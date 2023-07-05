Douglas County panel authorizes pilot program for local roads

SUPERIOR — Douglas County is taking part in a pilot program with the goal of providing additional money to maintain local roads.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee authorized County Highway Commissioner Jason Jackman to sign onto an administration agreement that will turn over the county’s responsibilities for the Local Road Improvement Program to the Wisconsin County Highway Association.

Jackman said Wednesday, July 5 that he wouldn’t sign the agreement without the committee’s approval.

Since the inception of the LRIP program, Jackman said county highway commissioners were given the responsibility to administer the program by overseeing meetings, reviewing applications and submitting them to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

LRIP was established in 1991 to assist local governments in improving seriously deteriorating county highways, town roads, and city and village streets. LRIP projects are awarded every two years and provide a 50% reimbursement of total eligible costs for road projects.

About six months ago, there were rumblings the Wisconsin Towns Association wanted to get involved to run the program and review applications, Jackman said.

Under the pilot program, the Wisconsin Towns Association and League of Wisconsin Municipalities will enter into agreements with the Wisconsin County Highways Association to administer the program. Counties included in the pilot program include Ashland, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Iron, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Washburn and Wood.

Ashland County hasn’t signed onto the pilot program, Jackman said.

Under the agreement, Jackman said the county would forego about $10,000 it receives to administer LRIP. Under the terms of the pilot program, WCHS would receive 5% of the county’s entitlements under LRIP.

“This is the state association that wants the money, not the local townships,” said Nick Baker, committee chairman. “If they take $10,000 from all these counties that becomes a tremendous amount of money.”

Baker said he wasn’t in favor of signing onto the pilot project.

“I think it came about because we were not receiving the money in the same proportions that the rest of the state was,” County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert said. “We weren’t as successful in getting these grants. I think it was the towns association’s hope that by getting involved in it, we would have a better chance.”

The Wisconsin County Highways Association would review applications and set up committees with officials to review the applications, Jackman said.

The No. 1 criteria for LRIP funding is safety and No. 2 is multijurisdictional projects, which Douglas County doesn’t have a lot of opportunity for, he said.

One of the potential advantages of the pilot project is WCHA would be hiring someone who would have more time to review the applications than a county highway commissioner would among their additional duties, Jackman said.

“I’m assuming they’re going to spend more time reviewing and guidance,” Jackman said. “That would be my hope.”

The pilot program will be in effect from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025.