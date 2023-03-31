Douglas County Past: Fishermen flock to Brule River; Somerville four win Twin Ports title

March 31, 1933

Jail to house prisoners

Sheriff Frank Carlson advised Friday that he has signed a contract with the federal government to house prisoners at the Douglas county jail at the rate of 55 cents per prisoner per day.

Local SEE ALSO: The footprint of the Grand Foot Path in Douglas County

The signing of the contract followed by a month of government inspection of the jail by Inspector J.H. Strief, of the department of justice.

The government placed a ban on the county jail following the double escape of Clarence W. (Red) Haggerty, alleged narcotic peddler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts of the sheriff and the Association of Commerce brought the inspection and the return to good favor in governmental eyes of the local jail.

April 1, 1933

Pleasure ride on Brule at night is dangerous!

A sight-seeing trip on the Brule river at night almost ended disastrously for two Superiorites Friday night when they ran into the arms of the law.

Warden James W. McNaughton paid a visit to Big lake about 8 p.m. and encountered an automobile parked near one of the cottages on the shore of the lake. Out in the stream was a boat, with a light shining in it. From the boat came sounds of spears as they struck rocks on the bottom.

The warden waited. Finally the pair came ashore and were halted. They had no fish, were dressed in low oxfords and “best clothes” and told the warden they had come down to the river to see the rainbows spawn.

They said they had discovered the boat on shore and had appropriated it for their use, using two fish spears found in it to propel it. McNaughton took their names and Saturday morning, after a conference with District Attorney Claude Cooper, the two were released.

“Their wives were in the car on the bank waiting for them,” explained the warden. “It was obvious they had taken no fish.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nightly vigil is being kept on the Brule by special wardens and individuals. Within the past week four have been convicted and sentenced for spearing and dynamiting violations.

April 1, 1968

Special trout opener “slow”

The 1968 special trout season on South Shore streams Saturday brought out a near-record number of anglers. On upper Wisconsin’s Brule River trout were uncooperative, however, and a minimum of fish were taken the past weekend.

Northland Outdoors RELATED: Brule River anglers greeted by deep snow, clear water and a few nice trout

The little town of Brule literally “came to life” and was bulging at the seams with what was described as a “record number” of down-staters and non-residents to try the famous Brule. Trailers and tents were in evidence all along highway “H” to Lake Superior.

Early Saturday morning, fishermen were almost “elbow to elbow” in some of the choice “holes.” There were scattered reports of a “few” taken on various spots, but most diehards agreed that in general it was a “poor” opener.

Among the fortunate anglers, Tom Johnson, Lake Nebagamon, took one rainbow Saturday morning on the Brule. Bill Arnold, Lake Nebagamon, took two rainbows Saturday, while Dick Murray, Superior, had a big weekend taking two rainbows Saturday and one 24-inch rainbow Sunday.

Twin Ports title won by Somerville

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bud Somerville four of Superior won the Marsh McLennan event, symbolic of the Twin Ports Curling Championship, as the result of winning the local playdown recently at the Superior CurlingClub.

In the semi-finals, the Somerville rink downed the Don Greely four before besting the Rollie Larson rink in the finals.

The Marsh-McLennan event is the oldest curling bonspiel in the area. It was started in the 1890s.

Curling with skip Somerville were Jack Horst, third; Bill Venne, second; and Bill Master, lead. Curling with skip Larson were Bill Carlson, third; Ray Edgette, second and Tom Noole, lead.

Six home owners from the East End will petition the City Council Wednesday night to consider the possibilities of relocating the route of the Superior to Cloquet pipe line. The six property owners will request the council to consider the 18th Avenue East roadway, which is currently being planned for resurfacing, as a course for the water line. William Nelson, 1802 E. Sixth St., points out that the excavation will be only 20 inches from his basement wall. April 2, 1968 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

April 3, 1933

Former policeman asserts his life was threatened

The lives of Henry Pounder, ex-Superior policeman, and two others were threatened by an unknown person late Saturday afternoon, Pounder reported to Louis Anderson, Douglas County jailer shortly after the incident. He gave a description of the man but after a thorough search of cottages nearby Saturday night Deputy P.H. McDermott could not find him, it was learned at the sheriff’s office Monday.

Pounder and two men, the names of whom were not given, were building a cabin on Pounder’s land on the Bear Lake road between Bear Lake and Lake Amnicon about 5 o’clock Saturday afternoon when a man appeared with a rifle and threatened to kill them, Pounder reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior news in brief

To Chicago – Miss Nona Dow, manager of the Powder Puff beauty parlor, has left for Chicago, accompanied by Miss Nona Knutson. They will attend the National Hair Dressers’ convention.

Report thefts – The following minor thefts were reported to police since Saturday: Lyle Webster, 1225 John avenue, a spare disc wheel from his car; Edwin Goebel, 1815 Baxter, a bicycle; Frank Vittulla, 2313 Twenty-first street, four chickens; R. O’Haron, 6014 Oakes avenue, 10 chickens.

April 3, 1968

Many changes in council and CB

The City Council and County Board races included several surprises Tuesday and as a result, at least 10 new members will be seated on the two bodies.

