Douglas County Past: Fire destroys Wentworth barn, coop; Shipyard launches 'Alexander McDougall' whaleback

June 23, 1933

$7,000 blaze in Wentworth

WENTWORTH, Wis. — Fire of unknown origin caused damage estimated at approximately $7,000 to buildings on the Marinus Christiansen farm about one block from the village of Wentworth Friday at 2 a.m.

Local SEE ALSO: The founders of Gordon This month’s episode of Archive Dive focuses on Antoine and Sarah Gordon, who founded the town of Gordon. The couple played a key role in growing the community following the end of the fur trade era. Their 1858 log cabin, which served as a home, hotel and trading post for the stage coach line, is listed on the Wisconsin Register of Historic Places.



Telegram reporter Maria Lockwood is joined by Antoine and Sarah’s great-great-grandson Doug MacDonald, as well as Brian Finstad — both of the Gordon-Wascott Historical Society — as MacDonald shares stories of Antoine and Sarah that were passed along in his family.



Antoine (pronounced An-twine) was born in 1812 in Sandy Lake, Minnesota and died in 1907. Sarah was born in 1827 in Burnett County, Wisconsin and died in 1911. They met on Madeline Island, married in 1843 and went on to have three daughters and two sons.



Antoine was community-minded and involved in many things, including as a storekeeper in Gordon. He founded a mission that became the Catholic Church. He also started the first school in Gordon. This, despite the fact that he didn’t have much schooling of his own.



“He really only had not even a six-month education, but yet, he spoke five languages,” says MacDonald. “Latin, Sioux, Chippewa, English, French.”



What brought Antoine and Sarah to the Gordon area?



“He was up and down the St. Croix River trading in years past,” says MacDonald. “He thought that it (Gordon area) was a choice spot apparently and apparently, it was.”



Finstad jokes that Antoine and Sarah “founded the best town in Douglas County.”



“I think they are some of the most interesting historical figures of the area,” says Finstad. “In their time, they had wide influence. They were so well-connected, if not related, to people in sort of fur-trade era society and the local native communities. Their story is just an interesting story. They moved around a lot and they were well-connected and had a lot of interesting events.”



Also in this episode, Maria, Doug and Brian discuss when Antoine walked from Gordon to Crow Wing in Minnesota in the 1860s to see his cousin, Chief Hole-in-the-Day, what came out of that visit and did Antoine’s 12-year old son William make the trip; how Antoine and Sarah met; what was Gordon before it became a town; Antoine’s generous heart; how he helped the area during a smallpox outbreak; where can we see Antoine and Sarah’s influence today in Gordon; the process of getting the log cabin listed on the historic register; who owns their log cabin these days; stories of Antoine and Sarah’s grandson Father Phillip Gordon; Antoine’s penmanship and letter writing style; Sarah’s involvement in the fur trade; and much more.



New episodes of Archive Dive are published monthly. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. If you have an idea for a topic you’d like to see covered, email Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.



The blaze was discovered by Mr. Christiansen who was awakened by the crackling of the flames. He put in an alarm and a number of neighbors came to his assistance. The residence is located about 100 feet from the other structures and the firefighters confined their efforts to saving the house.

A large barn equipped with electric lights and modern fixtures was totally destroyed. The milk house with milk cans, pails, pumps and machinery was burned and a number of chickens were lost when the chicken coop was gutted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girl’s tennis tourney opens

Play in the senior girls’ tennis championship tournament started Friday at the municipal courts at Ogden avenue and Fourteenth street, across from the Y.M.C.A. building.

Taking part in the elimination doubles are Jane Paton and Bertha Cheever, Mary Jane Fleer and Kay Peddle, Helen Norberg and Lorraine Strom, Marieth Howard and Louise Hagen.

Class confirmed at Wentworth Lutheran church. The Rev. V.A. Fisherbeck, pastor of Grace English Lutheran church directed his first confirmation here recently. In the class are, reading from left to right, standing: Hazel Anderson, Esther Christensen, Raymond Hill, Olive Burgen. Seated: Violet Christensen, Frances Hendrickson, the Reverend Fisherbeck and Dorothy Mattson. June 24, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

News in brief

Report thefts — G.L. Baird and Al Oakes have reported to the office of Frank Carlson, Douglas county sheriff, that automobile robes were stolen from their cars at Lake Nebagamon Saturday night. Mr. Oakes also had a flashlight stolen. Matt Rundquist of Wentworth reports the stealing of a cog wheel, shaft and boxings from a sawmill, and a Mr. Bowman of Bennett reports his roothouse was entered and canned fruits stolen.

June 24, 1898

Superior dog census

There are more dogs in Superior than in any other city of the same size in the United States. Last year some 430 canines were licensed by the city clerk; this year over 470 tags have been handed over by the clerk and each one of them represents a dog now running on the streets of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

A table showing the comparative number in each class of dog registered in the city of Superior. June 24, 1898 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Of the total 478 in the city only 13 are female. The water spaniel is the most multitudinous, there being 94 of them. Next in points of numbers comes that great class known as unrecognizable. There are 81 of these dogs in the city. New Foundlands are by no means scarce, for the records show that there are now 77 males and 6 females of this breed now wearing tags.

