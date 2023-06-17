Douglas County Past: Bucket brigade saves Lake Nebagamon church; Tour Central Park history

June 16, 1933

Church saved by bucket brigade in L. Nebagamon

LAKE NEBAGAMON — A bucket brigade of men and women, many in beach pajamas and bathing suits, saved the Nebagamon Presbyterian church from destruction by fire Thursday afternoon. Members of the Ladies’ Aid were preparing the huge range in the basement kitchen for a 5 o’clock sausage-pancake supper when they got the alarm from persons passing the church that the roof was blazing. The chemical hose was not long enough to reach the flames in the peak of the high roof and by the time sufficient ladders could be secured to reach the spreading fire considerable headway had been gained.

Four-year-old Rebecca James, daughter of Herb and Judi James, Lake Nebagamon, offers her dad one of her French fries during a special Before-Father’s Day lunch. Not pictured are Rebecca’s two sisters, 12-year-old Kate, who was away attending basketball camp this week, and 15-year-old Sara, who was at work. As for Herb, he also has to work on Father’s Day, this Sunday. May 19, 1993 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Charles Larson climbed to the peak from the inside with an axe and made a hole in the roof large enough to permit climbing through. From this vantage point, effective action was brought by the buckets of water passed up to him, hand over hand, by others close at his heels while the long train of amateur fire-fighters scoured in with pails and out with removable furnishings, chairs, books and the pulpit.

Origin of the fire was laid to a defective chimney caused by settling, age, and open cracks where it met the roof. Damage will require a new roof and a new chimney. The church was in part the gift of the Weyerhausers to the Presbyterian denomination of the village 30 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

June 19, 1993

Rain hampers highway construction

It has not been a good season for highway construction in northwestern Wisconsin.

Frequent rains have pushed the U.S. 53 project about four weeks behind schedule. While it’s not too late to make up for that delay, contractors will still require consecutive dry days before they can resume construction of two additional traffic lanes between Solon Springs and Hawthorne.

The project is part of an overall plan to create a four-lane expressway with separate driving lanes for northbound and southbound traffic in areas between Trego and Superior, where two lanes currently exist.

June 17, 1933

Burned man better

Jerry Ryan, who was burned severely about the face, neck and hands about midnight Wednesday, is improving, physicians report. Hospital attaches at St. Mary's, where the patient was taken after firemen pulled him out of the flames of the little shack in which he was sleeping, relate another incident which nearly took his life in 1931. Ryan was struck by a hit-and-run driver’s car and nearly died of injuries. He received a fractured skull. He has been “around” the city for about five years, doing odd jobs now and then for his meals. The shack, situated behind the Fulton block on Sixth street and Ogden avenue, is where he spends his nights.

ADVERTISEMENT

June 18, 1993

The Steltz twins, Matthew John, left, and Robert Allen, are enjoying a leisurely stroll on a rare sunny day in Billings Park. Pushing the two-year-olds is Christie Jo Berkseth, 9, a friend and neighbor. June 18, 1993 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Hoff to coach SSHS gridders

Superior Superintendent of Schools Ben Kanninen announced Friday that Larry Hoff, assistant principal at Superior Senior High School and former SSHS head football coach, will return as football coach for the 1993 Spartan season.

Hoff will assume responsibility for the Superior gridiron program until the district appoints a permanent replacement for Tom Mestelle who recently resigned.

Mestelle coached the Spartans for five seasons, taking over for Hoff, who spent 19 years with the program.

June 19, 1933

Up and down the street

Kenneth Whereatt, fishing for crappies Sunday at Lake Minnesuing, pulled one out of the water 13 inches long. This is the second crappie he has found in Minnesuing says Whereatt. The other he secured last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s one Tower avenue sparrow with a sweet tooth. On one of Superior’s busiest corners, Saturday afternoon the bird was nonchalantly pecking away at a chocolate someone had dropped.

June 19, 1993

Area artists selected to show works at festival

Several Superior area artists have been selected to exhibit their works at the upcoming inaugural Chequamegon Fine Arts Festival at Telemark Lodge in Cable July 8-11.

The 48th annual Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational is slated for Wednesday, June 30 with the deadline entry set for Wednesday, June 23. On a recent rainy afternoon, Mary Jo McKenna, left, publicity director of the event, lines up a putt on the practice green while Jennifer Kresal, one of the competitors, sends one toward the cup as the pair work on their game for the event. June 18, 1993 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Artists from the local area who will be displaying paintings, sculpture, photography, fabric and wood art and works of mixed media include Erika Mock and Martye Allen of Lake Nebagamon and Sheryl Hamilton, Superior. Over 50 northwest Wisconsin artists will be participating in the exhibit.

Walk through history offered on unique Central Park tour

A viable alternative to television on a pleasant summer evening is a unique walking tour of historical architecture in Superor’s Central Park neighborhood.

