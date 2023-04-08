Douglas County Past: Beer returns to Superior after 14 years; Police seek to ID body found in RR car
From the April 7, 1933 Telegram: "Hundreds were on hand to welcome the beer. Cars lined Third street for three blocks on both sides of the street. Hundreds of cars drove back and forth in front of the warehouse carrying persons who stayed up to celebrate the occasion."
April 7, 1923
Refrigerator car victim may be local man
Officials of the Northern Pacific railway have called upon local authorities for assistance in determining the identity of a man whose body was found in the bunker of a refrigerator car in the Hinckley yards last Tuesday. The cooperation of the local police was asked after investigation indicated that the man may have come from Superior.
The dead man is described as about 35 years of age and weighing approximately 200 pounds.
The body was found in one end of the car in a bunker used during the winter to house charcoal stoves which heat the car. It is thought that the fumes from the burning charcoal asphyxiated the man who was stealing a ride in the car.
It is thought that the man fell asleep in the bunker and was killed by the gas before he was sufficiently awake to realize his danger.
April 7, 1933
Ten ounces is price over bar
Beer came back to Superior in the early hours Friday.
For 14 years many of the city’s residents have longed for a return of the foamy beverage. The celebration of its legal return was a prolonged one, but was orderly throughout.
Police did not receive a single report of a violation of city laws. There was a lot of beer consumed after 12:01 a.m.
Superior got its beer from Duluth, the first of the Fitger trucks leaving the brewery in Duluth shortly after 12:01 and the first arriving here at 12:20. Eight trucks, three carrying kegs and the others cases of beer, came to Superior between midnight and 1 a.m.
Hundreds were on hand to welcome the beer. Cars lined Third street for three blocks on both sides of the street. Hundreds of cars drove back and forth in front of the warehouse carrying persons who stayed up to celebrate the occasion.
There were 200 kegs and 1,500 cases in the first consignment. It disappeared like magic. The warehouse was a madhouse. Everybody wanted his beer first.
Throughout the city the price of beer Friday morning was 10 cents for a 10-ounce glass of keg beer and 15 cents for a 12-ounce bottle.
April 8, 1933
5-cent class of beer here
The five cent glass of beer became a reality in Superior Friday. While practically all of the 130 or so beer retailers in the city were charging 10 cents for a 10 ounce glass of keg beer and 15 cents for a 12 ounce bottle, at least one tavern operator is known to have established the price of five cents for an eight ounce glass.
Another development in the local beer situation Friday night was the lack of keg beer. Many establishments found themselves on the bottle basis on account of the heavy keg beer sales during the day and the inability to get additional kegs.
Increase Brule patrol to 12
The forces of men patrolling the Brule river on the lookout for dynamiters has been increased from seven to 12, according to Dr. T.F. Smith, president of the Douglas County Fish and Game league.
“The Wisconsin conservation commission has been co-operating with the game league in preventing the destruction of fish by either dynamiting or spearing,” Doctor Smith said. “The number of men patrolling the stream from source to outlet has been increased to 12. All are heavily armed and ready for action.”
April 9, 1923
Lad neither absent nor tardy for four years; county record
The 13-year-old lad, Erwin Swanson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Swanson, Station B, Superior, holds a county school attendance record, according to Miss Vera Rehnstrand, superintendent.
Erwin has attended the Seldon school, Bardon avenue, for four years now without being either absent or tardy.
This record is the best that has come to the attention of Miss Rehnstrand in her visits to the county schools.
Superior news in brief
Attorney retained – Peter B. Cadigan of the local law firm of Cadigan and Cadigan is in Shell Lake to assist in the defense of A.R. Mills, Spooner, who faces trial in circuit court at Shell Lake charged with murder. Mills is alleged to have killed a man at Spooner following an argument over the ownership of a pig.
To bury father and son today
Arrangements for a double funeral for Gus Peterson, age 27, and his father Charles Peterson, Bennett, Wis., farmers who died Saturday, the son by suicide at the farm home and the father following a lingering illness in a St. Paul hospital, were completed this morning at the E.A Downs undertaking establishment.
The death of Gus Peterson preceded that of his father by several hours, but the older man died without knowing that his son had taken his own life. Mrs. Charles Peterson, wife and mother of the dead men, was at the bedside of her husband when he died.
She was informed by telegraph of her son’s suicide while at the bedside of her husband but a few minutes before death entered the room and took the life of the father. She was overcome with grief at the double tragedy.
April 10, 1923
Thinks refrigerator victim may be her son
Another angle in the case of the unidentified man found dead in a refrigerator car at Hinckley, Minn., last Tuesday, was brought to light through a letter from Mrs. Mary Randall, 1530 Washington avenue of this city, today.
In a letter to Chief of Police A.E. Buchanan, Mrs. Randall expressed the belief that the dead man might possibly be her son, Vernon Golinger, age 33, coming from Everett, Wash.
Golinger had written that he was on his way about three weeks ago and since then has not been heard from.
Superior news in brief
To join ship – Thomas Buchard, Blueberry, Wis., was in the city today prior to his departure tonight for Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. Buchard is a chief engineer for the Tomlinson line, and will join his ship at the lower lake port in preparation for the opening of navigation.
Torch explodes and kills man at roundhouse
One man is dead and one injured as the result of an explosion of a kerosene tank at the Great Northern Belknap street roundhouse at 11 o’clock this morning.
Gilbert McCartney, age 38, 470 West Seventh street, died at 1:10 o’clock this afternoon at St. Mary’s hospital from the burns which covered his entire body.
William Remington, working with McCartney, was also drenched with the flaming kerosene but escaped with burns about the face and neck.
McCartney and Remington were engaged in resetting a tire on Engine No. 1260 when the kerosene tank supplying fuel to the burner used to expand the tire suddenly exploded.
Articles and pictures courtesy of retired librarian Judy Aunet with Superior Public Library.