The innermost circle of dogdom is represented by 7 species. There is 1 coach dog, 1 “bird dog,” 1 mongrel, 1 Esquimaux; 1 short legged dog, 1 “Klondike wonder,” and 1 Scotch terrier in the city.

June 24, 1933

Up and down the street

A strip of bacon, says Miss Martha Merrell, head librarian of the public libraries here, is about the only thing she hasn’t found used as a bookmark. A book once came back to the library with a $10 bill to mark the place. The owner, however, lost little time in returning for the bill. Among bookmarks found at the library says Miss Merrell are hairpins, matches, combs, nail files, toothpicks, pencils, blank checks and blotters. Once a book returned to the library with a bedbug in it, but librarians aren’t sure whether that was intended as a book mark or not.

Over $800 earned by two city golf courses

Over $800 has been taken in by the two city golf courses since the season opened, it was learned Saturday from Councilman Felix Anderson, secretary of the city park commission. The two courses are the Nemadji near South Superior and the Tower avenue course opposite the Tri-State fair grounds.

June 25, 1898

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander M’Dougall

Big boat which bears the name of the father of whalebacks launched at 3 o’clock this afternoon with the cheers of thousands of spectators.

Colgate Hoyt, president of the American Steel Barge Company, arrived in the city this morning to be present at the launching of the whaleback “Alexander McDougall.”

…

“I christen thee,” said the captain’s daughter (Emmaline, 7), “after my papa, Alexander McDougall.” Then with all her might she threw the bottle against the iron hull and broke it into smithereens.

Miss Emmeline McDougall, the captain’s little daughter, who christened the Alexander McDougall today. June 25, 1898 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Slowly, steadily, with thousands of persons watching her, the monster slid toward the slip. At the first she seemed to hesitate the fraction of a second; then with a plunge she topped in. A mighty splash and then all was over.

After the launching about 250 invited guests assembled in the upper story of the wood working rooms and partook of a feast prepared by the West Superior Hotel management: Olives, sweet pickles, fresh salmon, mayonnaise, claret cup, bread sticks, chicken salad, fresh lobster salad, Roman punch, assorted sandwiches, Mumm’s extra dry, cigars.

…

Captain Alexander McDougall June 25, 1898 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The steamer McDougall is 430 feet long over all and compares with other whalebacks in point of size, like the monster she is. The Thompson, Bartlett and Colby which were constructed here several years ago, were 264 feet long over all, and at that time were considered large vessels and were among the largest on the lakes. Later at the shipyard the Mather, Wilson, Colgate Hoyt and Trevor, which were 320 feet in length, were turned out; then came the Frank Rockefeller 380 feet long, and John Ericsson 404 ft. in length and now the McDougall towing above all other whalebacks with a length of 430 feet.

Whalebacks that have been built

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been built by and for the American Steel Barge Company 40 vessels of all classes. Forty of these have been whalebacks.

The Alexander McDougall, launched today, is the 30th whaleback built at Superior, the first seven having been built at the yard established by Captain McDougall in Duluth.

June 26, 1933

196 tree soldiers encamp at Brule hatchery

One hundred and ninety-eight officers and members of the civilian conservation corps were encamped Monday at the recently established federal forestry camp a mile south of Brule.

Thirty squad tents were set up Sunday by the recruits. They also set up the necessary recreational supplies, mess, cook and first-aid tents, reports Edward Vanderwall, district forest ranger with headquarters at Brule.

Ranger Vanderwall said Monday that actual planting of seedlings will not get underway until early next week. He said 500,000 spruce and Norway pine seedlings will be planted on about 500 acres of land in the vicinity of Brule. Spruce will be planted on the heavier soil and the pines on sandy soil, he said.

News in brief

ADVERTISEMENT

Man missing — Morris Kvisler advised police Monday that William French, who was supposed to have left Superior for Foxboro on May 4, has not been seen either here or in Foxboro since that date.

Family needs lumber — For the third time, a South Range family has had its barn burned down. The family is willing to tear down some old building if it can have the lumber. Anyone wishing to donate the lumber may call Broad 460 during the day or Broad 2302W in the evening.

An ad for The Columbia from the June 23, 1898 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Kulus still missing — Efforts of police to learn the whereabouts of Tony Kulus, missing Douglas county jailer, are still unsuccessful. Letters written several days ago to relatives in other cities have not yet been answered. Lulus’ job in the county jail has been given to Frank Zukowski. Should Kulus return now, it is said, his old job will not be open to him. Kulus left the jail at 2 a.m. May 14 after he had been on duty three hours. He left to go to his home because he was ill. Neither his wife or jail attaches have had any word from him since.

These are the juniors baseball players who saw the Blues play free. June 24, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Helga B. Anderson, Station B, Superior, Douglas county representative at the National 4-H club camp now being held at Washington D.C. is shown above with other Wisconsin members. Left to right in the picture are: Elizabeth Salter, state leader; Willis Waterworth, Columbia county; Miss Anderson; Martha Marie Peterson, Waupaca county, and Floyd Kiesling, Jefferson county. June 23, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.

