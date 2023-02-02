Douglas County Past: Circus star writes to Superior photographer, new library opens at State Teachers College

Feb. 3, 1933

Engine, truck in collision

Local SEE ALSO: 1 year later, the history of the century-old Superior buildings lost to fire

Ben Marcovich, 1701 ½ Twenty-third street, driver for Popkin Furniture company, luckily escaped injury late Thursday afternoon when the truck he was driving skidded into the side of an Omaha freight engine at Catlin avenue between Eighth and Winter streets.

Marcovich, driving south on Catlin, said he did not hear the whistle of the engine until it was too late to stop. He applied his brakes but skidded into the side of the locomotive. The front of the truck was damaged.

Old timer in derby again

ADVERTISEMENT

Chester Frost, 508 Hammond avenue, one of the latest to sign up for the annual Rotary dog derby to be held sometime in the vicinity of Washington’s birthday, is shown in the picture with his eight-year-old shepherd dog. Richard Selander, 402 Catlin avenue, is another youth who has decided to test the mettle of his dog in the races, bringing the total number of entrants to six. Chester is Eugene Frost’s younger brother. Eugene has put “Shep” through many such races, and although the veteran dog has never won the Rotary cup, he has been runner-up and winner in his division more than once.

Chester Frost, 508 Hammond avenue, one of the latest to sign up for the annual Rotary dog derby to be held sometime in the vicinity of Washington’s birthday, is shown in the picture with his eight-year-old shepherd dog. Feb. 3, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

New library goes into use

The new library building at the State Teachers college goes into use this week, thus relieving a “deplorably crowded” situation at the college, according to Jim D. Hill, president.

The recently-completed building offers besides its main reading room, librarians office and stack rooms, five class rooms and three office groups for teachers.

President Hill explained that so crowded was the school that members of the faculty were often forced to take papers home to correct them, and he feels that many of the low grades were the result of insufficient facilities.

Students studying in the main reading room may not be disturbed by noise. The main room has floors of rubber and is finished inside in dark, carved walnut stained wood against contrasting white walls and ceiling. The architecture is Gothic. The room will hold tables and chairs accommodating about 200 students.

News in brief

Student pastor in charge – Ruben Olson, student pastor, will be in charge of the services at the Lutheran church of Cloverland Sunday at 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Would buy tractors – Conrad Hanson, county highway commissioner, reported Friday that the county highway committee Thursday authorized purchase of five new McCormick-Deering tractors each costing approximately $1,500 to replace worn out equipment used in patroling county roads. The recommendation will be brought before the county board for approval Feb. 20.

Youth injures eye – Nathan McFarlin, son of Charles McFarlin, 1017 Lincoln street, has been receiving constant medical attention this week for a badly injured left eye. He was hurt while playing hockey last Saturday.

Ralph Rounsville, right, a dairy farmer from Poplar and a member of the Douglas County Dairy Promotion Committee, is pictured presenting the Dairy PRIDE Award to Herb and Phyllis Rumler, owners of the Sand Point Supper Club on Ellison Lake at Solon Springs, for their promotion of REAL Wisconsin dairy products. Each year Wisconsin’s 39,000 dairy farmers and the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board Inc. honor one restaurant in each of the state’s 72 counties. The Rumlers gave away 80 gallons of milk during June’s Dairy Month promotion, and serve genuine dairy products such as sour cream, butter, ice cream and whipped cream at their business. Feb. 4, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Feb. 3, 1988

Halvor expansion will create 40 more jobs

A city trucking firm plans to hire 40 additional employees as part of an expansion of its facilities in the Bacich Industrial Park.

Halvor Lines Inc., which already employs 135 persons in Superior, initiated its expansion Tuesday night by acquiring an additional acre of land from the city adjacent to its site at 217 Grand Ave.

Expansion of the company was spurred by Gateway Foods’ decision to construct a warehouse in the city, Superior-Douglas County Development Association Executive Director Michael McNamara said. Halvor also ships for Amsoil, Superior Fiber Products, Barko Hydraulics and Kemp Foods, as well as other firms outside of Superior.

Undefeated teams battle in Oldtimers BB League

ADVERTISEMENT

A showdown between the two undefeated teams in the Wednesday night Oldtimers Basketball League highlights the final week of play for the Superior City Parks and Recreation Department League.

Left photo, Al Olson of Locker Room makes an inside move. Right photo, Al Wigfall stuffs for TPG. Feb. 3, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The Locker Room squares off against Twin Ports Grocery in an 8:30 p.m. game at the Central Junior High Gym. Both teams are 8-0 and the winner will claim the regular season title.