The new City Council members are William Nordquist, 1107 Grand Ave., 7th Ward; Clyde Knapp, 1610 Hammond Ave., 11th Ward, and Carl Dahlin, 905 N. 22nd St., 15th Ward. Ray Sharp, 2022 Butler Ave., the write-in in the 13th Ward, said today that he would not accept the position.

The new county supervisors are Fred J. Johnson, 2nd District; Sam Goldberg, 6th District; Thomas Murray, 10th District; Lewis Martin, 11th District; Fred C. Marty, 12th District; John Pellman, 23rd District, and Paul Brown, 24th District.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incumbent 11th District Supervisor Harold Andresen lost his bid for re-election to Lewis Martin, who took a 342-276 victory. Martin, public relations director for a local television station, is a newcomer to the Douglas County political scene. Andresen, a sales representative for marine fire protection equipment, had served three terms on the board up until his defeat Tuesday.

John Pellman gained the 23rd district seat as he dumped incumbent Harold Pearson by a 269-236 final score. Pellman, 73-year-old farmer from Maple, served on the board from 1961-1966. Pearson, also a resident of Maple, was dumped after 17 years on the board.

In the 24th District, Paul Brown, a Maple dairy farmer who has not sought public office in the past, downed incumbent Eugene Nevin. Nevin, a Poplar businessman, was nominated to the board in 1967. He lost his post to Brown by a 213-180 vote.

Four members of the 1909 Nelson Dewey district championship basketball team are guests at reception for 1933 East high titlists. Back in 1909, the men pictured above brought East End its first district basketball championship in history. They are, left to right, George Whalen, Ray Jordan, Ray Welter and Harry Conley, who were honor guests Thursday night at the reception in East high school for members of the 1933 East high team, district champions for the first time in the history of the new school. The Nelson Dewey high school team of 1909, the only district titlist in the history of that school, took second place in the state tournament at Appleton. Mr. Whalen, Mr. Jordan and Mrs. Conley still reside in East End, while Mr. Welter lives in Cloquet, Minn. Harry Conley formerly coached East high and is now coach of Central high school, arch rival of East. Ruben Hudson Sr., now deceased, was the fifth member of the 1909 Dewey team and father of Ruben Hudson Jr., forward of this year’s East high quint. March 31, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Above is the first bell to be brought to any Protestant church at the Head of the Lakes, according to pioneers. It hangs in the belfry of the First Presbyterian church, East End. The bell was brought to Superior in 1856. Silent for four years, the bell was rung again last Sunday, after repairs had been made. March 31, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Giving the second of a series of spring concerts, the Superior Scoutmasters’ quartet will be presented in a program Friday night at the First Presbyterian church. In the picture are, left to right, Donald Kunsman, second tenor; Cornelius Beecher, second bass; Ernest Ekholm, first tenor; Wallace Beecher, first bass. Walfred Erickson, accompanist, is seated at the piano. March 31, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Retiring officers of the Cooper Parent-Teachers association are shown in the above picture. They are, left to right, Miss Martha Lederman, treasurer; Mrs. Harry Allen, vice president; Miss Clara Uthus, secretary, and Mrs. Carl A. Olson, president. New officers, chosen at a meeting last Tuesday, are Mrs. Randolph Waseen, president; Miss Anna McMahon, vice president; Miss Clara Uthus, secretary; and Miss Martha Lederman, treasurer. March 31, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Fifteeen union barbers, employers and journeymen rendered their services to the St. Joseph’s orphanage Thursday night to cut the children’s hair. In the big auditorium there was an odor of hair tonic, many a well-clipped head glistened with oil and looked as slick as patent leather. From 6:15 p.m. when the clippers began to hum and scissor began to snip to 8:15 p.m. 110 boys and girls were happy with an Easter hair cut. The union barbers who rendered their services and who appear in the above picture are as follows: William Fritsch, Philip Cross, Lars Dahl, Chris Litchke, Louis Larson, Arthur Sedin, Vern Winchester, John Ford, Arthur Higgens, Matt Leroux, Jack Grant, Walter McCormick, Ralph Palmer, George Traffalis and Ben Hoffman. April 1, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

When the East High Parent-Teacher association sponsored its “back home” night recently at the school, one of the interesting program features was an “Old-Fashioned Singing School” act, characters for which are shown above. Those in the picture are: C.L. Erlanson, as the professor, Mr. and Mrs. Hugh C. McDonald, Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Hertlein, Mr. and Mrs. O.C. Gradin, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Berg, Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Zibell, Mr. and Mrs. George W. Lee, Mrs. W.B. Chase, Mrs. Roy Zeidel, Mrs. Anthony Lund, Mrs. Frank Shepard, Mrs. A.J. Larson, Dorothy Chase and Shirley Zachau. Earl A. Braman was accompanist. Participants were members of the Lincoln Parent-Teacher association. April 1, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Alice Heikkila, left, and Ruth Puls combined to win the doubles event of the 1968 Superior Area Women’s Handicap Bowling Tournament held this year at Village Bowl. The winning twosome chalked up a 1,145 total. April 1, 1968 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Joan Altman, left, and Marsha Erickson were the individual champions of the Superior Area Women’s Association Tournament. Mrs. Altman won two events, taking the singles title with a 630 score and the all-event actual title with a 1,632 total. Marsha Erickson was the winner in all-events handicap with a 1,753 total. April 1, 1968 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.