The tour and accompanying informational pamphlet was produced by Marky Ann Koth, in conjunction with the Superior/Douglas County Convention Visitor Center and the Superior Public Library.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1.2 mile walking tour takes visitors through one of the early affluent neighborhoods of the city. Walkers will see a variety of architectural styles representing the eclectic era of late 1800s and early 1900s.

The tour begins at Fairlawn Mansion and Museum at 906 E. Second St., an excellent example of the American Queen Anne style of architecture.

Dublin townhouse located at 602 E. Ninth St. June 19, 1993 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The tour then moves to the former Unitarian Church at 810 E. 5th St., which later served as the Onaway Club.

The Bayfront Apartments, 802 E. Seventh St., is the third building on the tour. The three-story building was originally the home and office of a medical doctor.

One of the more modern homes on the tour is the structure at 802 E. Eight St., constructed in 1948. The L-shaped home is constructed of red brick, which is uncommon in Superior.

The former Newman House, located at 707 E. Eight St., is an example of the Prairie style of architecture that originated in Chicago.

A Dublin Townhouse, believed to have been built in 1869, is located at 602 E. Ninth St. The flat-roofed structure is a blend of Romanesque, Second Empire and Queen Anne styles of architecture.

An example of the rare Octagon style of architecture is located at 66 Laurel Ave. This home located adjacent to the park is more than 100 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gates homestead, located at 602 E. Eighth St., was constructed originally in the late 1800s and was burned by fire. The present home, incorporating the original stone foundation, was constructed in 1921 featuring Georgian Revival style architecture.

A classic example of English Revival style of architecture is located at 608 E. 8th St. One of the more unique features of the home is the false thatched roof.

Unique octagon house at 66 Laurel Ave. June 19, 1993 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

French Eclectic and Craftsman architectural styles are seen in the home located at 701 E. Seventh St.

The final home on the tour provides an example of the Shingle style of architecture and is located at 810 E. Third St.

Sports echos – This day in sports history

The Pirates remained unbeaten in the National Division of the Babe Ruth League with a 12-4 win over the Orioles. Joel Roesch was the top hitter for the Pirates, slamming three doubles, and Dennis Tollers added three singles to the 15-hit attack. Dave Mathison hammered a home run, a double and a single to lead the Reds to an 8-6 victory over the Tigers. Gene Moselle and Mark Matthews each produced a pair of hits for the winners. (1967)

Floyd Lien had three hits in six trips to the plate — one for a home run — and led the Wester’s Tavern team to a 21-11 win over the Peg’s Tavern nine in a Senior Slow Pitch League game. Marsh Liebaert added a double and two singles to the winners’ 28-hit attack. (1967)

Mark Sitek fired a 35 over a rain-swept Nemadji Golf Course to lead the action in Tuesday night Scratch League play. Ken Polgase and Dan Hoff each carded a 37 and Mark Carlson, Jerry Guistin and Bob Nichols posted 38s. (1977)

ADVERTISEMENT

Vic Wester’s two-out double in the 11th inning was the telling blow. It gave the Solon Springs nine a 6-4 win over Sunnyside in a Vacationland Baseball League game. (1960)

Four of the main characters chosen for the cast of “The King and I” rehearse for Port-Town Part-Time Players’ production, scheduled for July. They are, from left, Ed Charbonneau, who will portray the king, Jean McDowell, who was chosen for the lead role of Anna Leonowens, Brian Charbonneau, who will play Prince Chulalongkorn, and Hans Tendrup, who will play Louis Leonowens. The production will be staged July 15-18 and 23-25 in the Kathryn Ohman Theatre on the UWS campus. June 16, 1993 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Jeremy Toth, 3, Superior, waited with his mom and brother in the endless line at Wade Stadium Tuesday night to see the Duluth-Superior Dukes open their 1993 Northern League season against the St. Paul Saints. Jeremy had his glove ready to catch any fly balls. The game was sold out to a standing-room-only crowd of 4,528. June 16, 1993 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Three hundred of the approximately 350 students that received diplomas at the graduation exercises in the new gymnasium of Central High School Thursday night are pictured above. June 17, 1933 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Lisa and Marnie Otis walk along the beach at Wisconsin Point, lost in the discovery of rocks and driftwood. The sisters, who live in a suburb of Chicago, are staying at their grandparents’ summer home outside of Gordon, on Lower Eau Claire Lake. Their aunt, Faith Bailey, who brought them to the beach, said she has enjoyed coming here since she was a little girl. June 18, 1993 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Georgian revival architecture in home at 602 E. Eighth St. June 19, 1993 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Uncommon red brick structure at 802 E. Eighth St. June 19, 1993 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

English revival architecture in home at 608 E. Eighth St. June 19, 1993 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Former Unitarian church at 810 E. Fifth St. Over 100 years old. June 19, 1993 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.