Al Olson leads the Locker Room in scoring while Al Wigfall is TPG’s inside threat and Mike Axtel pacing the team with sharp passing and long-range shooting.

In addition to Olson, members of the Locker Room team are Robe Piro, Tom Wasserman, Denny Davis, Steve Stariha, Jan VanDerwadering and Steve Murray. Ron Hoffman, Jerry Smith and Mike Bailay join Wigfall and Axtal on the TPG team.

Feb. 4, 1933

Great Ringing star writes to Superior friend

Bird Millman, one of the greatest woman slack-wire performers of all time, and a friend of D.F. Barry, well known Superiorite, famous for his pictures of the early West, writes to Mr. Barry to tell him her return to the “big show,” as she calls it, has been halted, at least temporarily, by loss of a finger in a kitchen mixing machine.

Miss Millman, whose name is a magic one in the world of circus people, is now residing with her mother at Canon City, Colorado. She became acquainted with Mr. Barry through Dexter Fellows, famous Ringling Brothers press agent, a mutual friend. She relates, in her interesting letter, how she and her mother are raising turkeys.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have some beauties,” she writes. “One is a mammoth prize winner. We had 258 birds before the holidays and have 50 now for next year’s start.”

“I thought I might get out this coming summer and have been practising until three weeks ago yesterday when I thought I would mash some potatoes. The kitchen device caught the third finger on my left hand and it took 20 minutes to extricate the hand from the machine. Thus ended the practice, for the time being anyway.”

Moccasin Mike Road trees cut, charge

Deputy Sheriff Patrick McDermott Friday arrested Fred Bigby, 511 Clough avenue and Ed Lindahl, 1004 Sixth street on the charge of illegal cutting and hauling of timber.

A truckload of birch was seized and the truck and its trailer is now parked outside the county jail.

The men are charged with cutting the timber off the Moccasin Mike road.

Feb. 6, 1933

H.G. Pickering writes of Brule

ADVERTISEMENT

H.G. Pickering, former Superior attorney, now in New York, is the author of the leading article in the February issue of the Anglers’ Club Bulletin. Mr. Pickering, an enthusiastic fisherman and member of the club, perhaps the most famous anglers’ club in the United States, writes about the Brule.

He relates some of its history, how it was used, for years, as the only connecting waterway between Lake Superior and the Mississippi, tells of what may be expected by visiting fishermen and otherwise describes the famous stream for the benefit of club members. Mr. Pickering returns annually to fish the Brule and last summer, with a group of friends, fished and took motion pictures of a day’s expedition on the upper river.

The Superior Curling and Skating club is the scene of unusual activity these days as committees are busy making costumes, sponsoring a ticket sale, conducting a queen contest, rehearsing for the ice show and completing other details for the annual ice carnival which will be held there Feb. 10-11. Above are shown a portion of the more than 100 people who will take part in the ice show and the five candidates who are competing for the position of queen. In the picture upper left are, left to right, Virginia Springer, Cleo Hurd, Katherine Bartelme, Barbara Olsen and Jane Cohan, who will take part in several of the fancy skating numbers. The queen escorts, upper right, include: front row, James Gray Waite, James Tancig, Shirley Fonger, Roberta Barton and Buddy Olsen; back row, Dewayne Levens, Billy Springer, Robert Tancig and Robert Murphy. Lower left are the five queen candidates, left to right, Myrtle Greenseth, Marion Hanks, Jane Ryan, Bess Ehrhart and Patsy Kingston. Other principals in the various specialty acts are in the picture right below. In the front row are Elgie Mae Tonsberg, Emily Tonsberg, Virginia Bernard, Bess Ehrhart, Marlis Krueger and Mary Girzi; second row, Robert Christman, William Gannon and Frank E. Sullivan, skating instructor. Feb. 4, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The Superior Evening Lions Club received its charter in ceremonies held recently at the Androy Hotel. Above, club President John Reed, right, is shown with Ron Duffy, center, past district governor for the Wisconsin Lions, and James Snyder, District 6 governor. The evening club was sponsored by the Noon and Pattison Park Lions Clubs and includes 20 charter members. Feb. 3, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

University of Wisconsin-Superior first year head coach Glenn Carlson shows some of the intensity he expects out of his players as he watches the action from the sidelines Tuesday night during the UWS-Northland College game at Gates Gym. Assistant coach Joe Cannamore sits on Carlson’s right, watching just as intently. Feb. 3, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

A member of the Minong-Wascott Lions Club drills holes through the ice of Lake Pokegama for entrants in the club’s annual ice fishing contest. Feb. 3, 1988 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.

