Douglas County Past: Big sendoff planned for East basketball team; residents protest Highway 13 relocation

March 17, 1933

Amended city dry law seen

It will be necessary for the city council to amend the city liquor ordinance before 3.2 percent beer can be sold in Superior.

City Attorney L.R. McPherson points out that the present city ordinance, which has been in effect since 1929, provides that no beer, wines or other liquors containing more than one-half of one percent may be sold, manufactured or transported.

For this reason, he said, it will be necessary for the council to amend that part of the ordinance relating to beer so that it permits the manufacture, transportation and sale of 3.2 percent beer.

Speakers at Central June commencement

Signe Margaret Stenehjem and John Wesely Anderson are valedictorian and salutatorian of the 1933 Central high school graduating class. At a meeting Thursday afternoon the senior class chose three other students on the senior honor roll who will also deliver commencement addresses. They are Jean McBride, John McEachern and Bert Johnson.

The complete honor roll includes: Anita Louis Bubley, Sigrid Marie Gjellstad, Margaret Helen Goeltz, Harry Irving Hadley, Alice Ingeborg Johnson, Bert William Johnson, Beatrice Helen Lindstrom, Ruth Carolyn Luckenbill, Herbert Luoma, Jean Margaret McBride, John Allen McEachern, Marjorie Mercedes Dorothy Mochinskey, Helen Rosamond Rory, William Oscar Schnell, Linnea Elvina Selander, Jewel Dorothy (not legible), Alice Katrhyen Thompson, Alberta Agnes Tusen, Joe Harold Weber, Mary Lawton Whealdon, Hazel Elise Wilson honorable mention; two or more years outside of Superior, Lorene Johanna Christianson, Ruth Wilhelmine Jacobs, Dorothy Marie Smith, Lorna Jean Ulsrud, Eleanor Elizabeth Peterson.

March 17, 1973

Area crackdown begins against drug pushers

Employes of Head of the Lakes Rural Electric Cooperative underwent an eight hour first aid course last week. The sessions are held in the town of Superior garage. May Lagro, junior clerk for the firm, center, acts as an injured person while Richard Olson, line foreman and Phyllis Cheselski, senior clerk, practice the proper method of carrying the injured person. March 19, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

An area wide crackdown on drug pushers has begun with the cooperation of city and county law enforcement agencies and the FBI and resulted this week in the first of “many arrests.”

Four of the seven persons arrested Thursday made initial appearances in Douglas County Circuit Court 2 Friday. They are Dennis Michael Huter, 20, 2217 Pennsylvania Ave., charged with aiding and abetting a felony; and Ryan A. Holsclaw, 26, 1926 Lackawanna Ave.; Jeffery Hagadorn, 23, 24 N. 24th St. and Niles Amundson, 24, 802 E. 7th St., all charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

Hunter is charged with being the driver of a car used in the delivery of drugs which were sold to a narcotics agent Feb. 6. He is to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. March 26.

Holsclaw is charged with selling a pound of marijuana to an informer who later turned it over to the police. A preliminary examination was set for 3:30 p.m. March 26.

Hagadorn allegedly passed amphetamine tablets under the table in a Superior restaurant to a narcotics agent. His preliminary examination was set for 3:30 p.m. March 26.

Amundson is charged with turning over a pound of marijuana to a police informant in a University of Wisconsin-Superior parking lot March 5. He is scheduled to appear for preliminary examination at 1:30 p.m. March 26.

Action is still pending against others arrested this week.

March 18, 1933

Farm school merit certificates awarded

Forty persons received certificates of merit for attendance at the Douglas County Farm school, it was learned from Clare L. Wildner, of the Superior Association of Commerce, sponsors of the school held here recently.

Superiorites receiving certificates included T.F. Anderson, Mr. Wildner, Mrs. Margaret Clare, T.H. Halverson, Walter Johnson, Arnold Shippar, Walter A. Duffy, county agricultural agent, George P. Jardine, Oliver Larson, Louis Brown, Charles A. Berg, Alpine MacArthur, Walter Jeffery, Arnold Peterson, W.H. Messmore and Hugh Brace.

County residents living outside the city awarded are Lawrence Buss, Wentworth; Earl Olson, William Grant, John I. Johnson, Edward Nelson and A. Jacobson, Station B, Superior; Harry Zant, Raymond Ghyselinck, Walter Philbrook and Mrs. George C. Cooper, South Range.

