners.

Kidrick, it was reported Friday, went swimming in the artificial lake at Manitou falls Thursday night with two companions. None of the three could swim.

Kidrick walked out into the lake. Suddenly, he reached deep water and went down. He went down two times before young Olson swam out and pulled him in. The near victim was revived on shore in a few minutes.

Approximately 180,000 gallons of road oil have been received by the county highway department to put an end to dusty highways such as that shown above. Oiling will get underway next week on state highway No. 35, according to Commissioner Conrad Hanson. Oiling of county trunks “A” and “N,” the detour for United States highway No. 53, is contemplated but no provisions have been made as yet for the job, Mr. Hanson reported. July 8, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Poplar man gored by bull

Wilfred Goneau, 22-year-old Poplar man, was taken to St. Francis hospital shortly after 8 a.m. Friday with serious injuries as a result of being trampled upon by a bull on his parents’ farm.

Attaches at the hospital said Goneau suffered an injury to his back and head, but that the extent of the hurts had not been determined. It was said his entire body was bruised by the animal.

Superior news in brief

Trout distributed — Two hundred cans of brook trout from the Osceola, Wis., hatchery were being distributed throughout Douglas county Friday it was learned Friday from Conrad Hanson, county highway commissioner.

July 8, 1903

Douglas county fruits ready

Douglas county strawberries will be placed upon the market by the producers within a very few days now. The crop of cultivated berries in the county is promising well and there is every reason to believe that more berries will be picked this year than ever before.

Reports from the county are to the effect that the wild strawberry crop will be short owing to the dry weather that prevailed during the month of June. Raspberries and blueberries will be plentiful, however. The blueberries around Solon Springs and Gordon are just beginning to ripen up.

One of the most up-to-date taverns of this or any section is William McGraw’s Ambassador tavern on Twelfth street between Tower and Banks avenues. There is a complete new bar, a fine dance floor, a “cove” for the orchestra, and a balcony which can accommodate 150 persons at tables. The Ambassador is already becoming one of the town’s most popular night spots. The interior of the tavern is shown above. July 7, 1933 Telegram. Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Speed shall be 10 miles an hour

“I make this as an appeal for the protection of the little children on Connor’s Point.”

Alderman McGinnis thus laid before the council last night his request for the passage of the ordinance regulating the speed of street cars on Main street to 10 miles an hour. The ordinance passed without a dissenting vote from among the 14 aldermen present.

It did not pass, however, without an attempt being made by Alderman Tiedeman to get the same regulation prescribed for Tower avenue from Third to Belknap. This failed, however.

Notice

Notice is hereby given that the partnership of LePage & Traumbly heretofore conducting a saloon at Blueberry, Wisconsin, is dissolved by mutual consent, George Traumbly retiring from the business. The business will hereafter be continued at the same place by A.J. LePage.

Three views of life in Superior's “jungles” along the bayfront. In the top picture are Oscar Peterson, left, and Julian Amble sitting in front of a shack that has been Peterson’s home for three years. The center photo is a view of a shack in which lives Peter Flarity, unemployed. The lower photo shows two temporary residents of Superior preparing a mess of pork chops for an evening meal. July 8, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Weather accidents

Lightning entered the power house of the Superior Water, Light & Power company during last night’s electrical storm. Aldot Lager severely burned his hand. The young man was engaged in putting a fuse in a transformer when the bolt entered the building through the transformer, striking the young man. Dr. Adams dressed the injured member, which is doing well.

One other weather accident has been reported. Frank Clarity in the employ of the Great Northern at the general office is in St. Mary’s hospital as the result of prostration with the heat. The young man is doing nicely and will soon be out.

City news

Talked bad to a woman — Nick Owen was arrested today on a warrant accusing him of having talked in a bad and abusive way to Mrs. Maude Hunter. Owen denied the charge and tomorrow morning will have his hearing.

Street car victim may live — Little Bengt Anderson, the last Connor’s Point child who was a victim to the big interstate cars on Main street, may recover. His head was so badly injured that some of the brain came out and the doctors did not think at first that his life could be saved but the patient is improving steadily and is now expected to live.

July 8, 1933

Dime a head for Mr. crow

Douglas county is now paying 10 cents for every dead crow brought to the various town clerks, reported A.R. Cole, county clerk, Friday.

At the present time the crow is the only predatory animal or bird on which the county has a bounty. The county board at its last meeting placed the bounty on crows after the Douglas County Fish and Game league reported crows were wreaking havoc with its conservation program by raiding game bird eggs set out by the league.

Hobo “jungles” are roosts for migrating clan

One can eat as much as he wants for as little as $5 a month in Superior’s jungle colony at the west end of Third street just over the Great Northern’s pedestrian viaduct.

In fact one can live like a king on $5 if he’s real careful about his expenditures for food and buys after the fashion of a thrifty housewife who learns to make pennies count.

There are two “jungles” on Superior’s bayfront, one located at First and Hughitt avenue having accommodations only for preparing meals, while the other located west of the Third street viaduct is a colony consisting of five shanties.

A reporter and cameraman dropped in on a group of four cooking dinner the other evening at Third and Hughitt. Three had just come over from Duluth and the fourth had come in from North Dakota. All four planned to seek haying or berry-picking jobs in Upper Wisconsin.

Up and down the street

Young Russell Danielson of Solon Springs went on a picnic the other day with his family to Island lake, not far from Solon Springs. He saw a disturbance in the water near shore, waded out and found two northern pike fighting. One had his teeth sunk in the other. Russell brought them both ashore. His fishing was over for the day.

Times have changed on the farm, says Eddie Kelly, former boxing promoter here. He tells a story, and backs it up with photographs, of a farmer in the Town of Highland bringing in the cows with an automobile. The car seems to have little difficulty going anywhere the cows will go.

July 9, 1903

Buried in quicksand

GORDON, Wis., July 9 — Joe Kenal of this place was digging in a hole 16 feet deep yesterday afternoon when he was buried to the neck in caving quicksand. Thirty men and four teams worked around him with shovels and scrapers until 8 o’clock in the evening at which time he was released.

The man was nearly dead when taken out but is receiving medical treatment and will recover.

City news

Sawmill stops for summer — The Rogers-Ruger sawmill at South Range has completed its season’s cut of white pine and will be shut down for about three months. Since it started last fall it has cut about two million feet.

July 10, 1933

Superior honeymooners shine in Breezy Point athletic tournament

A Superior couple, honeymooning at Breezy Point lodge on Big Pelican lake in Minnesota, starred in a sports tournament conducted there Sunday.

Lester St. John, former Superior Teachers college athlete and coach of Spooner high school, won the 18-hole golf championship with a score of 83, and his wife, Luella St. John, formerly Luella Larson of Superior, defeated 14 other contestants in the 60-yard back stroke swimming contest.

How Tower avenue would be widened for automobile traffic if the program recommended by the Superior Association of Commerce is approved is shown by the above drawing. The A. of C. proposes that sidewalks in the business section be cut from the present 20 feet width to 10 feet, and also favors elimination of the street car tracks. Top above is shown how Tower avenue looks now, while the lower drawing gives measurements as recommended by the A. of C. July 8, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.

