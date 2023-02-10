Douglas County Past: Court verdict hinges on hanging timber; Cold snap brings railway employees back to work

Feb. 10, 1903

Arraigned tomorrow

William Howard and Fred Jones, two lumberjacks, will be arraigned tomorrow in the circuit court before Judge Vinje on the charge of raising two checks.

They are the men who were gathered in by the police last Saturday. It is alleged that they tried to raise two checks which they had received, from $3.65 and $3.85 to $60.65 and $60.85, respectively.

City news

Family will be released — The members of the Shekosh family of Gordon, who have been imprisoned in the county jail will soon be released by order of District Attorney Crownhart. They were charged with assault upon a lumberjack. Mitigating circumstances have been discovered in the case.

Feb. 10, 1933

Superior news in brief

Local SEE ALSO: Superior's Grand Opera House was indeed grand

Socialists — There will be a regular meeting of the Superior Socialist club Friday evening at 8 o’clock, Sec. H.B. Smith announces.

Car catches fire — Louis Van Driessche, 4032 E. First street, used a blow torch to thaw out the oil in his car Thursday afternoon. A fire that damaged his car by $25 was the result, firemen reported.

Feb. 11, 1903

Paving material near at hand

Superior will soon have another paving proposition to consider.

H.H. Stewart, who has just returned from a trip to the quarry at Wentworth in which he is interested, will as soon as matters are arranged, bring up the proposition before the Hundred Thousand club, the council or some other public body.

Mr. Stewart believes that the stone from this quarry will make fine material for macadamizing and paving streets and will ask to have it given a trial, by placing it on at least a block and thus thoroughly testing its wearing qualities.

The material in the quarry is brown sandstone of close grain. Wentworth lies but 13 miles from the East End on the Northern Pacific line, and for that reason it is believed that this material, being so close, will be about the cheapest stone to be used in paving that can be procured here.

The forthcoming Rotary club dog derby will be the first for Fredrick Ridell, 12, 1618 16th Street, and his dog “Shep.” Young Ridell is training his dog to pull a sled every afternoon and hopes to place among the winners in the annual event. Feb. 13, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

South End honors the memory of A.J. Webster

Beautiful memorial services in honor of Mr. A.J. Webster were held at the 59th Street M.E. church and the William Cullen Bryant school this morning. All stores at the South End were closed during the morning, and the Webster and Duplex plants remained closed throughout the day.

City news

Old friend back again — “Whistling” Dillon, one of the city jail’s steady boarders, was arrested today on the charge of drunkenness and using abusive language.

Tearing down walls — The work of demolishing the walls of the ruined Keystone block was begun this morning. They will be lowered to the second story.

Ole Olson in hard lines — Ole Olson pleaded guilty to stealing a coat this morning in the municipal court, and was given 21 days in jail. He said he was drunk at the time.

Feb. 11, 1933

Arthur Vrooman still missing

Relatives and authorities were still unable Saturday to report progress in their search for Arthur G. Vrooman, 45, 1618 Hughitt avenue, secretary of the J.L. Ross company, who has been missing from his home since last Monday. No possible solution to the mystery of his disappearance has been advanced by anyone, authorities said.

Superior as it was in the days of 1893, with the proposed grand boulevard along 28th Street, the proposed bridge to Duluth from the foot of 21st Street, and the old steel plant at Billings Park, long since disappeared, is shown in a bird’s-eye view map of the city which has just become the property of the Superior Historical society. Feb. 11, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Early view of Superior given to county museum

The map, drawn in 1893 by the late Charles Lagro, then county clerk, was found recently by Mr. Lagro’s daughter, Miss Greta Lagro, together with other maps and drawings of Superior and numerous letters and records and was presented to the Historical society along with a map of Douglas county published in 1889.

At the time he drew the maps and sketches of Superior and Douglas county, Mr. Lagro was county clerk, edited one of the early newspapers and conducted a real estate office. He was something of an artist, drawing portraits of people as well as making many mechanical drawings.

Runaway pair caught here

Local MORE LOCAL HISTORY: 1 year later, the history of the century-old Superior buildings lost to fire

A “spending spree” which began in Milwaukee Thursday, Feb. 2, for two Milwaukee youths ended later Friday afternoon when they were lodged in the city jail by Detective Ole Peterson.

They had spent all except $26.82 out of $250 which they had a week ago when they left their homes in Milwaukee. The boys are Louis Schwaba, 17, and Joseph Kalmanson, who isn’t sure if he’s 16 or 17.