E.B. Osborne, Dedham; Nellie McQuade, Bennett; Stanley Ekelund, Patzau; Ray Joki and George Martin, Poplar; Mayme Lasch, Lake Nebagamon and Robert O. Ralph, Edmund, Wis.

Area youngsters begin selling candy today to earn money for YMCA camp this summer. Looking over the supplies are Greg Pekkala and Tim Magnuson, candy sale supervisor. March 17, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Big sendoff planned for East cagers

An elaborate sendoff is being planned for the East high school basketball squad upon its departure for the state tournament at Madison Monday night. The Orientals recently won the district championship by defeating Ashland in the finals of the tournament.

All but one of the nine men which represented East high at the district tournament will make the trip. The one to stay home is Eddie Rotsaert, while Edwin Novozinski will go in his place. The change was made because Novozinski is a senior and will not have another such opportunity, while Rotsaert is only a freshman, with several years in high school basketball still ahead of him.

The other players to go will be the regular five, Peck, center, Hudson and Waletzko, forwards and Idziorek and Johnson, guards. Schiller, Gall and Marcuk will go as substitutes.

March 20, 1933

Superior news in brief

Donates fish lure – Something new in the line of a fish lure, an artificial minnow with two rotors concealed in its sides to give it lifelike motion has been invented by Fred Ridell. One of these is being presented by Mr. Ridell as a prize to be given away at the “fisherman’s awakening” at Central Methodists church Thursday night. Among those who have already entered the fish story contest are H.L. Mahnke, A.W. McTaggart and Harold Barton. A record crowd of out-door fans, both ladies and gentlemen, is expected.

March 20, 1973

Highway 13 relocating protested

Citing the need for a straighter, more permanent Highway 13 in the area of the Amnicon River, in a statement issued by Elmer Colby, chairman, and Mrs. Gayle Weyers, secretary, the Highway 13 users Committee has protested the $150,000 relocation of the highway near the river as a temporary measure which will not solve the problem of the road slipping as the red clay under it gives way.

A table offering handcrafted articles will be featured at the Shamrock luncheon given by Cathedral HSA next Saturday. Displaying one of her original paintings which will be offered for sale is Mrs. John Schultz. March 17, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

The statement says the residents of the Town of Lakeside have learned the only time red clay is a problem is when a road is built around a hillside, as is Highway 13 in that location, stating the existing road follows an old logging road.

The highway has recently been washing away at both the Amnicon and Brule River sites and some lesser damage has been reported at some smaller creeks.

Objecting to state statistics which show a low accident rate and traffic count on the highway, the committee pointed out the low traffic count is blamed on the road’s poor condition, which frightens travelers away.

The committee called the proposed relocation a temporary effort that still leaves them with a dangerous road.

The Bryant team won the championship of the Superior Fifth-Sixth Grade Hoop Club Basketball Tournament with a 27-21 upset win over Pattison in the title game. Bryant players in the front row, left to right, are Dennis Quam, Tod Harju, Bruce Thompson, Mike Callaway, Brian Leuthener, Scott Clark and Todd Joos. In the back row, left to right, are Mike Elavsky, Jim Burgraff, Jeff Quinones, Steve Larson, Paul Fonfara, Todd Leuthner, Jim Meysman, Terry Joos and Scott Larson. March 20, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Mrs. John Gidley, left, explains to Mrs. Donald Honz how she makes attractive decorative religious books which enhance the decor of any home. The books will be sold at a table of craft items during the Shamrock luncheon. March 17, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

In Ireland, food is meant for welcoming. Although the women affiliated with the Cathedral HSA will probably not concoct true Irish dishes, they will prepare their most outstanding dishes to serve at the Shamrock luncheon next Saturday. Testing some of the new recipes in advance of the event are from left, Mrs. Francis Tucker, Mrs. William Stack and Mrs. Hugh Finckler. Tickets may be purchased at the door. March 17, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Mixing up some of the ingredients for the stew to be served at the Gubbefest are members of the kitchen crew, left to right, Leonard Anderson, Sanford Kittelson and Ed Lindegren. March 20, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Harold Andresen, left, explains some of the unique features of the old solid reed bumper pads used by ships in the early days of shipping. The bumper will be on display at the annual Gubbefest. Chuck Pattee holds the bumper as Andresen explains its operation to him. March 20, 1973 Telegram Superior Public Library / Superior Telegram

Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.