They were arrested late Friday afternoon in a room at 1119 1/2 Banks Avenue. They had gone to the rooming house last Saturday after spending Friday night at the Hotel Superior. They paid $10 for a month’s rent for the room, but expected to remain in Superior only a week.

The two youths said they were expected to leave for Canada to hide in the woods until their parents and police quit looking for them.

An ad for Old Quaker Rye. Feb. 10, 1903 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

For the purpose of living out in the woods they had purchased two .38-calibre revolvers for $29 each, three 75-cent hunting knives, an $18 radio, a $19 accordion, a $6 mandolin, a $2.50 flashlight, a quantity of “swell” clothes, two tin special police badgers and Schwaba traded in an old wrist watch with $5 to boot for a new one.

Arrest of the pair came about Friday afternoon as they held target practice with their automatics in the back of the rooming house they had gone to. They shot any number of blanks into the air before neighbors decided something was wrong and called police.

Asked where they obtained the money they had been spending, Schwaba related that he had stolen it from his big brother, Fred, 24, at their home in Milwaukee.

Feb. 12, 1903

City news

Whistling Dillon came back

“Whistling” Dillon has been a very frequent caller at police court this winter but he will not call again until spring at least. A couple of weeks ago he was given a chance to secure freedom by getting out of town. He promised to stay out until spring but the glare of city life enticed him and in three days he was back again. Falling into bad company he became influenced by liquor and this morning Judge Haily sent him to jail for 49 days.

Feb. 13, 1903

$300 hangs on a hanging timber

A verdict of $300 damages was this morning rendered in the superior court against the Rogers-Ruger company because the company piled its lumber negligently and a little girl had thereby received injuries.

The court has not yet, however, rendered judgment on the verdict and the lawyers in the case will be heard on the question first. The case was that of Lillie Bessie, aged six years, against the Rogers-Ruger Company.

A special verdict was rendered, there being several points of fact in controversy. The plaintiff claimed that the little girl was too young to have discretion and hence could not be a trespasser while playing in the defendant’s lumber yard on Baxter Avenue. She fell from a timber which was so piled that a little force would disturb its equilibrium, it was claimed.

City news

New chief on Tuesday — The Superior fire department will on next Tuesday be under the personal control of Chief Olaf Johnson. The Newly appointed chief will then sever his connection with the railway mail department.

Wasn’t ready to be tried — Albert Tranzer, the young man accused of criminal assault upon the little Treado girl at Bennett Siding, was scheduled for the superior court next Monday. Today, however, his attorney, Geo. C. Cooper, asked the court for a postponement, as the defense wishes time to get evidence.

Feb. 13, 1933

Cold snap is real boon to Superiorites

Men who had not worked for year or more called back — 65 return to work for Great Northern alone.

The unprecedented cold wave which held on all week in Superior brought a return of the “good old days” in local railway circles. Men who had not switched a car or shoveled coal into a firebox for more than a year returned to work most of the week and many of them were at work Monday expecting to stay on as long as the mercury hovers near the zero mark.

A survey of four roads Monday morning revealed that 150 extra men had been called to work during the week to switch cars and fire and pilot locomotives.

The Great Northern, according to Asst. Supt. Dan J. Flynn, found it necessary to employ seven extra yard crews and six extra road crews all week to meet the heavy demand for coal in the Twin Cities and other Northwest cities. In addition a few extra men were called back to the roundhouse.

Impersonator fools judges

So authentic was Donald Larson’s impersonation of a comic female character at the Superior Curling and Skating club carnival Saturday night that even the judges were deceived and, all unknowingly, awarded him first prize in the women’s division.

Earl Carter was first as the funniest looking man, Miss Georgia Lange won a prize as the best dressed woman and Lloyd Nelson was first for the best dressed man.

Children who take part in the cat and dog two-ring circus, one of the comedy acts on the ice show at the Superior Curling and Skating club Friday and Saturday night, are shown above. In the picture are Dorothy Krueger, Carol Smith, Mary Don Levy, Edna Marie Olson, Catherine Don Levy, Illa Mae Skamser, Jo Ann Doleysh, Barbara Bogan, Mary Bogan, Alice Bartelme, Lois Barton, Jean Dunnigan, Mar Monaghan, Mary Daley, Jane Ann Skoog, Helen Skoog and Barbara Smith, cats, and Werner Minor, Tommie Budnic, Tim Don Levy, Dick McCarthy, Raymond Whitsitt, James McQuaid, Robert Greenseth, Rodney Edwards and Michael Bartelme, dogs. Feb. 11, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.